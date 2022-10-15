Read full article on original website
Re-elect Kathleen Werner to Goleta Water Board
We are writing to voice our strong support for Kathleen Werner, who’s running for re-election to the Goleta Water District board. We serve on the board with Kathleen and are proud to be her colleagues. Kathleen is the board’s current president; she leads with intelligence, good will and clear...
Uplifting Our Youth￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. On Monday, October 17, 2022, Gateway Educational Services will present a virtual town hall on the. state of education and African American students in Santa Barbara County. The webinar is from 6:30 to. 8:00 pm. This 2nd annual event...
No to Measure B
The City of Goleta forfeits 30 percent of all sales taxes, 30 percent of all transient occupancy taxes, and 50 percent of real property taxes to Santa Barbara County every year. Citizens of Goleta should vote no on Measure B on November 8. We must tell the Goleta City Council...
Superior Court Employees in Santa Barbara March for a Living Wage
An aroma of pepperoni pizza drifted through the archway at the Santa Barbara courthouse as about 50 Superior Court employees gathered during their lunch hour to demand a new contract, specifically one that would raise their earnings to a living wage. As they marched out to circle the courthouse block, several munched on a slice, provided by their SEIU Local 620 organizers.
Making History, Santa Barbara Adopts New System of Civilian Police Oversight
In what can only be described as a watershed moment for Santa Barbara, the City Council voted unanimously to adopt a new system of civilian oversight for its police department. The decision came amid an ongoing nationwide reckoning over police accountability sparked by the murder of George Floyd in the...
Review: ‘The Lincolns of Springfield’
The Lincolns of Springfield, a new musical by Terrence L. Cranert, directed by Corey Brunish (who produced the original Broadway musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, among other well known projects) is a history lesson lacking in complexity and nuance. From the first inexplicable moments of a modern-day gospel singer opening the show to the almost three hours of scenes documenting Lincoln’s rise to the presidency and ultimate demise, The Lincolns of Springfield is a tale that skims the surface of the Lincolns’ interior emotional life.
Santa Barbara Hives New Store Opening
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Hives is excited to announce the opening of a second store this Saturday, October 22, 2022! The new store is located at 3328 State Street in the old Instrumental Music location. The store hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and on Sundays from 10am to 4pm. The flagship store at 516 Palm Ave in Carpinteria has already had tremendous support from the community since 2019 and will soon be expanding operations to offer plant-based foods, ferments and more in a brand-new kitchen! The partners, Ashley Farrell and Barnaby Draper, are local beekeepers focused on supporting bees, beekeepers and sustainability. In keeping with these values, patrons can expect to find beekeeping resources and support, and a treasure trove of bee products, hemp products and local art. To top it off, a tree is planted for every purchase! This means the community gets to participate in sustainability efforts as they shop!
‘Three Feet Is a Lot’: Santa Barbara Developments Push City Height Limits
It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is in dire need of housing, but as more three- and four-story housing developments make their way through the city review process, it’s becoming more common for project planners to ask for exemptions on building height, setbacks, and parking requirements. And while...
McMenemy Trail Work on National Public Lands Day
The McMenemy Trail in the Montecito foothills was the focus of an event on National Public Lands Day, during which about 20 people worked hard in September 24’s 80-degree-plus temperatures. This was one of three opportunities for volunteer trail work that are presented every year across the Santa Barbara front country. Each of these events consist of a variety of trail maintenance projects, which include cutting back brush and low hanging tree branches, erosion prevention in the form of improved water drainage and rut filling, widening narrow trail sections, and blocking illegal trails/shortcut switchbacks.
SBCC Seeks Community Volunteers in Search for New Superintendent/President
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Oct. 18, 2022) – The Santa Barbara Community College District Board of Trustees is seeking community members to serve on a Screening Committee for the hiring of its new Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Superintendent/President. The Board is seeking two (2) volunteers to represent the community-at-large. Volunteers should have an interest in and/or knowledge of higher education.
In Memoriam | Leslie Ridley-Tree: 1924-2022
While the word “lady” connotes a woman of noble rank; it actually derives from a term for “breadmaker,” seemingly appropriate for the woman who metaphorically kneaded, baked, and distributed bread throughout Santa Barbara. Leslie and her late husband, Paul Ridley-Tree, were the leading philanthropists of Santa...
Marilyn Mae Hocker
A long time Santa Barbara resident, Marilyn Hocker passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022, at the age of 89 surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born in Los Angeles, CA, where she spent the next 19 years in Los Angeles until she met her husband, Lonnie Hocker, then in the Navy, on a blind date. They soon were married in Las Vegas in 1952. The next years were dictated by the Navy, moving to Key West, FL, Tampa, FL, Charleston, SC, and to San Diego, CA.
Daniel Franklin Paulin
ExxonMobil Buys Two Pipelines from Company Responsible for 2015’s Refugio Oil Spill
ExxonMobil has purchased a 123-mile stretch of two pipelines — 901 and 903 — from Plains All American Pipeline, the responsible party for the May 2015 pipeline rupture and oil spill that effectively shut down all oil production off the coast of Santa Barbara County at Las Flores Canyon.
Cottage Health Promotes Kristin Tufvesson to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
SANTA BARBARA – Following a national search, Cottage Health has promoted Kristin Tufvesson. to the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Tufvesson began her career at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in 1991 and has held several. key positions at Cottage Health over the past three...
Bikers to use some of state hwys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
A group of 30 to 40 injured veterans and first responders will use portions of the state highway system in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday through Friday.
Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County
Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
Thymeless My Chef Serves Sustainability to Santa Barbara
Like most of the ingredients in her delicious dishes, Chef Melissa Petitto’s idea for a plant-based meal delivery service was entirely organic. She’d been working as a private chef in Santa Barbara when one of her clients approached her about opening a fast-casual, plant-based restaurant here. “As the...
Downtown Santa Barbara Announces Rock the Block Event Series
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara is producing its first “Rock the Block” party in the series of themed events on Thursday October 27th, called Harvest Fest, from 5pm-8pm on the 700 & 800 blocks of State Street. Rock the Block Harvest Fest invites the public to attend and wear Halloween costumes for chances to win gifts and prizes from local businesses, enjoy various games and activities including playing a game of G-H-O-S-T (otherwise known as H-O-R-S-E) with the UCSB Men & Women’s Basketball teams, plus face painting and pumpkin paining, Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest and more. Event patrons can also read or borrowing a scary book provided by the Santa Barbara Library mobile van. A community table running along State Street is provided for attendees to sit and eat takeout from local restaurants. Spooky performances by The Coveralls, La Boheme Professional Dance and World Dance For Humanity will keep attendees howlin’ for more. Local vendors will also be on site for harvest season shopping. Families and fury friends are all welcome to join in Halloween costume for a chance to win prizes. A Harvest/Halloween theme photo zone will also be on site with props for community members to take photos and show off their costumes.
