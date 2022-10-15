Media nearly unanimous in picking Purdue to beat Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will try to extend their winning streak to three games in a row when they travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in a Big Ten clash. Nebraska enters with a record of 3-3 (2-1), with their last two wins coming over conference opponents Indiana and Rutgers. Purdue is 4-2 (2-1) on the season and will take the field riding a three-game winning streak. Their two losses on the season are by a combined seven points.

Both teams currently sit at the top of the Big Ten West in the standings sharing first place with Illinois. All three teams are 2-1 as of this morning.

The media is more than convinced of the superiority of Purdue this year as Nebraska media, Purdue media, and national media have all overwhelmingly selected the Boilermakers to win tonight’s ball game. Scroll below to see just a sampling of the predictions made for tonight‘s 6:30 pm kick-off .

Michael Bruntz (Husker247) Purdue 29-23

Sean Callahan (On3) Purdue 34-24

Mike Carmin (Lafayette Journal) Purdue 33-23

Steve Sipple (On3) Purdue 35-20

Robin Washut (On3) Purdue 27 Nebraska 21

Andy Kendeigh (KETV) Purdue 31 Nebraska 27

Jim Rose (KFAB Radio) Purdue 35 Nebraska 28

Mike'l Severe (On3) Purdue 38 Nebraska 20

Pete Fiutak (College Football News) Purdue 30-17

Luke Mullin (Lincoln Journal Star) Purdue 35-24

Nate Head (Lincoln Journal Star) Purdue 35-24

Amie Just (Lincoln Star Journal) Purdue 40-27

Colton Stone (Lincoln Journal Star) Nebraska 27-23

Ralph Russo (Associate Press) Purdue 31-20

