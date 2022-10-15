ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Media nearly unanimous in picking Purdue to beat Nebraska

By Evan Bredeson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KT4Wg_0iaUXJRf00

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will try to extend their winning streak to three games in a row when they travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in a Big Ten clash. Nebraska enters with a record of 3-3 (2-1), with their last two wins coming over conference opponents Indiana and Rutgers. Purdue is 4-2 (2-1) on the season and will take the field riding a three-game winning streak. Their two losses on the season are by a combined seven points.

Both teams currently sit at the top of the Big Ten West in the standings sharing first place with Illinois. All three teams are 2-1 as of this morning.

The media is more than convinced of the superiority of Purdue this year as Nebraska media, Purdue media, and national media have all overwhelmingly selected the Boilermakers to win tonight’s ball game. Scroll below to see just a sampling of the predictions made for tonight‘s 6:30 pm kick-off .

Michael Bruntz (Husker247) Purdue 29-23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21FzHX_0iaUXJRf00

Sean Callahan (On3) Purdue 34-24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1Hj1_0iaUXJRf00

Mike Carmin (Lafayette Journal) Purdue 33-23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHRPr_0iaUXJRf00

Steve Sipple (On3) Purdue 35-20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjUrO_0iaUXJRf00 (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Robin Washut (On3) Purdue 27 Nebraska 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iw3aJ_0iaUXJRf00 (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Andy Kendeigh (KETV) Purdue 31 Nebraska 27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVrrt_0iaUXJRf00 (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Jim Rose (KFAB Radio) Purdue 35 Nebraska 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02k2Zu_0iaUXJRf00 Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Mike'l Severe (On3) Purdue 38 Nebraska 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RhUei_0iaUXJRf00 Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Fiutak (College Football News) Purdue 30-17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgIaK_0iaUXJRf00 Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Mullin (Lincoln Journal Star) Purdue 35-24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JaTzU_0iaUXJRf00

Nate Head (Lincoln Journal Star) Purdue 35-24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTvnH_0iaUXJRf00 Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Amie Just (Lincoln Star Journal) Purdue 40-27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Glm8_0iaUXJRf00 Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

Colton Stone (Lincoln Journal Star) Nebraska 27-23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LthmN_0iaUXJRf00 (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ralph Russo (Associate Press) Purdue 31-20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4eSW_0iaUXJRf00 Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Trev Alberts has inconsistencies in metrics stories

The Nebraska football program is going to have to release the metrics it gave to former head coach Scott Frost when he was retained at the end of last year. In fact, now that a judge ruled on Tuesday that the university would have to divulge the agreement Trev Alberts and the former head coach reached at the end of last year, Alberts decided to go ahead and tell everyone.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Football: The Only Way To Fix The Offensive Line Is Recruiting

There is no need to beat a dead horse. Nebraska's offensive line is ATROCIOUS. TERRIBLE. VOMIT-INDUCING. REMINISCENT OF SATAN. GARBAGE. HOT DOG WATER. PATHETIC. THESE GUYS PLAY WITH ZERO HEART. ZERO INTENSITY. THEY'RE SO BAD!!!!!!! I NEVER WANT TO SEE ANY OF THESE GUYS IN A NEBRASKA JERSEY EVER AGAIN!!!!! MY GOD THESE GUYS ARE TERRIBLE!!!!!!
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics

From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down

PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln

Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
LINCOLN, NE
kfrxfm.com

“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha

A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
OMAHA, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy