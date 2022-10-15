ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Halloween Parking Permits Return for Parts of Western Goleta

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, October 17, 2022 – Halloween will be here before we know it, and the City of Goleta will once again enforce the annual Halloween parking restrictions in coordination with the Isla Vista and University of California, Santa Barbara communities, who will also have restrictions this year. Over the past several years, the City has implemented a temporary permit-only on-street parking program for residents near Isla Vista that was deemed successful in dissuading partygoers from parking in the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista and easing the impacts felt by residents.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County

Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
GROVER BEACH, CA
visitventuraca.com

Ventura’s Favorite Dessert Spots

It’s 7 P.M. and you have a sudden hankering for something sweet. You raid your fridge and freezer but it looks like someone already ate that pint of ice cream. There’s nothing else to do but wish for that banana split, piece of cake, or bar of chocolate. We’ve all been there, done that. So let’s get down to business: where are the most popular spots to get dessert in Ventura?
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Visit Santa Barbara’s Hospitality Career Fair Provides Opportunities for Job Seekers

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Where: The Leta Santa Barbara Goleta, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, 5650 Calle Real, Goleta. Attendance: Free for attendees; no registration required. More info: www.SantaBarbaraCA.com/CareerFair. Public info: Noelle Buben, noelle@santabarbaraCA.com or (805) 966-9222, ext. 109. Santa Barbara, Calif. (Oct. 18,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Thymeless My Chef Serves Sustainability to Santa Barbara

Like most of the ingredients in her delicious dishes, Chef Melissa Petitto’s idea for a plant-based meal delivery service was entirely organic. She’d been working as a private chef in Santa Barbara when one of her clients approached her about opening a fast-casual, plant-based restaurant here. “As the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

No to Measure B

The City of Goleta forfeits 30 percent of all sales taxes, 30 percent of all transient occupancy taxes, and 50 percent of real property taxes to Santa Barbara County every year. Citizens of Goleta should vote no on Measure B on November 8. We must tell the Goleta City Council...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Dogs, Cats, Guinea Pigs All Need a Home

To prep for some rooftop construction that needs to get underway while the weather is good, the Santa Barbara County animal shelters are temporarily waiving adoption and reclaiming fees for all the creatures in the shelters in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Lompoc. “We have old dogs, young dogs, big...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Downtown Santa Barbara Announces Rock the Block Event Series

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara is producing its first “Rock the Block” party in the series of themed events on Thursday October 27th, called Harvest Fest, from 5pm-8pm on the 700 & 800 blocks of State Street. Rock the Block Harvest Fest invites the public to attend and wear Halloween costumes for chances to win gifts and prizes from local businesses, enjoy various games and activities including playing a game of G-H-O-S-T (otherwise known as H-O-R-S-E) with the UCSB Men & Women’s Basketball teams, plus face painting and pumpkin paining, Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest and more. Event patrons can also read or borrowing a scary book provided by the Santa Barbara Library mobile van. A community table running along State Street is provided for attendees to sit and eat takeout from local restaurants. Spooky performances by The Coveralls, La Boheme Professional Dance and World Dance For Humanity will keep attendees howlin’ for more. Local vendors will also be on site for harvest season shopping. Families and fury friends are all welcome to join in Halloween costume for a chance to win prizes. A Harvest/Halloween theme photo zone will also be on site with props for community members to take photos and show off their costumes.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy