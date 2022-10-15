Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
MEN'S BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Briar Cliff embraces expectations for 2022-23 season
SIOUX CITY – Tying for a conference championship last season was a great accomplishment for the Chargers, but the Briar Cliff men’s basketball team is ready for a new challenge with expectations remaining high. The Chargers are picked second in the preseason Great Plains Athletic Conference’s preseason coaches’...
Sioux City, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Sioux City Journal
Buena Vista University roper excited for college's first home rodeo
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Margaret “Pistol” Cowden didn’t consider the history she’d make when she enrolled at Buena Vista University this fall. Cowden, after all, simply wanted to study agricultural business while continuing her collegiate rodeo career. She’ll make history by participating in the inaugural...
$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa
(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Firefighters Respond To Field Fires
Granville, Iowa– Three northwest Iowa fire departments were called out to a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, near Hospers and Granville. According to Granville Assistant Fire Chief Curtis Christoffel, at about 1:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 430th Street & Larch Avenue, about 3.3 miles southwest of Hospers.
kiwaradio.com
Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff
Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
kicdam.com
Amy Meyer, 53, and Carol Meyer, 80, of Spencer
Joint Graveside Services for 53-year-old Amy Meyer and 80-year-old Carol Meyer of Spencer will be Thursday, October 20th, at 2 p.m. at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
KELOLAND TV
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Woodbury County
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in Iowa over the last two months. According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, the ticket was purchased at KCK’s Food and Fuel...
KLEM
KLEM News for Tuesday, October 18
The Le Mars City Council today passed first reading of an ordinance to amend rules concerning cemeteries in the city’s code. The amendment sets aside a veterans section at Memorial Cemetery. That section include burial of qualified military veterans, including reservists and national guard members. Three readings are required before passage.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City East junior performs a twice-weekly improvised music recital for Career Academy teachers
SIOUX CITY -- For nearly an hour twice a week, Desmond Hill devotes his lunch break to playing piano inside the teacher's lounge at the Career Academy. Since Hill doesn't read music, he'll improvise a classical, jazzy or, even, baroque-sounding riff. By the way, Hill isn't a teacher with the...
1380kcim.com
Driver Airlifted After Friday Crash In Ida Grove
One driver was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Ida County on Friday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred on Highway 59 in Ida Grove at approximately 12:07 p.m. Authorities say a 2021 Kia Seltos, driven by 35-year-old Alan Jonathan Kennedy of Ida Grove, was traveling southbound on the highway and crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 1999 Ford F350, operated by 71-year-old Kenneth Ray Hurley of Odebolt. The Kennedy Kia hit the driver’s side of the pickup truck before colliding with a livestock trailer pulled by the Hurley vehicle. Kennedy was airlifted by MercyOne Air Med to MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Ida County Sheriff’s Office and Ida County Emergency Medical Services assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
kiwaradio.com
Paullina 19-Year-Old Taken To Sanford Sheldon After Tuesday Accident
Sheldon, Iowa– A Paullina 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 8:20 a.m., 40-year-old Melissa Baker of Sanborn was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango westbound on Highway 18, a half mile east of the Highway 60 interchange. They tell us that 19-year-old Sarah Jansma of Paullina was also westbound on 18 in a 2006 Chevy.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Wave of Light in Sioux City lights the night for child loss remembrance
The Wave of Light event on Saturday honored those who have endured the loss of a child.
kiwaradio.com
Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
Storm Lake man charged for theft of about $2K
A Storm Lake man was accused of taking money from his employer on Monday.
bleedingheartland.com
Six things for Iowa educators to consider before voting
Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for elevent years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. He grew up in Shellsburg, Iowa. He can be reached at BruceLear2419@gmail.com. Dear...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland
In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
1380kcim.com
West Central Iowa Rural Water Association Announces Planned Outage For Tuesday, Oct. 17
West Central Iowa Rural Water Association (WCIRWA) is reminding customers service will be unavailable briefly tomorrow (Tuesday) while work is completed on their lines. The utility says this outage will affect all customers in Milford and Westside townships in Crawford County north of U.S. Highway 30. Work is expected to begin by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is tentatively scheduled to end around noon that day. Once service is restored, a boil advisory will be implemented per Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requirements. The boil order is expected to be lifted sometime Thursday, Oct. 20. WCIRWA thanks customers for their patience and understanding during the disruption. Customers with questions can contact the utility directly by calling 712-655-2534 or emailing info@wcirwa.com.
Robert Fry Obituary
Graveside Services for 84-year-old Robert Fry of Audubon will be Friday, October 14th at 1PM at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
