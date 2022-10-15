Read full article on original website
utvactionmag.com
MITCH GUTHRIE AND POLARIS WIN THE CALIFORNIA 300
After a 20+-year hiatus, desert racing returned to Barstow, California, with the inaugural California 300. Promoted by the Martelli Brothers of Mint 400 fame, the rugged 69-mile course combined open desert with mountain sections with huge hills and ridge routes south of Barstow. Camp CA300 was at Stoddard Wells OHV Area, and the combination start-finish and Vendor Row was erected along Outlet Center Drive. Prior to the race, the California 300 Desert Cleanup powered by Clean-Dezert gathered and removed more than 10 tons of trash at the popular riding area. Then 130 off-road racers started the CA300 race week pre-running the course via the California 300 Poker Run, with participants winning swag and even CA300 VIP passes from a dozen sponsors and vendors.
theregistrysocal.com
Covina Bowl and Zest by Trumark Homes Open for Sale
Trumark Homes, the award-winning homebuilder with divisions in California and Colorado, announced that sales have begun for homes at two new communities, Covina Bowl and Zest, near historic downtown Covina. Both communities are being developed in line with the city’s reinvestment in the heart of Covina and will provide convenient access and connectivity for residents to enjoy the area’s new recreation and amenities.
San Bernardino teacher accused of threatening student with violence in secretly recorded video
A San Bernardino high school teacher was placed on leave Monday after allegedly threatening violence against a female student on a video that went viral on social media. Robert Bean, an English teacher at Cajon High School, was being secretly recorded by a student during class earlier this week. The TikTok video begins with a […]
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana resident will appear on 'The Price is Right'
A Fontana resident will be appearing on a popular television game show this month. Kylee Bookhout will be a contestant on an episode of “The Price is Right” on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. on CBS. “The Price is Right” is TV’s longest-running game show, featuring host...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Cardenas Markets hosts grand openings for its newly acquired stores
Cardenas Markets will host grand opening festivities this month for their recently acquired and freshly remodeled store locations that operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner. This summer, the leading Hispanic supermarket chain expanded its Southern California footprint with the acquisition of six Rio Ranch Market store locations. One of...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Scary Experience': Yorba Linda Homeowner Watches Burglary Unfold in Real-Time
An Orange County woman could only watch helplessly on her home security camera system as a burglary unfolded Thursday night inside her home. Tamara Schlachter was out with her daughter eating dinner when the crime happened. She recalled watching as the burglars ransacked her house in Yorba Linda. "Just a...
foxla.com
Orange County family watches burglary on home camera while dining out
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - An evening dedicated to dining out turned into a nightmare for one Orange County family after witnessing their home get burglarized, and it was all caught on camera. "We actually got a notification on my phone that said something like ‘unfamiliar face seen upstairs,’ and so...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
63-year-old tangled in seat belt dragged 2 miles to death in carjacking, CA cops say
A 63-year-old man died after being dragged more than 2 miles in Inglewood by a carjacker fleeing police in an earlier slaying case, California cops reported. Larry Walker died by homicide on Thursday, Oct. 13, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office reported. The La Habra man became tangled in...
Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room
Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
Fontana Herald News
Halloween fun for dogs and their owners will take place in Fontana
The City of Fontana will be hosting a Halloween Howl on Saturday, Oct. 22, and it promises to be paws-itively the best doggone event in town. Local residents are invited to get those pup costumes ready for this free event, which will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Fontana Dog Park, 15556 Summit Avenue (near the Jessie Turner Center).
bulldogbugle.com
“I could have had a better life and I could have had more opportunities, but I chose to go down the gang route”
Esmeralda Moreno was born in Los Angeles, California on December 27, 1977. She was raised around South Central, which brought her to a point to where her surroundings influenced her to join a gang and make it hard for her on the journey of life and make it out being successful.
‘We’re All Overwhelmed’: As Orange County Becomes Overrun With Cats, Local Rescues Struggle to Keep Up
Orange County is overrun with cats. And local Orange County rescues on the ground say they lack the resources to keep up with the abandoned cat population. Molly Chertock, vice president of OCSP Cat Rescue, explained that there used to be a “kitten season” each year where the amount of stray kittens brought into the rescue would jump up.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
Former West Covina PD officer sues city for alleged discrimination
A gay former West Covina police officer of Chinese descent is suing the city, alleging management did nothing when colleagues called him “Wuhan” after the breakout of the coronavirus in 2020 and also made derogatory remarks about his sexual orientation. Christopher T. Huynh’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit...
KTLA.com
A year later, Ontario teen’s killer remains on the loose; family pleads for justice
Friends and family of Jesus Sanchez gathered at a busy Ontario intersection on Sunday, hoping for a tip to help track down the teen’s killer. Last October, the 18-year-old was leaving a crowded Halloween party at a residence in Ontario when gunfire erupted in the street. Sanchez, a bystander, was caught in the crossfire and died, while four others were wounded.
newsantaana.com
A mother was found dead at an O.C. hotel
On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
KTLA.com
San Bernardino Amazon workers walk off job in protest of pay, working conditions
More than 100 workers walked off the job at a San Bernardino Amazon facility Friday – the company’s largest air freight location on the West Coast. “I’m just fighting for all the employees that feel like the pay is not enough. Honestly, the pay isn’t enough,” said Amazon employee Shaquille Combs.
macaronikid.com
16 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!
So many Halloween events are kicking off this week, and here at Macaroni KID Upland, Claremont & La Verne, we've done all the hunting for you. The hard part will be deciding which events you and your family will attend, so make sure to plan ahead. All our listed events always link back to sites and sources so you can verify and get the most up-to-date information before you go.
Somber vigil honors father killed in chaotic hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand
A somber vigil honored a 52-year-old father of 4 who was killed when a hit-and-run driver plowed into a taco stand in Pomona.
