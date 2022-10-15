ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri, Arkansas rank as some of unhappiest states in US

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians are some of the least happy people in the country, according to a new study.

A research firm called TOP Data conducted a study to rank the happiest states in the US .

The ranking considered employment, personal finances, leisure activities, mental health, social policies, and other key issues.

The study determined Missouri comes in at No. 42 and is one of the unhappiest states in the country. Authors contribute the low ranking to Missourians exercising less than people in other states, having higher stress levels, and visiting hospitals more.

This is how the state’s rankings break down on individual issues compared to the rest of the US, according to the study:

  • Missouri Ranking by Issue
    • Ranked No. 22 in Employment
    • Ranked No. 43 in Leisure Activities
    • Ranked No. 44 in Mental Health
    • Ranked No. 32 in Personal Finance
    • Ranked No. 38 in Personal Relationships
    • Ranked No. 43 in Physical Health
    • Ranked No. 40 for Social Policies

People living just miles away in Kansas are much happier, according to the ranking. Overall the state ranks as the 35th happiest state.

  • Kansas Ranking by Issue
    • Ranked No. 13 in Employment
    • Ranked No. 37 in Leisure Activities
    • Ranked No. 40 In Mental Health
    • Ranked No. 18 in Personal Finance
    • Ranked No. 23 In Personal Relationships
    • Ranked No. 33 Physical Health
    • Ranked No. 40 for Social Policies

Massachusetts is the happiest state in the country. It scores high in employment, mental health, personal relationships, social policies, and physical health.

These are the five happiest states according to the ranking:

  • 1. Massachusetts
  • 2. Illinois
  • 3. Connecticut
  • 4. New Jersey
  • 5. New York

These are the five unhappiest states, according to the ranking:

  • 45. Alabama
  • 46. Louisiana
  • 47. Kentucky
  • 48. Mississippi
  • 49. Arkansas
  • 50. West Virginia

The full Happiest States in the US study is available online on TOP Survey’s website.

Comments / 86

matthew francis
3d ago

1. Massachusetts2. Illinois3. Connecticut4. New Jersey5. New Yorkare the happiest people!?!?! 🤣🤣 ive beem to all of them and thats the dumbest thing ive heard!

Reply(5)
16
Terry Jackson
3d ago

i live in the natural state, if u want water, lakes, rivers, that are crystal clear.yes some health areas are not in your backyard beautiful state

Reply
11
Draxie Rogers
3d ago

That’s hard to believe. I am in Arkansas and it is one of the most beautiful states in the 50. And I’m happy!

Reply(3)
28
