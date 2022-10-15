ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

ClutchPoints

Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him

The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence. Jordan Poole says Draymond […] The post Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors

LeBron James didn’t waste any time implicitly calling out the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office. Minutes after the Lakers shot 10-of-4o from three-point range in an ultimately non-competitive 123-109 season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, LeBron — who effortless dropped 31 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists on 12-of-25 shooting […] The post LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish

It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bulls dealt tough Zach LaVine injury update for season opener vs. Heat

The Chicago Bulls head into their season opener on Wednesday against the Miami Heat very shorthanded. Lonzo Ball is still injured but to make matters worse, Zach LaVine is also out due to injury management for his knee. He’s likely to miss the first of a back-to-back on Friday as well versus the Washington Wizards, paving the way for his debut on Saturday at home.
CHICAGO, IL
Klay Thompson apologizes to Ronnie 2K after ‘clown’ diss

Klay Thompson apologized to Ronnie 2K following the Golden State Warriors Opening Night victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. The two had previously been involved in a public beef, but Thompson clearly wants to move past it. Thompson shared his apology on his Instagram story late Tuesday night.   “I would like to apologize to […] The post Klay Thompson apologizes to Ronnie 2K after ‘clown’ diss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nuggets’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Nikola Jokic

Despite making the Western Conference Finals in 2020, it feels as though the Denver Nuggets are flying under the radar as NBA contenders, often labeled as “dark-horse” candidates. When Nikola Jokic is on the floor, the Nuggets can be as good as any team in the league — after all, he is a back-to-back reigning […] The post Nuggets’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Nikola Jokic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Klay Thompson drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole saga after Warriors destroy Lakers

After watching the Golden State Warriors capably handle the Los Angeles Lakers en route to a 123-109 win, you could hardly tell that Klay Thompson and co. just went through a shocking Jordan Poole-Draymond Green altercation drama in the weeks leading up to opening night. That’s exactly the image they wished to portray in the […] The post Klay Thompson drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole saga after Warriors destroy Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown make history in dominant Opening Night Celtics win over Sixers

The Boston Celtics started their 2022-23 NBA campaign like a house on fire. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way, the Celtics took down James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden Tuesday night, 126-117, for Boston’s first win of the season. Tatum and Brown also managed to hit milestones along the […] The post Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown make history in dominant Opening Night Celtics win over Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
‘We’re not taking no mess this year’: Jaylen Brown puts Joel Embiid in place with strong message after win vs. Sixers

Whenever Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart are sharing the court, it’s almost like there is a fight that is just waiting to happen. We nearly saw those two light up the fireworks again Tuesday night, right in the very first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, when Embiid and Smart got entangled with each other […] The post ‘We’re not taking no mess this year’: Jaylen Brown puts Joel Embiid in place with strong message after win vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Doc Rivers reveals most important player in Sixers’ loss to Celtics, and it wasn’t Jayson Tatum

In the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 126-117. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had tremendous impacts on the game by scoring 35 points apiece. But to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, another Boston player was the true key to their success. […] The post Doc Rivers reveals most important player in Sixers’ loss to Celtics, and it wasn’t Jayson Tatum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Odds: Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 season win total prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers had their most exciting season since LeBron James’ first stint with the Cavaliers en route to a 44-38 record in 2021-22. How many games will they win in 2022-23? Let’s take a look at the Cavaliers’ over/under win total for this new NBA season. It is all fun and games until there […] The post NBA Odds: Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 season win total prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Russell Westbrook starting for Lakers on opening night vs. Warriors

Much has been made about Russell Westbrook potentially being phased out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ plans and potentially starting off on the bench. At least for opening night, LA is still committing to the Brodie experience. The Lakers announced their starting lineup for their opener against the Golden State Warriors and Russell Westbrook is […] The post Russell Westbrook starting for Lakers on opening night vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sixers’ Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on heated fight with Marcus Smart

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid admits he himself was surprised to end up in a dust-up with both Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. For those who missed it, Embiid got involved in a heated altercation with the two Celtics early in the third quarter of their season opener. It all started when the Sixers superstar battled the Celtics’ defensive anchor for the rebound, but as Embiid got the ball, Smart’s arm got entangled on his.
BOSTON, MA
Los Angeles, CA
