ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers Make Two More Roster Moves for Blue Coats

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBtUR_0iaUVqdE00

The Sixers add and waive two more prospects for their developmental roster.

The Philadelphia 76ers made a series of roster moves once again on Saturday afternoon.

According to a source, the team signed and waived Aminu Mohammed and Sekou Doumbouya. The expectation is that both prospects will join the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, for training camp later this month.

Saturday’s moves keep up with a similar trend. Last week, the Sixers started adding developmental prospects to the roster, starting with Mac McClung. As the Sixers added the former Golden State Warriors guard on an Exhibit 10 deal, they waived McClung just days later with intentions of having him stick around for the G League.

The three-time champion Patrick McCaw and former Raptors 905 standout Justin Smith were in the same boat. After they were signed and waived, the 76ers went ahead and brought in former Atlanta Hawks guard Skylar Mays. Hours before tipping off against the Charlotte Hornets for their preseason finale, the Sixers waived Mays.

Mohammed and Doumbouya are the latest to land on the roster before getting waived. Mohammed, a former Georgetown guard, enters the NBA after one season with the Hoyas.

Doumbouya joins the Blue Coats with more experience. The former first-round draft pick landed in the NBA in 2019 after being selected 15th overall by the Detroit Pistons . The young veteran has appeared in 96 games, playing 94 of them for the Pistons. The other two came during a stint with the Los Angeles Lakers last year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
The Spun

NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Michael Irvin News

There is no bigger Dallas Cowboys fan on this planet than Michael Irvin. Ahead of Sunday night's Cowboys vs. Eagles game, the Hall of Fame wide receiver surely picked Dallas to win, right?. Apparently not... Irvin stunned the NFL world by going with the Eagles to beat the Cowboys on...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Micah Parsons Unhappy News

Micah Parsons was reportedly as upset as the Dallas Cowboys beat reporters have ever seen him following the Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The All-Pro pass rusher felt that he and the Cowboys defense let down the offense in the 26-17 loss to the NFC East rival on Sunday night.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The Greg Oden Job News

Former No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden has officially landed a new coaching gig. Oden, who spent the 2021-22 season as a graduate assistant for Ohio State, has joined Thad Matta's staff at Butler as the director of basketball operations. This move makes a ton of sense for Oden, who...
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy