PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
The Steve Wilks Era starts off on the wrong footEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Says Lakers Are 'Not a Team Constructed of Great Shooting' After Loss
LeBron James lamented the lack of shooters on the Los Angeles Lakers' roster after an opening-night 123-109 loss to the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. L.A. knocked down just 10 of its 40 three-point attempts in the contest, including a 5-of-24 mark from its starting five:
Bleacher Report
James Harden Lights Up NBA Twitter with Vintage Showcase in 76ers' Loss to Celtics
James Harden was listening. There were questions after his 2021-22 season about whether he had lost a step or whether his prime years were a thing of the past after he didn't appear to be his vintage self following his trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden sure looked like his...
Bleacher Report
Pistons' Jaden Ivey Talks Championship Goals, NBA ROY Award and More in B/R Interview
For all of Jaden Ivey's individual goals—and he has some big ones—the Pistons guard is focused on one thing heading into his rookie season: get the city of Detroit back to the NBA playoffs. "I feel like we're going to make the playoffs for sure," Ivey told Bleacher...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kyrie Irving on Personal Goals: 'I'm Going for Every Piece of Hardware' in NBA
Ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has high expectations for himself. In an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (starts at 2:50 mark), Irving said he is "going for every piece of hardware that I could possibly get out of the NBA" entering his 12th season.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Warriors' Draymond Green Will 'Almost Assuredly' Exercise $27.6M Contract Option
There are major questions surrounding Draymond Green's future, especially because he can become a free agent next offseason if he declines his $27.6 million contract option for the 2023-24 campaign and the Warriors signed Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to lucrative extensions already. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, however, Green...
Bleacher Report
Ben Simmons on Impact With Nets: 'If I'm Not Aggressive, This Team's Not Going'
Ben Simmons believes he has an important role on the Brooklyn Nets ahead of Wednesday's season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. "If I'm not aggressive, this team's not going...you know?" Simmons told reporters Wednesday. "Like if I'm not pushing the ball, if I'm not finding my guys, if I'm not getting to the rim, then those easy shots that we get now are not going to happen. So I got to be the motor."
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Marcus Smart on Joel Embiid: I Could've Cracked His Head Open, But I Didn't
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a small dust-up early in the third quarter of the C's' 126-117 season-opening win on Tuesday. Smart and Embiid getting chippy 👀🍿 <a href="https://t.co/xkTEFj2NgU">pic.twitter.com/xkTEFj2NgU</a>. NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA. Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got chippy after...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Mocks Russell Westbrook, Lakers for Struggles in Opener vs. Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2022-23 season aiming to put together a bounce-back campaign following an abysmal 2021-22 season that saw them finish 11th in the Western Conference and miss the playoffs. With a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and some minor retooling of the roster with the...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook 'Absolutely' Thinks Coming off Lakers Bench Led to Hamstring Injury
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook said Tuesday night that he "absolutely" believes coming off the bench in the team's preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings led to him suffering a hamstring injury. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Westbrook discussed being somewhat lost when being asked to come off the...
Bleacher Report
Ranking Every NBA Team's Top 3 Trade Assets This Season
The dawn of a new NBA season brings with it renewed hopes for 30 fanbases, the promise of a fresh batch of breakout ballers and a nightly highlight reel your eyes will struggle to believe. Oh, yeah, and we have another excuse to talk NBA trades again—not that we needed...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook's Comments After Lakers Loss Add New Wrinkle to NBA Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their 2022-23 campaign on Tuesday night against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately for anyone hopeful about an improved Lakers team, the result was eerily similar to what we saw often last season. Los Angeles struggled to even play competitively against the defending...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kyrie Irving: Ankle Injury Was 'Worst I've Ever Had'; Tried to Hide It
The ankle injury Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving suffered in the 2021 NBA playoffs was much more significant than anybody knew at the time. In an interview with Stadium's Shams Charania, the seven-time All-Star said (around the five-minute mark) it was "by far the worst ankle injury I've ever had" and that he initially thought the ankle was broken. He added he "did my best to hide it."
Bleacher Report
Stephen Curry Touted as 'Greatest Show on Planet Earth' in Warriors Win over Lakers
Stephen Curry dazzled en route to a game-high 33 points as the Golden State Warriors opened their latest title defense with a 123-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at the Chase Center. Steph Curry. He remains the single greatest show/entertainer on planet Earth. Curry also recorded...
Bleacher Report
NBA Exec Says He'd Draft Victor Wembanyama No. 1 Even 'If He Breaks Both Legs'
Victor Wembanyama is such a rare talent that not even a catastrophic injury would stop at least one NBA executive from selecting him No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA draft. An anonymous executive from a Western Conference team told The Athletic's David Aldridge that Wembanyama would be the top pick for them even if he broke both legs before the draft.
Bleacher Report
Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green Apologized; Wants to Have Professional Relationship
Jordan Poole plans on having a "professional" relationship with Draymond Green after the latter apologized to the Golden State Warriors guard for punching him during a practice altercation. Poole told reporters Green apologized and said he went about it in a very "professional" way. "We plan on handling ourselves that...
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Believes He Has a 'Very Similar' Mindset to Kobe Bryant
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is an adherent of the Mamba Mentality. While acknowledging their limited interpersonal connection, Antetokounmpo told The Athletic's Eric Nehm he sees similarities between his mindset and that of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant:. "I will never say this, I will never disrespect the name...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers
In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear. After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Says Panthers Trade Rumors Are 'Out of My Control'
Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is focusing on what's in front of him as rumors swirl regarding his future with the team. Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey told reporters all of the trade discourse and machinations are "out of my control." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant: Dialogue Around Russell Westbrook, NBA Is 'So Toxic at This Point'
Few people in the NBA understand what makes Russell Westbrook effective on the court better than Kevin Durant after they were teammates for eight seasons on the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Brooklyn Nets star believes criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers point guard has gone too far. Durant talked...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Praises Chet Holmgren, Says Thunder Star Is Going to Be 'A Problem'
Chet Holmgren's first exposure to NBA competition didn't last very long, but it was enough to catch the eye of a league MVP. Appearing on The ETCs show (16:45 mark), Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said Holmgren is "gonna be a problem" in the league. "I just love the skill...
