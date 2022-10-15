Read full article on original website
Related
Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him
The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence. Jordan Poole says Draymond […] The post Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors
LeBron James didn’t waste any time implicitly calling out the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office. Minutes after the Lakers shot 10-of-4o from three-point range in an ultimately non-competitive 123-109 season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, LeBron — who effortless dropped 31 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists on 12-of-25 shooting […] The post LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish
It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
Lakers clowning in midseason form after LeBron James and co. botch opener vs. Warriors
Hollywood could not have produced a sadder show for Los Angeles Lakers fans Tuesday night than the team’s 123-109 road loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers were dominated on both ends of the floor by the Warriors, leading to NBA Twitter having the time of its life making fun of and criticizing LeBron James and company.
‘I’m not unlocking it’: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets brutally honest on taking it up another level for Bucks
It’s truly scary to think that two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could get even better. He’s one of the most dominant players in the NBA, but the Milwaukee Bucks superstar is far from satisfied. In a recent interview with Eric Niehm of The Athletic, The Greek Freak revealed that...
Bulls dealt tough Zach LaVine injury update for season opener vs. Heat
The Chicago Bulls head into their season opener on Wednesday against the Miami Heat very shorthanded. Lonzo Ball is still injured but to make matters worse, Zach LaVine is also out due to injury management for his knee. He’s likely to miss the first of a back-to-back on Friday as well versus the Washington Wizards, paving the way for his debut on Saturday at home.
Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on mastering ‘Baby Dirk’ to become unstoppable
There are few things more sacred in basketball than a “passing of the torch” moment. In the lone intersection season between Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki and their new wunderkind Luka Doncic, the franchise mantle exchanged hands in more ways than one. Not only did Dirk pass on...
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook’s odd technical foul, air-ball 3, Twitter reacts
One of the biggest questions facing the Los Angeles Lakers this season was how would Russell Westbrook fit in with the team. All of the news during the offseason has been about how the Lakers wanted to trade Westbrook. However, the Lakers point guard makes so much money, his contract is practically impossible to move.
Klay Thompson apologizes to Ronnie 2K after ‘clown’ diss
Klay Thompson apologized to Ronnie 2K following the Golden State Warriors Opening Night victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. The two had previously been involved in a public beef, but Thompson clearly wants to move past it. Thompson shared his apology on his Instagram story late Tuesday night. “I would like to apologize to […] The post Klay Thompson apologizes to Ronnie 2K after ‘clown’ diss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Nikola Jokic
Despite making the Western Conference Finals in 2020, it feels as though the Denver Nuggets are flying under the radar as NBA contenders, often labeled as “dark-horse” candidates. When Nikola Jokic is on the floor, the Nuggets can be as good as any team in the league — after all, he is a back-to-back reigning […] The post Nuggets’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Nikola Jokic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole saga after Warriors destroy Lakers
After watching the Golden State Warriors capably handle the Los Angeles Lakers en route to a 123-109 win, you could hardly tell that Klay Thompson and co. just went through a shocking Jordan Poole-Draymond Green altercation drama in the weeks leading up to opening night. That’s exactly the image they wished to portray in the […] The post Klay Thompson drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole saga after Warriors destroy Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ message to 18-year-old self after replicating all-white draft night suit
Coming out of high school in Akron, Ohio in 2003, LeBron James was already being heralded as a basketball savant. His fashion sense, however, had not matured the way his ability on the court had coming into the NBA. In 2003, the four-time NBA champion wore an oversized all-white suit on draft night that made its rounds on the internet for years to come.
Kyrie Irving reveals why Kevin Durant’s trade demand was actually a good thing
Can you believe that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are still wearing Brooklyn Nets jerseys today? At one point during the offseason, fans were certain that one or both of these stars would be out of the team. A few months later, though, and both Irving and Durant’s trade requests have seemingly been rescinded. For now, all is normal in Brooklyn.
NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Heat prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The Chicago Bulls (0-0) travel south to take on the Miami Heat (0-0) in their first NBA games of the season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Heat prediction and pick. The Bulls and Heat will face off in the...
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown make history in dominant Opening Night Celtics win over Sixers
The Boston Celtics started their 2022-23 NBA campaign like a house on fire. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way, the Celtics took down James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden Tuesday night, 126-117, for Boston’s first win of the season. Tatum and Brown also managed to hit milestones along the […] The post Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown make history in dominant Opening Night Celtics win over Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We’re not taking no mess this year’: Jaylen Brown puts Joel Embiid in place with strong message after win vs. Sixers
Whenever Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart are sharing the court, it’s almost like there is a fight that is just waiting to happen. We nearly saw those two light up the fireworks again Tuesday night, right in the very first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, when Embiid and Smart got entangled with each other […] The post ‘We’re not taking no mess this year’: Jaylen Brown puts Joel Embiid in place with strong message after win vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers reveals most important player in Sixers’ loss to Celtics, and it wasn’t Jayson Tatum
In the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 126-117. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had tremendous impacts on the game by scoring 35 points apiece. But to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, another Boston player was the true key to their success. […] The post Doc Rivers reveals most important player in Sixers’ loss to Celtics, and it wasn’t Jayson Tatum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 season win total prediction
The Cleveland Cavaliers had their most exciting season since LeBron James’ first stint with the Cavaliers en route to a 44-38 record in 2021-22. How many games will they win in 2022-23? Let’s take a look at the Cavaliers’ over/under win total for this new NBA season. It is all fun and games until there […] The post NBA Odds: Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 season win total prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook starting for Lakers on opening night vs. Warriors
Much has been made about Russell Westbrook potentially being phased out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ plans and potentially starting off on the bench. At least for opening night, LA is still committing to the Brodie experience. The Lakers announced their starting lineup for their opener against the Golden State Warriors and Russell Westbrook is […] The post Russell Westbrook starting for Lakers on opening night vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on heated fight with Marcus Smart
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid admits he himself was surprised to end up in a dust-up with both Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. For those who missed it, Embiid got involved in a heated altercation with the two Celtics early in the third quarter of their season opener. It all started when the Sixers superstar battled the Celtics’ defensive anchor for the rebound, but as Embiid got the ball, Smart’s arm got entangled on his.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0