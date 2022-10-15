ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Lompoc Record

CAPA Pet of the Week: Cambria

Cambria is an eight-year-old female, black and gray border collie available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. During the month of October, adoption fees are waived at all Santa Barbara County Animal Services locations. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

There's Broom for All as Witches Paddle in Local Harbors

Witches and warlocks are famous for flying around in a fast and expedient fashion, easily moving from one place to another in the blink of an eye, the touch of a nose, or the twitch of a cat's tail. But sometimes?. The ensorcelled beings among us prefer a slower pace,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Arroyo Quemada Neighbors Complain the Dump Smells Foul

Living down-canyon from the county dump is bound to result in odor issues, but residents along Arroyo Quemada Lane noticed an unbearable uptick in the odors carried by the offshore winds from the Tajiguas facility during the past year. “There’s a new piece of equipment, the anaerobic digester,” said Bruce...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
visitventuraca.com

Ventura’s Favorite Dessert Spots

It’s 7 P.M. and you have a sudden hankering for something sweet. You raid your fridge and freezer but it looks like someone already ate that pint of ice cream. There’s nothing else to do but wish for that banana split, piece of cake, or bar of chocolate. We’ve all been there, done that. So let’s get down to business: where are the most popular spots to get dessert in Ventura?
VENTURA, CA
visitcamarillo.com

A Seasonal Feast: Autumn Attractions in Camarillo 🎃🍂

Fall is often reported as most people’s favorite time of the year in the U.S., and that’s as true in Camarillo as in cooler parts of the country. Sure, here you’re not quite as likely to spend the season hunting for colorful leaves (we’ve got palm trees), but we certainly aren’t complaining about our year-round sunshine and average temperatures in the 70s! In Camarillo, fall vibes come from beautiful days spent outdoors, the spoils of our local harvest, and a unique array of autumnal events on deck.
CAMARILLO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County

Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
GROVER BEACH, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Visit Santa Barbara’s Hospitality Career Fair Provides Opportunities for Job Seekers

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Where: The Leta Santa Barbara Goleta, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, 5650 Calle Real, Goleta. Attendance: Free for attendees; no registration required. More info: www.SantaBarbaraCA.com/CareerFair. Public info: Noelle Buben, noelle@santabarbaraCA.com or (805) 966-9222, ext. 109. Santa Barbara, Calif. (Oct. 18,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Thymeless My Chef Serves Sustainability to Santa Barbara

Like most of the ingredients in her delicious dishes, Chef Melissa Petitto’s idea for a plant-based meal delivery service was entirely organic. She’d been working as a private chef in Santa Barbara when one of her clients approached her about opening a fast-casual, plant-based restaurant here. “As the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Judy Foreman: Ready-Set-Confetti Gets the Party Started in Montecito

Morton-Smith has always loved throwing parties and entertaining. Her signature get-together is her annual gingerbread house decorating party. “It’s always a hit,” she said. Ready-Set-Confetti is gorgeous and inviting, with multiple themes available, as well as a beautiful selection of more basic tableware items. It carries some of...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Downtown Santa Barbara Announces Rock the Block Event Series

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara is producing its first “Rock the Block” party in the series of themed events on Thursday October 27th, called Harvest Fest, from 5pm-8pm on the 700 & 800 blocks of State Street. Rock the Block Harvest Fest invites the public to attend and wear Halloween costumes for chances to win gifts and prizes from local businesses, enjoy various games and activities including playing a game of G-H-O-S-T (otherwise known as H-O-R-S-E) with the UCSB Men & Women’s Basketball teams, plus face painting and pumpkin paining, Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest and more. Event patrons can also read or borrowing a scary book provided by the Santa Barbara Library mobile van. A community table running along State Street is provided for attendees to sit and eat takeout from local restaurants. Spooky performances by The Coveralls, La Boheme Professional Dance and World Dance For Humanity will keep attendees howlin’ for more. Local vendors will also be on site for harvest season shopping. Families and fury friends are all welcome to join in Halloween costume for a chance to win prizes. A Harvest/Halloween theme photo zone will also be on site with props for community members to take photos and show off their costumes.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

