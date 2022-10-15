ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best pre-game tweets from Arkansas vs. BYU in Provo

By E. Wayne Bolin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Arkansas and BYU are about set in what’s arguably the biggest game of the day between two unranked teams.

The Razorbacks need a win after having lost their last three to fall all the way out of the Top 25 . The home team Cougars are just on the outside of the rankings with their only losses to national-title contender Oregon and preseason top-five Notre Dame.

Arkansas has never played at BYU, but it was a good excuse for many Razorbacks fans to head out to the mountains. Plenty have, too, as the tweets below suggest.

Coach Sam Pittman and his crew have a bye week following and an opportunity to get healthy before SEC play, which will determine the Hogs’ fate, resumes as does a final nonconference game against Liberty.

An Arkansas win would provide the Razorbacks momentum, perhaps enough to salvage the poor stretch that followed the recent start.

Coach Zimmerman loves the Razorbacks

BYU fans not used to SEC vibes

KJ Jefferson could throw football over them mountains

That's called "Utah Nice"

KJ Jefferson looks ready to roll

BYU is banged up

Former Hogs corner going with his crew

Sam Pittman will show them

