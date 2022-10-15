Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Authorities identify person killed in Sunday crash near Tekamah
In a press release, the Burt County Sheriff's Office identified 21-year-old Seth Blimling as the man who died in a Sunday crash near Tekamah.
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton Fire and Rescue discusses personnel shortages
STANTON, Neb. – First responders in Stanton met Tuesday night to discuss emergency personnel and equipment…and how to get more of both. The Stanton Volunteer Fire Department held its monthly meeting, at which conversations were held about the department’s need for additional EMTs. County and city officials...
News Channel Nebraska
No arrests or charges pending in Oakland shooting after NSP investigation suggests self-defense
OAKLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol released more information following a September shooting in Oakland, with the shooter declaring self-defense. Officers with the Oakland Police Department and the Burt County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the 300 block of N Oakland Ave. on the night of Sept. 27 for a reported domestic disturbance and shooting.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for alleged assault
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is facing assault charges after an arrest on Friday in Norfolk. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, Norfolk Police officer were called to the 200 block of S. 13th Street for an assault report. When NPD arrived, they had contact with a woman officers...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen has been found
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen from Norfolk that was missing for over a week has been found. The family of 18-year-old Makayla Wheeler said she was found Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing on Oct. 8 after she was last seen at Arby's.
News Channel Nebraska
Wakefield man accused of chasing woman with knife in front of child
PONCA, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after being accused of chasing a woman with a knife while her child watched. According to court documents, 33-year-old Tomas Perez Luis faces three felony charges and three misdemeanors after an incident in Wakefield last week. A woman told...
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: Highway 81 back open after fire causes closure
PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE:. Highway 81 is back open as the area has now been cleared, according to Nebraska 511. A wildfire is ongoing in northeast Nebraska. Smoke was visible looking north of Columbus. Nebraska 511 said Highway 81 was closed between NE 91 and 490 Street (eight...
News Channel Nebraska
Monday morning accident leaves multiple injured in Platte County
COLUMBUS, Neb -- A two-vehicle collision with injuries happened in the early hours of Monday morning near Columbus. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened near 205th Ave. on 325th St. PCSO said that when they investigated the crash, it showed that a...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested after not leaving woman alone
Norfolk Police arrested a man Wednesday night after he wouldn’t leave his ex-girlfriend alone. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 200 block of Maple Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after a female said there was a man standing outside her house that wouldn’t leave. Police identified...
kscj.com
RECYCLING PICKUP DELAYED FOR LOCAL GILL HAULING CUSTOMERS
DUE TO A STAFF SHORTAGE GILL HAULING IS TEMPORARILY NOT PICKING UP RECYCLING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. SIOUX CITY’S RECYCLING PICKUP IS DELAYED TODAY FOR THAT REASON,. SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS SHOULD STILL PUT THEIR CARTS OUT.
News Channel Nebraska
'Fork Fest' brings community members together in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An 8th annual community festival was held in a northeast Nebraska town on Saturday. ‘Fork Fest’ was held at Liberty Bell Park in Norfolk to celebrate all of the things that drive the Norfolk area. The festival that’s run by members of the Norfolk Arts Center...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Windy and cool Monday, record cold Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beautiful blue skies this afternoon with lots of sunshine, but gusty northwest winds kept temperatures quite a bit cooler than yesterday. Highs only reached the mid and upper 50s around town, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Those winds continue to be gusty this evening, but should back off a little bit after sunset. Temperatures cool quickly, falling into the mid and low 40s by 10pm. A light freeze is expected tonight, with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
norfolkneradio.com
City Council: Concrete Shortage Could Slow Construction Progress
There will be more progress in Norfolk as the City Council approved to move forward on projects for West Michigan Avenue at 8th Street. The project includes 9,700 square feet of resurfacing from 130th to Wood and 10th to 7th. The project also calls for removing and replacing the water main, storm sewers and sanitary sewers.
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
News Channel Nebraska
Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigns citing criticism made over her personal life
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigned from her position. Before her resignation was voted on, several board members thanked Hatfield-Waite for her time on the board, stating they hoped she would continue to advocate for NPS. Hatfield-Waite thanked the past and present board members she worked alongside, as well as the administration and teachers of NPS. Hatfield-Waite said when she moved back to Norfolk, she wanted for her and her husband to have a direct hand in creating a better future for her children. Hatfield-Waite said the time sacrificed was worth it, until recently when she said her personal life became the subject of ridicule and criticism.
wnax.com
Stopping Tyson Job Transfers
Tyson Foods has announced it will close its corporate office facilities in Dakota Dunes and move those jobs to its headquarters in Arkansas. District 17 House candidate Bill Shorma lives in Dakota Dunes and says Tyson employs people from a wide area…..https://on.soundcloud.com/7JzmZ. Shorma says he isn’t sure local and...
norfolkneradio.com
LOCAL ISSUES: What did you learn about the candidates & issues?
Your browser does not support the audio element. City Council, NPS School Board and Norfolk Sales Tax:. School Board: Teri Bauer. School Board: Jake Claussen. School Board: Leonor Fuhrer. School Board: Lindsay Rohloder-Dixon. School Board: Leann Widhalm. Norfolk Bond Issue: Dave Copple. Norfolk Bond Issue: Don Wisnieski. Norfolk Bond Issue:...
