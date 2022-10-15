ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill native Noah Vonleh reportedly makes Celtics’ roster

By Trevor Hass
 3 days ago

The hometown kid is sticking around.

Noah Vonleh drives past Mark Williams in a preseason game. Steven Senne/AP Photo

Noah Vonleh has officially made the Celtics’ opening roster, according to multiple reports.

Vonleh, a 6-foot-10 big man who grew up in Haverhill, has a chance to carve out a role with Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari out. The former No. 9 pick, who spent last season in China, posted 14 points and 13 rebounds in a preseason win over the Hornets.

In a clash with the Raptors on Friday – one head coach Joe Mazzulla said would run like a regular season game, in terms of playing time and roles – Vonleh chipped in 6 points and 4 boards in 10 minutes off the bench.

Vonleh was viewed throughout the preseason as a likely candidate to make the roster, and now it appears he’s solidified his spot.

“The journey continues,” Vonleh told reporters last week. “I don’t know if this will be the last stop, but I’m happy to be here now. I’m just staying in the moment, staying in the now.”

The Celtics open the regular season Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m., at home against the 76ers.

