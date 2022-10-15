ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
A small win finally for the Carolina Panthers

They’ve lost three consecutive games, all by double digits. A team that was supposed to have an outside shot at the playoffs in a weak NFC South, currently is the frontrunner for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bryce Young sweepstakes may not be the international story of in the NBA’s for Victor Wembanyama, but he appears to be as sure-fire a quarterback prospect as any in recent years.
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
Cavs Signing Mamadi Diakite to Two-Way Contract

He was among several players waived by the Cavs over the weekend. Per Fedor, both sides need to clear “a few hurdles” before making the signing a reality. Diakite, 25, is 6-foot-9 and appeared in 13 games with the Thunder last season after signing three 10-day contracts, the first on Jan 11. He averaged 4.3 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 53 percent from the floor in those games.
Armando Bacot on Jalen Washington: ‘He has a chance to be really special’

With the college basketball season under four weeks away, a lot of preseason conversations are beginning. Whether it’s about expectations, incoming players or rotations, its a conversation every fan base and program is talking about. For the UNC basketball program, that is the case as well. One of the questions for the Tar Heels is how deep this team can be and how deep it really will be. Last year, Hubert Davis kept it right around seven guys. This year, the expectation is that will grow in large part to the jump Dontrez Styles will make as well as the incoming...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022

We made it. Opening night for New Orleans has arrived, with a 6:30 p.m. Central game at Brooklyn. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans begins at 5:30, while WRNO 99.5 tips off its show at 6. Get ready for the 2022-23 season by watching a fresh new episode of...
