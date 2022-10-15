ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collins, struggling Northwestern look for turnaround season

CHICAGO (AP) — Northwestern gave coach Chris Collins at least another year to turn around his struggling program after the final buzzer sounded last March. The Wildcats are counting on an experienced backcourt to help them end a string of losing seasons. And they’re hoping their big men can fill the void after Pete Nance and Ryan Young left for North Carolina and Duke.
EVANSTON, IL
