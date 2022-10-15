Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
‘Ghost Hunters’ episode to explore Blennerhassett Island
PARKERSBURG — The “Ghost Hunters” show featuring The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) will air an episode featuring a visit to Blennerhassett Island at Parkersburg at 9 p.m. Saturday on the Travel Channel. The event features the TAPS team and the Ghost Brothers. Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park...
wchstv.com
Charleston family to appear on popular FOX show 'Family Feud' with Steve Harvey
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Members of a Charleston family will be making their TV debut on Monday on a popular game show on the FOX 11 channel. The Jackfert family, Lindsay, Katelin, Truman, Matthew and John, said they were thrilled to be selected to be on "Family Feud" with Steve Harvey.
New historic marker unveiling in Oak Hill
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) The City of Oak Hill reported today, October 18, 2022, they will be hosting a ceremony in honor of a historic Oak Hill resident later this month. On October 29, 2022 at 2 p.m., Oak Hill will reveal the new historic marker for James Monroe Ellis at Russell E. Mathews Park. […]
When was the earliest snow in West Virginia history?
With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia.
WOWK
Good Day at 4: The Peanut Shoppe
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Peanut Shoppe has been serving up tasty treats in downtown Charleston, WV for over 70 years. We stopped by to talk with Kandi Kimble, who showed us around the shoppe and shared with us the history of how this place has stood the test of time.
lootpress.com
Back to the Bridge: The Mountain State’s largest single-day festival makes a triumphant return
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The sting of consecutive Bridge Day cancellations in 2020 and 2021 was felt throughout the Mountain State and beyond. So when the green light was given for festivities to return the New River Gorge Bridge on Saturday, attendees flocked to the longest single-span steel arch bridge in the nation to partake in the fun.
thepostathens.com
Field of Screams terrifies visitors
Off of James A. Rhodes Appalachian Highway sits a narrow, gravel road that snakes its way through dust and fog to Murphy’s Field, home of the Field of Screams. Located just outside of Athens County in Coolville, Ohio, Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams is open until Oct. 29 every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For $15, participants endure a haunted-house-like experience deep in the terrifying, interactive field.
lootpress.com
Autumn Colors Express Excursion to Take Place This Week
(LOOTPRESS) – The scenic Autumn Colors Express train that has been taking passengers on excursions from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton for six decades will be making its way through the New River Gorge this week. The Autumn Colors Express is conveniently scheduled to coincide with the Hinton Railroad...
Metro News
W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
marshall.edu
Marshall names three leaders to top posts at university
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith announced today that a trio of new officials have been tapped to lead the university’s finance, information technology and marketing divisions. “We are moving forward with three new leaders who are poised to transform our capabilities in finance, information technology and marketing,” Smith...
Montana man to be extradited to West Virginia in cold murder case
A man from Montana will be extradited to West Virginia for a murder that happened nearly 30 years ago.
WSAZ
Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter to hold “Hairy & Scary” adoption event
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter is hoping their Halloween adoption event will get some scary cute animals a new home. Kendall Hotmer and Andrea Jones stopped by First Look at Four to tell us more.
Bridge Day 2022 brings both new and old visitors to Southern West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After a two-year absence, countless people gathered in Fayette County for the long-awaited return of Bridge Day, ready to enjoy all the event offers. As a sea of vendors, food stands, and jumpers enveloped Route 19, it seemed like the event picked up right where it left off. The recent […]
WVSSAC Week 8 football rankings
The week eight WVSSAC high school football rankings are out, and below are the full lists broken down by class.
11 West Virginia men displaced after sober living facility fire
The home was deemed a total loss and, in an effort to get out safely, those living in the facility lost most of their belongings.
Amendment 2 and the mayor’s race in Charleston on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks about Amendment Two with its supporters and the people against it and the two sides of the mayor’s race in Charleston. Segment One brings in a supporter of Amendment Two, Senate President Craig Blair (R-Berkeley) and Segment Two’s guest is Gov. Jim Justice […]
Officials: Nucor to bring ‘about 5,000’ new residents to WV
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Development Authority says, even though the completion of the Nucor project is years out, changes are already happening in the area. Last week Nucor employees from across the country were in Mason County visiting the area. Officials say Nucor is looking to have people move to Mason […]
mingomessenger.com
2022 National TrailFest sees continued growth
The Town of Gilbert and the Gilbert Convention and Visitors Bureau celebrate the 21st Annual National TrailFest during the first weekend of October. The ATV/UTV/dirt bike-centric event drew more than 9,000 people to the small town this year, according to Mayor Jennifer Miller. The week-long festival running from the Thursday before Columbus Day and ending on the holiday, featured exploring the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, food and merchandise vendors, the Larry Joe Harless Community Center Fall Festival, children's activities, several musical concerts, a parade and fireworks. New to the event was the Keith Sayers Freestyle Motocross exhibition and a petting zoo, Miller said. This year National TrailFest saw the then of the drag racing strip doubled and the mud pit/obstacle course tripled. “This TrailFest was extra special to me because it was the first in which I was, as mayor, totally involved,” Miller said. “My amazing TrailFest team is now working on next year. These people cannot be stopped.”
wchstv.com
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
The Legend of Booger Hole, WV
Clay County, WV, has an area known as Booger Hole, an unincorporated community formed as an isolated settlement near the Rush River Valley in the early 1900s. The name Booger Hole comes from the reputation of over 12 gruesome murders and disappearances in the area.
