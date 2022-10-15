ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Ben Simmons on Impact With Nets: 'If I'm Not Aggressive, This Team's Not Going'

Ben Simmons believes he has an important role on the Brooklyn Nets ahead of Wednesday's season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. "If I'm not aggressive, this team's not going...you know?" Simmons told reporters Wednesday. "Like if I'm not pushing the ball, if I'm not finding my guys, if I'm not getting to the rim, then those easy shots that we get now are not going to happen. So I got to be the motor."
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Marcus Smart on Joel Embiid: I Could've Cracked His Head Open, But I Didn't

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a small dust-up early in the third quarter of the C's' 126-117 season-opening win on Tuesday. Smart and Embiid getting chippy 👀🍿 <a href="https://t.co/xkTEFj2NgU">pic.twitter.com/xkTEFj2NgU</a>. NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA. Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got chippy after...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Ranking Every NBA Team's Top 3 Trade Assets This Season

The dawn of a new NBA season brings with it renewed hopes for 30 fanbases, the promise of a fresh batch of breakout ballers and a nightly highlight reel your eyes will struggle to believe. Oh, yeah, and we have another excuse to talk NBA trades again—not that we needed...
Bleacher Report

Russell Westbrook's Comments After Lakers Loss Add New Wrinkle to NBA Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their 2022-23 campaign on Tuesday night against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately for anyone hopeful about an improved Lakers team, the result was eerily similar to what we saw often last season. Los Angeles struggled to even play competitively against the defending...
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Ankle Injury Was 'Worst I've Ever Had'; Tried to Hide It

The ankle injury Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving suffered in the 2021 NBA playoffs was much more significant than anybody knew at the time. In an interview with Stadium's Shams Charania, the seven-time All-Star said (around the five-minute mark) it was "by far the worst ankle injury I've ever had" and that he initially thought the ankle was broken. He added he "did my best to hide it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Exec Says He'd Draft Victor Wembanyama No. 1 Even 'If He Breaks Both Legs'

Victor Wembanyama is such a rare talent that not even a catastrophic injury would stop at least one NBA executive from selecting him No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA draft. An anonymous executive from a Western Conference team told The Athletic's David Aldridge that Wembanyama would be the top pick for them even if he broke both legs before the draft.
KANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers

In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear. After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Says Panthers Trade Rumors Are 'Out of My Control'

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is focusing on what's in front of him as rumors swirl regarding his future with the team. Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey told reporters all of the trade discourse and machinations are "out of my control." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy