ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

CCSO: Gunfire outside apartment complex, investigation underway

By Mia Morales
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194UD6_0iaUZaKK00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are investigating gunfire that occurred outside an apartment complex in Brownsville.

The gun shots were heard at approximately 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 2200 block of Avenida Delia in Cameron Park, according to the press release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots fired.

Man kidnapped, raped teen ‘3 to 5 times,’ McAllen police allege

“Deputies discovered property damage to the apartment complex and numerous spent casing within the parking lot,” Garza stated on the release.

According to the release, no injuries have been reported and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 544-0860 or Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD unit involved in two-vehicle crash

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg police unit was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, an Edinburg police officer driving a black Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on McColl Road and approached a signal light. The unit attempted to make a left turn onto Freddy Gonzalez but was struck by […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Crash involving Edinburg police unit under investigation

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a crash that hospitalized one of their own and two other individuals. The crash occurred Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of McColl Road and Freddy Gonzalez Drive, according to a news release. According to the release, a witness said a gray...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Search uncovers drugs, money, ammo and weapons, Cameron County sheriff says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office uncovered 15 pounds of marijuana at a residence on Fresnillo Drive. Ivan Salinas, 24, was taken into custody Monday after “freely admitting” to hold possession of hydroponic marijuana, according to Sheriff Eric Garza, who distributed a news release on the arrest Tuesday. Deputies and U.S. Postal […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man accused of assaulting pregnant sister-in-law, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is in custody after allegedly hitting a pregnant woman with a door, police told ValleyCentral. Christopher Garcia was arrested Monday on assault charges after allegedly slamming a door on his brother’s elbow and the back of his pregnant sister-in-law, police told Valley Central. Garcia’s brother had reportedly kicked […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Angry man at hospital arrested after punching nurse, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man refused to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse, according to Brownsville police. Enrique Rangel, 51, was taken into custody at approximately 3 a.m. Monday at the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street on a charge of assault on EMS personnel, the Brownsville Police Department stated in a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman accused of fatally shooting her brother while “allegedly playing” with a handgun is facing a charge of murder. Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Arigullin was playing with a black handgun, which […]
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

2nd Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Human Smuggling Crash

A second man has been charged with murder in connection with a wreck in rural Hidalgo County that killed three undocumented immigrants. In a short Facebook post, La Joya police say they arrested 31-year-old Ivan Rios with the help of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and federal investigators. Rios has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of human smuggling resulting in death.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV gun experts stress crucial firearm safety responsibility

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is sharing a very important message on properly storing firearms after an Edinburg woman allegedly playing with a handgun shot and killed her younger brother. Gun experts share crucial safety measures which can help avoid serious injuries to even death. “So if you have a handgun keep […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

16 condos destroyed by overnight fire in Port Isabel

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An overnight fire at the Oyster Cove Condominiums in Port Isabel on Tuesday night destroyed two buildings at the complex. According to Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema, the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Multiple fire departments arrived to help put out the blaze and finally did so at around […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested after breaking grandmother’s door, sheriff says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after punching the door of his grandmother’s house, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a press release. Authorities allege 23-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal forced his way into is grandmother’s home Wednesday, according to a news release from Garza’s office. Deputies responded at the 2500 block […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen man threatened to burn house with children inside, police allege

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they alleged set a sofa on fire and threatened to burn down a house with children inside. Miguel Cardenas Jr. was arrested on charges of arson causing bodily injury/death, abandon endanger child, terroristic threat and criminal trespass, according to Hidalgo County records. A police offense report obtained by ValleyCentral details […]
MCALLEN, TX
parentherald.com

Texas Family Asks for Public's Help to Pay for Funeral of Teen Drowning Victim

Authorities have identified the body of a Texas teen who drowned at South Padre Island this week, and his family is asking for help from the public to pay for his funeral. The body of 17-year-old Los Fresnos native Alberto Christian Buitureira was recovered after a 24-hour search about eight miles north of Beach Access 5 on Thursday, October 13, according to KXAN.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman threatens man with a knife after couple had argued about text, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman is in custody after falsely accusing a man of physical violence, according to police. The woman identified as Dulce Garcia was arrested approximately at 3:45 a.m. Saturday at the 1900 block of Polk Street, as stated in a Brownsville Police Department release obtained by ValleyCentral. Officers responded to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said. The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m. The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy