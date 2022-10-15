After a 20+-year hiatus, desert racing returned to Barstow, California, with the inaugural California 300. Promoted by the Martelli Brothers of Mint 400 fame, the rugged 69-mile course combined open desert with mountain sections with huge hills and ridge routes south of Barstow. Camp CA300 was at Stoddard Wells OHV Area, and the combination start-finish and Vendor Row was erected along Outlet Center Drive. Prior to the race, the California 300 Desert Cleanup powered by Clean-Dezert gathered and removed more than 10 tons of trash at the popular riding area. Then 130 off-road racers started the CA300 race week pre-running the course via the California 300 Poker Run, with participants winning swag and even CA300 VIP passes from a dozen sponsors and vendors.

