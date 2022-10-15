Read full article on original website
David Ortiz drops controversial Aaron Judge take that will infuriate Yankees fans
New York Yankees fans are not fond of thinking about Aaron Judge leaving the team this offseason. Unfortunately, that reality may soon be upon them. David Ortiz dropped the name of a team that he thinks would be great for the Yankees’ superstar. In a conversation with Pat Ragazzo...
Gerrit Cole’s message to Aaron Boone ahead of Yankees Game 5 proves he’s certifiably insane
The New York Yankees are set for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night, with both teams looking to keep their seasons alive in the elimination showdown. Gerrit Cole had a stunning message for Aaron Boone ahead of the game after arriving at the stadium, informing the Yankees manager that […] The post Gerrit Cole’s message to Aaron Boone ahead of Yankees Game 5 proves he’s certifiably insane appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s surprising Brett Gardner admission amid ALDS rain delay
The New York Yankees are currently going for their franchise’s 28th World Series ring. Manager Aaron Boone took some time to acknowledge a familiar face missing from the Yankees clubhouse. 39-year-old Brett Gardner is not officially retired according to MLB. However, the veteran outfielder was not on any roster throughout the 2022 season. Gardner made […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s surprising Brett Gardner admission amid ALDS rain delay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s message to angry fans after Game 5 rain delay debacle
Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was called for rain very late on Monday evening. The starting time for the decisive game was drawn out before it was ultimately postponed. Fans that showed up to Yankee Stadium were rightfully disappointed and general manager Brian Cashman addressed those feelings. […] The post Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s message to angry fans after Game 5 rain delay debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers make Dave Roberts decision for 2023 after NLDS disaster
Disaster struck the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2022 MLB postseason, as they got eliminated by the San Diego Padres in just four games in the National League Division Series. However, the early playoff exit is not expected to cost Dodgers manager Dave Roberts his job, according to an unnamed source of Jack Harris of The […] The post Dodgers make Dave Roberts decision for 2023 after NLDS disaster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves GM drops Kenley Jansen truth bomb that will catch Raisel Iglesias’ attention
The Atlanta Braves have a number of notable players set to hit free agency in 2022 including stars such as closer Kenley Jansen and shortstop Dansby Swanson. However, the Braves have a feasible replacement for Jansen should he leave in Raisel Iglesias. But Iglesias’ presence doesn’t mean Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos won’t try and re-sign […] The post Braves GM drops Kenley Jansen truth bomb that will catch Raisel Iglesias’ attention appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I might have to punch him’: Padres ace Yu Darvish reacts to former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber blasting 488-foot dinger off him
The Philadelphia Phillies took Game 1 of the NLCS over the San Diego Padres by a score of 2-0. The highlight of the game was a Kyle Schwarber home run that nearly went 500 feet. The Phillies’ left fielder annihilated a Yu Darvish pitch, sending it 488 feet and into the upper deck of Petco […] The post ‘I might have to punch him’: Padres ace Yu Darvish reacts to former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber blasting 488-foot dinger off him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That was so sick’: Josh Naylor plays the good sport after Yankee Stadium gives him the business
Josh Naylor is being a good sport despite the rain of boos and jeers from New York Yankees fans he received at Yankee Stadium during Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series. Naylor must have seen that coming after he rocked the baby around the bases in Game 4 of the series when he […] The post ‘That was so sick’: Josh Naylor plays the good sport after Yankee Stadium gives him the business appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ALCS Odds: Yankees vs Astros Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The New York Yankees take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Astros prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon will start for the Yankees, while Justin Verlander gets the call for the Astros. Jameson Taillon last...
Yankees news: NY makes difficult DJ LeMahieu decision ahead of ALCS clash vs Astros
The New York Yankees had to make some quick and difficult decisions on Tuesday night after defeating the Cleveland Guardians to reach the ALCS. With their best-of-seven series against the Houston Astros set to get underway on Wednesday, the Yankees had minimal time to finalize their ALCS roster. Among those who were excluded from the […] The post Yankees news: NY makes difficult DJ LeMahieu decision ahead of ALCS clash vs Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Who to blame for Dodgers' October failure? How about the players?
Dave Roberts and Andrew Friedman are in Dodgers fans' crosshairs after another early October exit. Why aren't the players being held responsible?
Aaron Boone reveals ALCS pitching plan vs. Astros if Yankees beats Cleveland
It’s do or die for the New York Yankees on Tuesday in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. But, manager Aaron Boone is already planning ahead for the ALCS, that’s if the Bronx Bombers win here. Per Boone, Jameson Taillon is slated to start Game 1 of the Championship Series against the […] The post Aaron Boone reveals ALCS pitching plan vs. Astros if Yankees beats Cleveland appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Heat prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The Chicago Bulls (0-0) travel south to take on the Miami Heat (0-0) in their first NBA games of the season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Heat prediction and pick. The Bulls and Heat will face off in the...
Bryce Harper’s reaction to Kyle Schwarber’s 488-foot missile vs. Padres is priceless
The Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres began their National League Championship Series with Game 1 Tuesday night. In what turned out to be a pitcher’s duel, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper thus far have made the biggest impact. Harper hit a solo home run off Padres starter Yu Darvish in the 4th inning, […] The post Bryce Harper’s reaction to Kyle Schwarber’s 488-foot missile vs. Padres is priceless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees make crucial ALDS Game 5 decision after postponed showdown vs. Guardians
The Houston Astros will have to wait for one more day before they learn who exactly they will be facing in the 2022 American League Championship Series. That is after Game 5 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees has been moved from Monday to Tuesday due to rainout. For […] The post Yankees make crucial ALDS Game 5 decision after postponed showdown vs. Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge steals MLB history back from Giancarlo Stanton as Yankees jump on Guardians
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are playing their do-or-die Game 5 of the American League Division Series Tuesday evening. Giancarlo Stanton gave the Yankees an early 3-0 lead with a blast off Guardians starter Aaron Civale in the bottom of the 1st. That was his third career home run in a winner-take-all playoff […] The post Aaron Judge steals MLB history back from Giancarlo Stanton as Yankees jump on Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers president’s strong message on Clayton Kershaw’s future
Will Clayton Kershaw stay in Los Angeles with the Dodgers next season? Dodgers president Andrew Friedman recently addressed the topic, per Mike DiGiovanna. “My strong hope is that Clayton Kershaw is pitching here next year,” Friedman said. “But for him to figure out what makes most sense for his family if what we’re going to […] The post Dodgers president’s strong message on Clayton Kershaw’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘A lot of people just looked at me weird’: Kyle Schwarber drops hilarious reaction to 488-foot bomb in Phillies’ Game 1 win over Padres
While a pair of postponements forced the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees ALDS series to wrap up yesterday, the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres kicked off their NLCS series, with the Phillies picking up a 2-0 win over the Padres. There wasn’t much happening in this one, but the highlight of a game was a mammoth 488-foot home run from Kyle Schwarber that ended up giving Philly all the insurance they needed.
Kyle Schwarber sets record books on fire with 488-foot blast vs. Padres
In game two of the NLCS, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber brought the baseball world to a pause with his homerun against the San Diego Padres. 488 feet! 120 mph! Kyle Schwarber, oh my goodness. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Mh4VGR4E2B — MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2022 With the Phillies leading 1-0 in the sixth, known playoff home run […] The post Kyle Schwarber sets record books on fire with 488-foot blast vs. Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr undergoes another surgery as PED suspension continues
Fernando Tatis Jr. is still ineligible to return to MLB action as he continues to serve his 80-game suspension. During the suspension, the San Diego Padres star not only went under the knife once but twice, both to repair different upper-body injuries. He most recently underwent surgery just this October, according to Kevin Acee of The […] The post Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr undergoes another surgery as PED suspension continues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
