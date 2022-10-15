ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

'A big loss': Bargain hunting furniture shoppers lament closing of Worcester staple Rotmans

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPyX4_0iaUdoKW00

WORCESTER — With a line of people stretching around the block Saturday morning at Rotmans, an passerby traveling above on Interstate 290 might have thought Bruce Springsteen tickets were going on sale at 10 a.m. — not a mad dash of folks searching for bargains on the finest flooring, box springs and cushioned sofas.

The sales team at the Southbridge Street furniture and flooring emporium was out in full-force, and so too were financially conscious furniture shoppers, ranging from fathers carrying newborns and expectant mothers, to senior couples in their 80s and 90s.

On Tuesday, Steven Rotman, president and CEO of Rotmans, announced that he’s retiring from the family business, and Rotmans, started by his parents, is going out of business.

On Saturday, day two of a massive liquidation sale of the "largest furniture and flooring store in New England" was underway.

The sale includes more than $20 million of furniture, mattresses and heirloom-quality rugs that will be deeply discounted at close-out prices. Rotmans will likely remain in business until the end of the year.

It was Amanda Woodward’s second time in the store, while her friend, Alexis Lusignan was a first-timer.

“I think the place is great,” Woodward said. “I got a really wonderful mirror here that I cherish to this day…I love the mirror. It’s huge. It’s perfect. It’s amazing.”

“It’s a beautiful mirror,” Lusignan added.

“It’s a great mirror,” Woodward insisted.

Despite never stepping foot inside Rotmans’ sprawling showrooms before Saturday, Lusignan said she was pleasantly surprised by the beauty and the scope of the store.

The two Grafton Hill women, who were looking for good deals on décor, agreed that it’s sad that the Worcester furniture institution was going out of business.

“It’s always sad to see a family business closing,” Lusignan said.

In search of chairs, a cocktail table

In the midst of redoing some of her furniture, Pam Hebert of Harvard said she wanted to see what kind of options and values she could find in Rotmans.

Although she hasn’t made a purchase at Rotmans in roughly 12 years, Hebert said she was happy with that previous purchase and she was long overdue to come back.

“We remodeled our family room. We put a pool in. And now we have a nice view of the pool. We’re just looking for some furniture to really go with the style. It’s more of a farmhouse style,” Hebert said. “I just happened to be in this area and then I said, ‘Oh, I’m going to stop in.’ I’m looking for some swivel chairs, a cocktail table.”

Unaware that the store was closing, Hebert said her first reaction pulling in the parking lot and seeing the “Going out of business” sign was “Oh, no!”

“This place has a history, family-owned,” Hebert explained. “And I say (‘Oh, no!’) with the closing of any business because everyone’s shopping online now and not really going into stores. I’m disappointed that another business is going out.”

Rattling off “bedroom sets, living room sets, kitchen tables” as some of the purchases she has made in the past at Rotmans, Annmarie E. Nolette of Brimfield said the Rotmans family has been part of her family for decades. And as with any family member, “It’s sad to see Rotmans go,” she said.

“I’ve shopped at Rotmans for a really long time and now it’s liquidating,” Nolette added. “When my daughter (Elizabeth Krans of Sturbridge) told me it was closing, I’m like, ‘Oh, we got to go.’”

A family affair

Married for “22-years-plus,” Nolette said she remembers getting furniture back when she was still a newlywed and she believes her parents shopped here also, which would make three generations from the same family shopping at Rotmans over the years.

“Rotmans has a lot of variety,” Nolette said as an incentive for returning there so often. “Then they had this attic at one point where you could get discounted stuff. That’s where I was heading first.”

On this day, Krans was in a market for a couch.

“This is my first-time shopping for furniture,” Krans said. “I didn’t really want to shop anywhere else. So I’m desperate to find something before they close. I’m going to find something.

“The quality of the furniture at Rotmans has always been so great. I’ve always got the hammy downs.”

Added Nolette: “Most of my kids have gotten my old stuff. Rotmans has been here forever. We’re sad because this has always been a go-to place for furniture.”

Louis Santiago of Worcester was looking for a great deal for a mattress, with his rambunctious 6-year-old son, Daniel, in tow. Although it was only his second time in the store, the elder Santiago said he was sad Rotmans was closing, a sentiment shared by many — if not all — parading through the store.

Steadily going through showroom to showroom, Richard N. Henry Sr. of West Boylston was looking for the perfect sofa at the perfect price.

“Rotmans has been around for years, always been good,” the octogenarian said. “It was always quality.”

Henry, who has bought a few things from Rotmans in the past, said he remembered when they first opened

“It’s a big loss,” Henry concluded.

Bargains to be had

With Rotmans announcing its plans to liquidate its stock, Michael C. Mcginnis of Marlborough thought it was the perfect time to check the showroom for a new sofa and loveseat.

“It’s a big deal,” Mcginnis said of the news of Rotmans’ closing. “I want a sale. I don’t have a lot of money.”

While he said it’s sad that Rotmans is closing, he shrugged the way the New England Patriots are playing lately was even sadder.

Attempting to finagle the price even lower on the perfect lounger, Mcginnis had still one hurdle to overcome, his wife, Nina, and the female salesperson who both favored a less “puffy” sofa and loveseat combo.

Looking for a sleep-sofa, Mel Goss and Joan Graham Goss, 92 and 87 years young respectively, were lamenting the closing of Rotmans.

“I think it’s terrible,” Joan Graham Goss, who was the longtime owner of Discount Carpet at 1280 Main St., said. “I hope somebody takes it over, because they do a good business.”

When a place like Rotmans closes, she said it means the people of Worcester “will have to go a lot further to find some good furniture.”

“They have always had very good furniture here,” she concluded.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thisweekinworcester.com

National Grid Hosting Energy Assistance Event for Worcester Customers

WORCESTER - National Grid is hosting an Energy Assistance Event for customers in Worcester on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Worcester Public Library. National Grid assistance program experts will present customers ways to manage their energy bill and save money. Customers will be able to explore options and determine eligibility for assistance programs, including discount rates, payment plans, budget billing and the Arrears Management Program.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Real estate: Condo sales hold steady in Worcester County

The dollar of real estate buyers shifted from single-family homes to condominiums across Worcester County in September, as increasing mortgage rates and a shrinking inventory continued their effect on sales across the state.  Although on a mild note, condominiums struck as a more viable choice for buyers across the county, with 185 sales showing a bump from 179 sales during September 2021.     ...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Boston

Home sales in Mass. plummet

There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts man wins $15M prize after stopping to buy scratch ticket on way home from work

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently claimed a $15 million lottery prize after he hit big on a scratch ticket that he bought at a local gas station. Kenneth Delgado, of Leominster, chose the cash option on his “Millions” instant ticket grand prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Q97.9

New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day

New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
WELLS, ME
Seacoast Current

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
RAYMOND, NH
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

City: New contract means lower electricity costs for some in Worcester

WORCESTER — With electricity costs expected to skyrocket this winter as inflation climbs, OPEC cuts the oil supply and the war in Ukraine continues, Worcester renewed a contract with an energy company that will lower bills for some customers, according to a city press release. The reduced costs are compared to prices offered by National Grid, the city's electricity supplier. ...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Are energy blackouts the future? Natural gas shortages could affect power plants

MEDWAY -- As demand for electricity in the region peaks, the West Medway Generating Station comes to life. Its five generators primarily run on natural gas. But that’s a fuel which could be in lower supply this winter than last. In fact, some experts are suggesting it’s even possible, with a prolonged cold snap, to see energy blackouts in the Northeast during the next few months.
MEDWAY, MA
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island

- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
westernmassnews.com

Mice concerns rise as temperatures begin to drop

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the winter around the corner, homeowners should be on the lookout because mice are now looking for a warm place to stay. With temperatures dipping into the 40s at night, homeowners should keep an eye out for mice trying to get inside to stay warm. Western Mass News spoke with Mark Hunter, owner of Hunter Termite and Pest Management, who explained how invasive these pests can be.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

With help from WPI students, new Worcester food pantry has a special mission

WORCESTER — When Worcester community members enter the newly established Flourish at Thrive food pantry on Grove Street, they will not only find shelves and refrigerators stocked with healthy foods, but a space designed to meet the needs of people with developmental disabilities.  A yearlong collaboration between Thrive Support & Advocacy, a nonprofit...
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

PHOTOS: Owl spotted in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH – Photographer Darren Rosenberg captured these photos of a Barred Owl hanging out in Northborough earlier this month. Do you have photos you want to see published in the Community Advocate? Email them at [email protected]
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy