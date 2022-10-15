ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

‘Ghost Hunters’ episode to explore Blennerhassett Island

PARKERSBURG — The “Ghost Hunters” show featuring The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) will air an episode featuring a visit to Blennerhassett Island at Parkersburg at 9 p.m. Saturday on the Travel Channel. The event features the TAPS team and the Ghost Brothers. Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNS

New historic marker unveiling in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) The City of Oak Hill reported today, October 18, 2022, they will be hosting a ceremony in honor of a historic Oak Hill resident later this month. On October 29, 2022 at 2 p.m., Oak Hill will reveal the new historic marker for James Monroe Ellis at Russell E. Mathews Park. […]
OAK HILL, WV
WOWK

Good Day at 4: The Peanut Shoppe

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Peanut Shoppe has been serving up tasty treats in downtown Charleston, WV for over 70 years. We stopped by to talk with Kandi Kimble, who showed us around the shoppe and shared with us the history of how this place has stood the test of time.
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Back to the Bridge: The Mountain State’s largest single-day festival makes a triumphant return

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The sting of consecutive Bridge Day cancellations in 2020 and 2021 was felt throughout the Mountain State and beyond. So when the green light was given for festivities to return the New River Gorge Bridge on Saturday, attendees flocked to the longest single-span steel arch bridge in the nation to partake in the fun.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
thepostathens.com

Field of Screams terrifies visitors

Off of James A. Rhodes Appalachian Highway sits a narrow, gravel road that snakes its way through dust and fog to Murphy’s Field, home of the Field of Screams. Located just outside of Athens County in Coolville, Ohio, Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams is open until Oct. 29 every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For $15, participants endure a haunted-house-like experience deep in the terrifying, interactive field.
COOLVILLE, OH
lootpress.com

Autumn Colors Express Excursion to Take Place This Week

(LOOTPRESS) – The scenic Autumn Colors Express train that has been taking passengers on excursions from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton for six decades will be making its way through the New River Gorge this week. The Autumn Colors Express is conveniently scheduled to coincide with the Hinton Railroad...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
marshall.edu

Marshall names three leaders to top posts at university

Marshall University President Brad D. Smith announced today that a trio of new officials have been tapped to lead the university’s finance, information technology and marketing divisions. “We are moving forward with three new leaders who are poised to transform our capabilities in finance, information technology and marketing,” Smith...
HUNTINGTON, WV
mingomessenger.com

2022 National TrailFest sees continued growth

The Town of Gilbert and the Gilbert Convention and Visitors Bureau celebrate the 21st Annual National TrailFest during the first weekend of October. The ATV/UTV/dirt bike-centric event drew more than 9,000 people to the small town this year, according to Mayor Jennifer Miller. The week-long festival running from the Thursday before Columbus Day and ending on the holiday, featured exploring the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, food and merchandise vendors, the Larry Joe Harless Community Center Fall Festival, children's activities, several musical concerts, a parade and fireworks. New to the event was the Keith Sayers Freestyle Motocross exhibition and a petting zoo, Miller said. This year National TrailFest saw the then of the drag racing strip doubled and the mud pit/obstacle course tripled. “This TrailFest was extra special to me because it was the first in which I was, as mayor, totally involved,” Miller said. “My amazing TrailFest team is now working on next year. These people cannot be stopped.”
GILBERT, WV
wchstv.com

Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Sara B

The Legend of Booger Hole, WV

Clay County, WV, has an area known as Booger Hole, an unincorporated community formed as an isolated settlement near the Rush River Valley in the early 1900s. The name Booger Hole comes from the reputation of over 12 gruesome murders and disappearances in the area.
CLAY COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy