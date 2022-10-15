ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Clarkson On Prime Minister Liz Truss: “IQ Of A Stone”

The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out on Prime Minister Liz Truss after her reading at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, referring to her delivery being like that of a “Dalek”. Jeremy continued to add that while other leaders delivered their readings with “feeling”, Truss sounded like a 6-year old reading poetry.
Kaleb Cooper Admits Jeremy Clarkson Has “Little Knowledge, And That Is Very Dangerous” On Clarkson’s Farm

Clarkson’s Farm was incredibly successful as fans of Jeremy Clarkson watched him and his number two in command Kaleb Cooper explore the presenter’s new world of farming. The Grand Tour presenter bought his farm in 2008 during the days of Top Gear, where he contracted it out to a local farmer from Chadlington. This farmer retired in 2019 so Clarkson decided to take over the farm himself, renaming it to Diddly Squat Farm. Kaleb, who has since shot to fame, assisted him in this, and the two quickly became one of the most powerful presenting pairs on Prime Video.
Kaleb Cooper Struggles As The Cost Of Living Crisis Hits Clarkson’s Farm: “I Can’t Really Put My Prices Up”

Kaleb Cooper, who rose to fame on Clarkson’s Farm, has spoken out about how “incredibly hard” farming is during the current cost of living crisis. Cooper very quickly became a fan-favourite on the Prime Video show with his down to earth personality and his way of putting Jeremy Clarkson in his place. Cooper has now spoken about the difficulties the cost of living crisis has brought to the farming world to the PA news agency. He explained:
Richard Hammond Emotionally Recalls Horror Top Gear Crash: “Strange Feeling”

The Grand Tour presenter, Richard Hammond, has reflected on his 2006 horror crash while filming Top Gear. Hammond had to be put into a medically induced coma after becoming severely injured whilst crashing a high-speed dragster on the show. Hammond was going 320 mph in the jet-powered dragster, Vampire, when the crash happened at the former RAF Elvington airbase close to York. Now, over 15 years later, Hammond has revealed during an interview on Good Morning Britain, that he is finally able to watch the footage back.
Alpine Reveals Alpenglow: A Hydrogen-powered Hypercar Of The Future

Alpine has always been at the forefront of gear heads’ minds when it comes to the ultimate drivers’ car. The A110 was the lightweight remedy the industry needed since its release in 2017, and has only recently been updated with am ‘R’ version, and following this an ‘Alonso’ edition to reflect the company’s F1 connection.
