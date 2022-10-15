ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners Announce ALDS Game 3 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
 3 days ago

Here's a look at how the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros will line up for game three of the American League Division Series Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Lance McCullers Jr. and George Kirby will each take the mound. The Astros lead the ALDS 2-0.

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners announced their starting lineups Saturday afternoon for game three of the American League Division Series at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, set to start at 4:07 p.m. ET.

The Astros lead the series 2-0 and have a chance to clinch their sixth straight American League Championship Series appearance Saturday.

Here's how the Astros will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Jeremy Pena .253/.289/.715

3) LF Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) 1B Yuli Gurriel .242/.288/.648

7) DH Trey Mancini .176/.258/.622

8) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739

9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600

P Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA)

Here's how the Mariners will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) CF Julio Rodriguez .284/.345/.854

2) 1B Ty France .274/.338/.791

3) 3B Eugenio Suarez .236/.332/.791

4) C Cal Raleigh .211/.284/.773

5) RF Mitch Haniger .246/.308/.737

6) DH Carlos Santana .192/.293/.693

7) 2B Adam Frazier .238/.301/.612

8) LF Jarred Kelenic .141/.221/.534

9) SS J.P. Crawford .243/.339/.675

P George Kirby (8-5, 3.39 ERA)

The Mariners need a win in order to keep their season alive. If the Mariners win Saturday, they will force a game four in Seattle for Sunday.

HOUSTON, TX
