CCSO: Gunfire outside apartment complex, investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are investigating gunfire that occurred outside an apartment complex in Brownsville.

The gun shots were heard at approximately 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 2200 block of Avenida Delia in Cameron Park, according to the press release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots fired.

“Deputies discovered property damage to the apartment complex and numerous spent casing within the parking lot,” Garza stated on the release.

According to the release, no injuries have been reported and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 544-0860 or Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.

