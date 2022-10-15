The Town of Gilbert and the Gilbert Convention and Visitors Bureau celebrate the 21st Annual National TrailFest during the first weekend of October. The ATV/UTV/dirt bike-centric event drew more than 9,000 people to the small town this year, according to Mayor Jennifer Miller. The week-long festival running from the Thursday before Columbus Day and ending on the holiday, featured exploring the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, food and merchandise vendors, the Larry Joe Harless Community Center Fall Festival, children's activities, several musical concerts, a parade and fireworks. New to the event was the Keith Sayers Freestyle Motocross exhibition and a petting zoo, Miller said. This year National TrailFest saw the then of the drag racing strip doubled and the mud pit/obstacle course tripled. “This TrailFest was extra special to me because it was the first in which I was, as mayor, totally involved,” Miller said. “My amazing TrailFest team is now working on next year. These people cannot be stopped.”

GILBERT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO