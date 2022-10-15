'Empire' Co-stars Grace And Trai Byers Are Expecting A Baby

Former “Empire” co-stars and married couple Grace and Trai Byers are expecting a baby together.

Grace Byers shared the news with a photo posted on Instagram on Friday. The actor is seen cradling her belly in the picture alongside her husband. They were celebrating Trai Byers’ debut on Broadway for the opening night of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson.”

“Words absolutely fail when it comes to describing how deeply and overwhelmingly proud we are of you,” she captioned the photo.

The two met on the set of the Fox TV show “Empire,” which ran from 2015 to 2020. They tied the knot in 2016.

The Byers received a lot of love and support in the post’s comments section.

“Congrats, you two!!! I saw the glow in your face before I saw you holding the bump!!!” actor Yvette Nicole Brown wrote.

Grace and Trai Byers at BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Paul Archuleta via Getty Images)

In July, Trai Byers shared a sweet tribute to his wife on her birthday, writing that their love is a “once in a generation.”

“What a vision, to behold you. I love you with every part of me, known and unknown,” he wrote. “You are a magnet that draws all of my love, and I release into the gravitational pull of you.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.