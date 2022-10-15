One driver was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Ida County on Friday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred on Highway 59 in Ida Grove at approximately 12:07 p.m. Authorities say a 2021 Kia Seltos, driven by 35-year-old Alan Jonathan Kennedy of Ida Grove, was traveling southbound on the highway and crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 1999 Ford F350, operated by 71-year-old Kenneth Ray Hurley of Odebolt. The Kennedy Kia hit the driver’s side of the pickup truck before colliding with a livestock trailer pulled by the Hurley vehicle. Kennedy was airlifted by MercyOne Air Med to MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Ida County Sheriff’s Office and Ida County Emergency Medical Services assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.

IDA GROVE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO