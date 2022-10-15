‘The Hell With It': Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Will ‘Keep Funding Ukraine Govt for Free' Amid Starlink Controversy

Read full article on original website
Putin boosts Russia's war footing with troops on back foot in Ukraine
KYIV/MIKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin introduced martial law on Wednesday in four Ukrainian regions he says Russia has annexed as some residents of the occupied city of Kherson left by boat following warnings of a looming assault.
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of thousands without water or power; Russia warns of battle for Kherson in ‘very near future’
Russian president says four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia will be put under martial law
NBC Miami
‘Battle for Kherson' Could Begin Soon as People Told to Flee; Russian Commander Says Situation Is Tense
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again condemned Russia's alleged use of Iranian drones, saying its use of such weapons from Tehran shows it is "militarily and politically bankrupt." Drone and missile strikes...
Business Insider
Pence calls for the US to continue to support Ukraine 'until peace is restored' after Kevin McCarthy suggests GOP will slow aid
Former VP Mike Pence countered calls from fellow Republicans to limit US support for Ukraine, which is helping them regain territory from Russia.
NBC Miami
Apple Chipmaker TSMC Reportedly Considers Japan Expansion as China Tensions Continue
Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
NBC Miami
Facebook Parent Meta Admits Defeat After Giphy Deal Is Blocked by UK Regulators
Citing the risk of a substantial lessening of competition in social media and display advertising, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Meta must "sell GIPHY, in its entirety, to a suitable buyer." In a statement, Meta said it was "disappointed by the CMA's decision but accept today's ruling as...
NBC Miami
Kakao Co-CEO Resigns After Mass Outage Locked 53 Million Users Out
"I feel the heavy burden of responsibility over this incident and will step down from my position as CEO and lead the emergency disaster task force overseeing the aftermath of the incident," co-CEO Namkoong Whon said at a press conference. His resignation comes after a fire at a data center...
