Ben Simmons believes he has an important role on the Brooklyn Nets ahead of Wednesday's season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. "If I'm not aggressive, this team's not going...you know?" Simmons told reporters Wednesday. "Like if I'm not pushing the ball, if I'm not finding my guys, if I'm not getting to the rim, then those easy shots that we get now are not going to happen. So I got to be the motor."

PHILADELPHIA, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO