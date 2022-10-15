Dua Lipa Is Back In The Studio Working On Her Third Album: PHOTOS

Photo: Getty Images

Dua Lipa fans, rejoice!

The "Levitating" singer is back in the studio, presumably working on her third studio album, as seen in photos shared on Instagram. "studio rats 🐀💕," she captioned the carousel of photos on Saturday (October 15). In the photos, Dua Lipa is seen with Canadian musician Tobias Jesso Jr., songwriter Caroline Ailin and producers Danny L Harle and Andrew Wyatt.

Dua opened up to Vogue Australia last month about what fans can expect from the follow-up to Dua Lipa and Future Nostalgia. "As I'm writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way. And even more in control than I thought," she said. The album "promises to be more sonically ambitious and free even than her last," the news outlet reported.

In more Dua Lipa news, she addressed speculation that she was dating former Daily Show host Trevor Noah on her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time. It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I've never really had the opportunity to do," she said. "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down ... it makes a big difference!" It's unclear when the podcast was recorded, however.

Dua Lipa is performing during this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. Fans can tune in to watch the concert live from New York City on Friday, December 9th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com, as well as listen across the country on iHeartRadio CHR stations and on the iHeartRadio app. The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.