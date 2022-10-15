Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
CAPA Pet of the Week: Cambria
Cambria is an eight-year-old female, black and gray border collie available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. During the month of October, adoption fees are waived at all Santa Barbara County Animal Services locations. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the...
Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done
The Santa Barbara County Animal Services is urging dog fostering to help clear space for a remodeling project in Santa Maria. The dogs can be adopted in either Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. The post Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Photos: Santa Maria couple celebrates 26 years with another Steller display
An annual attraction at the home of Wendy and Wayne Steller, who turn their garage and front yard into a haunted house every fall, is now on display. This year’s theme: Clowns.
NBC Los Angeles
There's Broom for All as Witches Paddle in Local Harbors
Witches and warlocks are famous for flying around in a fast and expedient fashion, easily moving from one place to another in the blink of an eye, the touch of a nose, or the twitch of a cat's tail. But sometimes?. The ensorcelled beings among us prefer a slower pace,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Arroyo Quemada Neighbors Complain the Dump Smells Foul
Living down-canyon from the county dump is bound to result in odor issues, but residents along Arroyo Quemada Lane noticed an unbearable uptick in the odors carried by the offshore winds from the Tajiguas facility during the past year. “There’s a new piece of equipment, the anaerobic digester,” said Bruce...
visitventuraca.com
Ventura’s Favorite Dessert Spots
It’s 7 P.M. and you have a sudden hankering for something sweet. You raid your fridge and freezer but it looks like someone already ate that pint of ice cream. There’s nothing else to do but wish for that banana split, piece of cake, or bar of chocolate. We’ve all been there, done that. So let’s get down to business: where are the most popular spots to get dessert in Ventura?
visitcamarillo.com
A Seasonal Feast: Autumn Attractions in Camarillo 🎃🍂
Fall is often reported as most people’s favorite time of the year in the U.S., and that’s as true in Camarillo as in cooler parts of the country. Sure, here you’re not quite as likely to spend the season hunting for colorful leaves (we’ve got palm trees), but we certainly aren’t complaining about our year-round sunshine and average temperatures in the 70s! In Camarillo, fall vibes come from beautiful days spent outdoors, the spoils of our local harvest, and a unique array of autumnal events on deck.
Santa Barbara Independent
Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County
Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
French-Toast Breakfast to support the homeless community in Paso Robles
Volunteers go out twice a week to make deliveries and provide resources to those in need. Along with providing religious material and prayers for those who would like.
Santa Barbara Independent
Visit Santa Barbara’s Hospitality Career Fair Provides Opportunities for Job Seekers
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Where: The Leta Santa Barbara Goleta, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, 5650 Calle Real, Goleta. Attendance: Free for attendees; no registration required. More info: www.SantaBarbaraCA.com/CareerFair. Public info: Noelle Buben, noelle@santabarbaraCA.com or (805) 966-9222, ext. 109. Santa Barbara, Calif. (Oct. 18,...
Hispanic business owners in Santa Maria find hope post-pandemic
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Hispanic Business Owners Committee says that some business owners are picking back up post-pandemic. The post Hispanic business owners in Santa Maria find hope post-pandemic appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Thymeless My Chef Serves Sustainability to Santa Barbara
Like most of the ingredients in her delicious dishes, Chef Melissa Petitto’s idea for a plant-based meal delivery service was entirely organic. She’d been working as a private chef in Santa Barbara when one of her clients approached her about opening a fast-casual, plant-based restaurant here. “As the...
With the holidays right around the corner some businesses at the Town Center Mall in Santa Maria are ready for Halloween and beyond
Business and even pet stores in the mall say the holiday season is a great time for them. The post With the holidays right around the corner some businesses at the Town Center Mall in Santa Maria are ready for Halloween and beyond appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Spring Valley tree trimmer rescued after left hand sliced by chainsaw
Firefighters arrived at 10131 Bluestone Court in Spring Valley on Sunday after receiving a call shorty after 10:30 a.m. indicating a male tree trimmer had sustained a chainsaw injury to his hand, confirmed San Miguel Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief, Roddy Blunt.
Santa Maria residents encouraged to use water hotline
Santa Maria is asking residents to reach out regarding water conservation concerns. The city’s utilities department has set up a water conservation hotline.
Noozhawk
Judy Foreman: Ready-Set-Confetti Gets the Party Started in Montecito
Morton-Smith has always loved throwing parties and entertaining. Her signature get-together is her annual gingerbread house decorating party. “It’s always a hit,” she said. Ready-Set-Confetti is gorgeous and inviting, with multiple themes available, as well as a beautiful selection of more basic tableware items. It carries some of...
Bikers to use some of state hwys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
A group of 30 to 40 injured veterans and first responders will use portions of the state highway system in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday through Friday.
Local agencies prepare for world wide earthquake drill in Santa Barbara County
Local agencies prepare for world wide earthquake drill in Santa Barbara County. The post Local agencies prepare for world wide earthquake drill in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department details solutions to overtime costs and recruitment issues
Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department staffing issues challenging the patrol and custody departments. More recruiting techniques will be used with outreach and videos. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department details solutions to overtime costs and recruitment issues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Downtown Santa Barbara Announces Rock the Block Event Series
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara is producing its first “Rock the Block” party in the series of themed events on Thursday October 27th, called Harvest Fest, from 5pm-8pm on the 700 & 800 blocks of State Street. Rock the Block Harvest Fest invites the public to attend and wear Halloween costumes for chances to win gifts and prizes from local businesses, enjoy various games and activities including playing a game of G-H-O-S-T (otherwise known as H-O-R-S-E) with the UCSB Men & Women’s Basketball teams, plus face painting and pumpkin paining, Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest and more. Event patrons can also read or borrowing a scary book provided by the Santa Barbara Library mobile van. A community table running along State Street is provided for attendees to sit and eat takeout from local restaurants. Spooky performances by The Coveralls, La Boheme Professional Dance and World Dance For Humanity will keep attendees howlin’ for more. Local vendors will also be on site for harvest season shopping. Families and fury friends are all welcome to join in Halloween costume for a chance to win prizes. A Harvest/Halloween theme photo zone will also be on site with props for community members to take photos and show off their costumes.
Comments / 0