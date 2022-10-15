Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4
This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...
BBC
Tibshelf: Purple Lamborghini stopped over dark windows
A Lamborghini driver was stopped by police after being spotted with heavily tinted windows and a number plate on the dashboard. Derbyshire Police said the front side windows only let in 18% of light, while legally they must let in at least 70%. The roads policing unit tweeted that the...
BBC
Filey: Man dies after car goes over cliff
A man has died after his car went over a cliff onto rocks near a North Yorkshire seaside town. It happened at about 13:35 BST, near Haven's Blue Dolphin holiday park outside Filey. North Yorkshire Police confirmed the dead man was the only occupant of the vehicle and said his...
BBC
Large fire hits derelict Bristol Grosvenor Hotel
A large fire broke out overnight at a Bristol city centre building which has been derelict for the last 20 years. The fire, at the former Grosvenor Hotel near Temple Meads, started shortly after 22:00 BST on the ground floor. Avon Fire and Rescue said there were no casualties, but...
BBC
'Biggest' cruise liner yet docks in Plymouth Sound
Plymouth has welcomed what is thought to be the biggest cruise ship to dock in its deep water inlet called the Sound. The MS Rotterdam is nearly 1,000ft (309m) long and has 2,000 passengers onboard headed to New York. It is marking 150 years since its namesake first called in...
Comments / 0