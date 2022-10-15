ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Michigan RB Blake Corum Throws Up During First Drive vs. Penn State

By Nick Geddes
 3 days ago
It didn’t take long for No. 5 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) star running back Blake Corum to make an impact during Saturday’s home matchup against the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0).

Corum was the key to the Wolverines’ opening drive, rushing for 26 yards on four carries. But once head coach Jim Harbaugh’s group entered the red zone, it was Donovan Edwards in the backfield — not Corum. Fox cameras happened to pick up why Corum was on the sideline. Upon review of the footage, it was determined that Corum threw up on the field.

Corum returned shortly after puking on national television and racked up 108 total yards and a score in the first half.

Corum, the junior tailback, has been the focal point of Michigan’s offense this season. He entered Saturday’s Big Ten showdown fourth in the nation with 735 rushing yards and second with eleven touchdowns. Corum arguably has the best shot of any non-quarterback to be a Heisman Trophy finalist this season.

Blake Corum Receives High Praise From Former College Football Star

Corum was recently labeled as one of the best running backs in college football by Fox Sports analyst Reggie Bush. Bush, the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner and regarded as one of the greatest running backs in the history of the sport, explained to USA Today what makes Corum special.

“We have a saying as running backs, it’s speed through the hole, not to the hole,” Bush said. “That means when you get the football in your hands, you’re patient, you’re waiting, you’re allowing the blocks to develop for you. You’re using your vision. I think Blake Corum has great vision. I also think he has great lateral cut, jump cut ability as well.

“Might be the best in the game — it’s him and [Kansas State’s] Deuce Vaughn — [they’re] my two favorites to watch just because their ability to make a guy miss in the hole, one on one tackling situations where linebackers in the hole. It’s not even close. Linebackers are not even covering their heels.”

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

