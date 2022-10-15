Read full article on original website
Barbara Groce Prichard
3d ago
Memphis..of course..they should clean up their city..it's like a rat and roach infested place ..
Janie Hall
3d ago
some of these people are guilty of nothing more than possessing Marijuana. Concentrate on prosecuting the few who have committed truly bad crimes instead of trying to pack the jails and prisons with nonviolent offenders.
Donald Hesse
3d ago
And people are labeled racist when speaking about blacks and the law. Take a closer look at the line up
westkentuckystar.com
Drug investigation leads to Reidland couple's arrest
After complaints of drug activity in a home with children, McCracken County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Reidland couple on Thursday. Detectives investigated complaints about a home on Byron Drive and served a search warrant on Thursday morning. One of the residents, 35-year-old Matthew Haralambidis was home with a small child...
localmemphis.com
Hydrocodone, cocaine seized in 17-person arrest, TBI says
Seventeen people were arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) as part of an operation "in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area," the organization stated in a press release. Charges ranged from first degree murder, indecent exposure, drug possession and violation of...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin man facing drug charges following weekend traffic stop
A Martin man is facing drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Sharon. Sixty-one-year-old Mark Carlton is charged with Possession of Schedule I, II, and VI Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after being stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings early Saturday morning on Mt. Vernon Road in Sharon after he was observed swerving on the road.
Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting in Jackson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
wvlt.tv
TBI: 17 arrested for illegal drug and gang activity in multi-agency operation
JACKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies arrested a total of 17 people for illegal drug and gang activity, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to TBI, the charges for the individuals included first-degree murder, drug possession and indecent exposure, among other things. Several guns, cash and various illegal drugs were seized during the investigation.
Tennessee man allegedly tries to back over baby with car during fight with wife
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday. Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call […]
‘Calls of desperation’ to fix problems at Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
Davidson County has just 11 of the 63 positions filled at Child Protective Services, according to Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville).
After missing Texas teen crashes, authorities find mother’s body in trunk
After a missing Texas teen led authorities on a car chase in Nebraska, his mother's body was found in the trunk, authorities said.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/14/22 – 10/17/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/17/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
1450wlaf.com
LPD Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team out before daybreak on Monday
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – First Responders with the La Follette Fire Department and Campbell County EMS staged on South Avenue across from Gamble Motors. La Follette Police stopped traffic at the traffic light at the bottom of the hill on Highway 25W. The LPD Narcotics Unit, SWAT Team and La Follette Animal Control swiftly and quietly headed up South Avenue with blue lights on turning left onto West Elm Street.
WBBJ
Body found in Milan, police confirm
MILAN, Tenn. — Sunday afternoon, a person was found dead in a vehicle. We received a call about a large police presence on College Street in Milan. Our crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to find an abundance of people, Milan Police officers, ambulances, the TN Bureau of Investigation, and caution tape surrounding an apartment complex on College Street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man, women among 11 who helped block doors to stop woman from getting abortion in Tennessee
MT. JULIET, Tenn. – Two women and one man from Michigan are among a group of people who are being charged for physically standing in front of the doors of a Tennessee clinic to stop a woman from getting an abortion, according to officials. Heather Idoni, of Fenton; Caroline...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 men who stole nearly $7k from vehicle
Two men were arrested in Mt. Juliet after they reportedly stole nearly $7,000 from an unlocked truck.
Alabama man charged with recording children in bathroom in voyeurism case
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism in a case involving children.
Police find woman’s body in trunk after apprehending 17-year-old driver
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) made the discovery after being alerted to a homicide investigation by The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. The sheriff’s office informed the NPS that a vehicle believed to be involved in investigation — a black Mazda — was traveling through Nebraska.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee doctor violates federal HIPAA law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When we all go to the doctor, we trust that our personal information is kept safe, and under the federal law known as HIPAA, it’s supposed to be. You can only imagine the shock a Middle Tennessee woman had when she found out her father’s personal information was shared on social media.
Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor, will be making several appearances in the Tri-Cities this week. Monday, October 17 When: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. What: Downtown Jonesboro Walk Through with Steve Cook Where: Washington County Courthouse, Jonesborough, Tenn. When: 4 p.m. – 6 pm. What: Town […]
Tennessee man finds TWRA hidden camera on his property: Are they allowed to watch you?
The TWRA, at the time, technically had legal standing to install cameras on private property because of the Open Fields Doctrine. However, the doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
