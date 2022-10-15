ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Ole Miss football catch Auburn off guard with surprise onside kick

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
OXFORD − Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin reached into his bag of tricks early in the third quarter of the Rebels' game against Auburn Saturday.

With his team leading 31-24 after a made field goal, Kiffin called an onside kick that worked to perfection. Kicker Jonathan Cruz dribbled the ball up the middle of the field and it was recovered 10 yards later by redshirt freshman receiver Brandon Buckhaulter.

Ole Miss turned the onside kick into a touchdown 3:43 of game time later.

It was the first attempted and first successful onside kick of the season for the Rebels.

Ole Miss led 21-0 early in the second quarter of this game but Auburn thundered back with a dominant rushing attack to close the Rebels' lead to as few as four points.

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

