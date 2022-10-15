Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department details solutions to overtime costs and recruitment issues
Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department staffing issues challenging the patrol and custody departments. More recruiting techniques will be used with outreach and videos. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department details solutions to overtime costs and recruitment issues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Halloween Parking Permits Return for Parts of Western Goleta
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, October 17, 2022 – Halloween will be here before we know it, and the City of Goleta will once again enforce the annual Halloween parking restrictions in coordination with the Isla Vista and University of California, Santa Barbara communities, who will also have restrictions this year. Over the past several years, the City has implemented a temporary permit-only on-street parking program for residents near Isla Vista that was deemed successful in dissuading partygoers from parking in the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista and easing the impacts felt by residents.
Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done
The Santa Barbara County Animal Services is urging dog fostering to help clear space for a remodeling project in Santa Maria. The dogs can be adopted in either Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. The post Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County
Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
Lompoc Record
Central Coast residents remember Kristin Smart following Paul Flores conviction
Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm. "I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as...
Bikers to use some of state hwys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
A group of 30 to 40 injured veterans and first responders will use portions of the state highway system in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday through Friday.
Santa Maria residents encouraged to use water hotline
Santa Maria is asking residents to reach out regarding water conservation concerns. The city’s utilities department has set up a water conservation hotline.
kclu.org
Rock and dirt slide closes section of highway connecting Ventura County with Malibu
A rock slide has closed a major highway connecting Ventura County with the Malibu area. It happened October 11 on Highway 23, between the Pacific Coast Highway and Encinal Canyon Road. The slide happened about 1.5 miles north of the Pacific Coast Highway. Last Friday, crews dealing with the debris...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Three Feet Is a Lot’: Santa Barbara Developments Push City Height Limits
It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is in dire need of housing, but as more three- and four-story housing developments make their way through the city review process, it’s becoming more common for project planners to ask for exemptions on building height, setbacks, and parking requirements. And while...
visitventuraca.com
Ventura’s Favorite Dessert Spots
It’s 7 P.M. and you have a sudden hankering for something sweet. You raid your fridge and freezer but it looks like someone already ate that pint of ice cream. There’s nothing else to do but wish for that banana split, piece of cake, or bar of chocolate. We’ve all been there, done that. So let’s get down to business: where are the most popular spots to get dessert in Ventura?
Culvert replacement along Hwy 154 and 246 in Santa Barbara County begins
Culvert replacement projects along Highways 153 and 246 will result in reversing traffic control beginning Monday, Caltrans said.
Santa Barbara Independent
Making History, Santa Barbara Adopts New System of Civilian Police Oversight
In what can only be described as a watershed moment for Santa Barbara, the City Council voted unanimously to adopt a new system of civilian oversight for its police department. The decision came amid an ongoing nationwide reckoning over police accountability sparked by the murder of George Floyd in the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Visit Santa Barbara’s Hospitality Career Fair Provides Opportunities for Job Seekers
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Where: The Leta Santa Barbara Goleta, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, 5650 Calle Real, Goleta. Attendance: Free for attendees; no registration required. More info: www.SantaBarbaraCA.com/CareerFair. Public info: Noelle Buben, noelle@santabarbaraCA.com or (805) 966-9222, ext. 109. Santa Barbara, Calif. (Oct. 18,...
Lompoc Record
Photos: Santa Maria couple celebrates 26 years with another Steller display
An annual attraction at the home of Wendy and Wayne Steller, who turn their garage and front yard into a haunted house every fall, is now on display. This year’s theme: Clowns.
Santa Barbara Independent
Thymeless My Chef Serves Sustainability to Santa Barbara
Like most of the ingredients in her delicious dishes, Chef Melissa Petitto’s idea for a plant-based meal delivery service was entirely organic. She’d been working as a private chef in Santa Barbara when one of her clients approached her about opening a fast-casual, plant-based restaurant here. “As the...
Santa Barbara Independent
No to Measure B
The City of Goleta forfeits 30 percent of all sales taxes, 30 percent of all transient occupancy taxes, and 50 percent of real property taxes to Santa Barbara County every year. Citizens of Goleta should vote no on Measure B on November 8. We must tell the Goleta City Council...
Hispanic business owners in Santa Maria find hope post-pandemic
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Hispanic Business Owners Committee says that some business owners are picking back up post-pandemic. The post Hispanic business owners in Santa Maria find hope post-pandemic appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Dogs, Cats, Guinea Pigs All Need a Home
To prep for some rooftop construction that needs to get underway while the weather is good, the Santa Barbara County animal shelters are temporarily waiving adoption and reclaiming fees for all the creatures in the shelters in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Lompoc. “We have old dogs, young dogs, big...
Santa Barbara Independent
Downtown Santa Barbara Announces Rock the Block Event Series
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara is producing its first “Rock the Block” party in the series of themed events on Thursday October 27th, called Harvest Fest, from 5pm-8pm on the 700 & 800 blocks of State Street. Rock the Block Harvest Fest invites the public to attend and wear Halloween costumes for chances to win gifts and prizes from local businesses, enjoy various games and activities including playing a game of G-H-O-S-T (otherwise known as H-O-R-S-E) with the UCSB Men & Women’s Basketball teams, plus face painting and pumpkin paining, Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest and more. Event patrons can also read or borrowing a scary book provided by the Santa Barbara Library mobile van. A community table running along State Street is provided for attendees to sit and eat takeout from local restaurants. Spooky performances by The Coveralls, La Boheme Professional Dance and World Dance For Humanity will keep attendees howlin’ for more. Local vendors will also be on site for harvest season shopping. Families and fury friends are all welcome to join in Halloween costume for a chance to win prizes. A Harvest/Halloween theme photo zone will also be on site with props for community members to take photos and show off their costumes.
Santa Barbara Sheriffs assist in Goleta arrest of suspect accused of making criminal threats
A man was arrested in the Goleta area for leaving criminal threats on the voicemail of the Canejo Valley Unified School District superintendent Monday. The post Santa Barbara Sheriffs assist in Goleta arrest of suspect accused of making criminal threats appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
