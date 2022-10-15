ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase Rice Honors Late Father With Debut Of 'Raw' Song: WATCH

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

To honor his late father, Chase Rice performed a new song for the first time that is "as raw as it gets."

The performance was held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry this week, according to People . The song, " For a Day ," is expected to be released on Rice's upcoming sixth studio album coming in early 2023. The heartfelt track shows "Rice's wishes to see his father, Daniel, for one more day — as they drive his Ford F250, spend time at a show, and reminisce on family history," the news outlet wrote.

At the show, Rice explained the meaning behind the song. "This is as raw as it gets. I miss my dad every day, and if I could have one more with him here's just a couple things I'd do with him. My favorite part would be seeing him with my niece and two nephews. I did three takes on this, one for each one of them, and I couldn't hold it together for any of 'em," he said.

Rice's father died of a heart attack in 2008. He was 57. During his performance, Rice recalled when he first performed at the Opry and his parents were sitting in the front row. "I looked down that night, I saw her. She was by herself, she had an empty seat next to her," Rice said. "My dad passed away when I was 22 years old, and that's probably the biggest reason why I ended up moving to Nashville and doing this for a living.

"And to be honest with you guys, I think I've done a pretty bad job at showing you who I am through my music over the last 10 years. And you got bits and pieces of it, but this next record that we're about to put out is by far the best, most vulnerable, real music that I've ever done in my life."

You can watch Chase Rice's performance of "For a Day" below :

