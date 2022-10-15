Adam Sandler extends US tour. Here’s how to catch ‘The Wedding Singer’ in Sacramento

You could say that comedian Adam Sandler extended his tour just so he could come to Sacramento because, hey, he did.

Yes, technically, Sandler also added stops in Boston; Tampa, Florida; and four other U.S. cities. He will appear Dec. 7 at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.

Tickets have sold out in other cities where Sandler has performed. They will go on sale locally at 10 a.m. Monday at golden1center.com .

Sandler’s latest film, “Hustle,” was released this year and has won laurels from some critics as the greatest basketball movie of all time.

Like many U.S. comedians, the 56-year-old Sandler first won wide acclaim for his performances on “Saturday Night Live.” Later, he found success with a number of big-screen movies, including “Billy Madison,” “Happy Gilmore” and “The Waterboy.”

He’s perhaps best known for “The Wedding Singer,” which frequently airs on the small screen through cable and streaming services . Made for $18 million, the film grossed slightly more than $123 million at the box office.

Sandler, who has the title role, experiences heartbreak, grows by leaps and bounds and discovers the girl of his dreams as they continue to meet at weddings or as he prepares to perform at them.