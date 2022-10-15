So long, so close — Mariners storybook season ends with marathon loss to Houston

The Mariners’ postseason run ended in a heartbreaking extra-innings loss Saturday evening in Seattle.

More than six hours after first pitch, Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena broke a scoreless tie in the top of the 18th, sending a fastball from Mariners reliever Penn Murfee into The ‘Pen in center field.

The 415-foot home run gave the Astros a 1-0 lead they held onto for the final three outs of Seattle’s first trip to the playoffs in more than two decades.

Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray later entered the game, and held the lead there, but Luis Garcia — who made 28 starts for Houston during the regular season and tossed the final five frames — kept the Mariners scoreless in the bottom of the 18th to close out an Astros win.

Jarred Kelenic grounded out to first, J.P. Crawford to shortstop and Julio Rodriguez hit a flyout to center in the final frame as Houston completed a three-game sweep in the best-of-five American League Division Series in front of a sold out crowd of 47,690 at T-Mobile Park.

The Astros advance to the AL Championship Series next week while the Mariners’ magical season comes to a close.

Earlier in the afternoon, Mariners rookie right-hander George Kirby turned in a brilliant performance in his first career postseason start, completing seven scoreless innings while allowing six hits and striking out five.

Kirby faced the minimum in four innings, and worked around multiple base runners in the second, fourth and seventh in a quality outing.

The 24-year-old needed only 11 pitches to retire the side in order in the first, and kept Houston’s lineup mostly off-balance throughout.

Fans were consistently on their feet throughout Kirby’s outing, waving rally towels and cheering each time the young starter picked up two strikes on a batter.

Kirby allowed back-to-back singles with one out in the second to Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel, but responded with swinging strikeouts of Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick to end the inning.

In the fourth, he worked out of a bases-loaded jam, during which Yordan Alvarez and Mancini reached after being hit by pitches, and Tucker reached on a single, by getting a fly out to center from McCormick.

Again in the seventh, he worked through traffic following singles from Gurriel and McCormick that gave the Astros a pair of base runners with one out.

Kirby responded by getting a fly out from pinch hitter Christian Vazquez, and perhaps no cheer during Kirby’s start was louder than his final out in the seventh, when he struck out Altuve swinging to keep the game scoreless.

Kirby pumped his fist as he returned to the dugout following the frame as the crowd roared.

Andres Munoz added another scoreless inning for the Mariners in relief in the eighth, striking out Pena, Alvarez and Tucker around a two-out double to the gap in left center from Alex Bregman.

Diego Castillo allowed a leadoff single to Gurriel in the ninth, then hit pinch hitter Aledmys Diaz with a pitch to give the Astros a pair of base runners with no outs. McCormick then sent a sacrifice bunt down the third base line to advance the runners to second and third with one out.

The Mariners made another call to the bullpen at that point, bringing in Matt Brash. The rookie right-hander struck out Vazquez swinging on five pitches, and the crowd noise amplified when he struck out Altuve on three to keep the game scoreless.

Brash returned for the 10th, and retired the side in order, getting a lineout to second from Pena, a warning track flyout from Alvarez and a three-pitch swinging strikeout of Bregman.

Paul Sewald tossed a 1-2-3 frame for the Mariners in the 11th, getting swinging strikeouts of Tucker and Diaz and a fly out from Gurriel. Sewald added another scoreless frame in the 12th. After McCormick reached on a hit by pitch to lead off the inning, Sewald answered with swinging strikeouts of Vazquez and Altuve, and got Pena to ground into an inning-ending fielder’s choice.

Erik Swanson tossed a 1-2-3 inning for the Mariners in the 13th, getting a swinging strikeout from Alvarez and flyouts from Bregman and Tucker.

Matt Festa added another 1-2-3 frame in the 14th, getting a flyout from Gurriel, groundout from Diaz and swinging strikeout of McCormick. Festa returned in the 15th, tossing another 1-2-3 inning which ended with a swinging strikeout of Pena.

Matthew Boyd and Penn Murfee — the final two relievers remaining in Seattle’s bullpen — combined to keep the Astrost scoreless in the 16th. After Bregman reached on a one-out single and Tucker walked against Boyd, Murfee entered the game and recorded the final two outs. Rodriguez made a run-saving catch in center for the first, and France easily secured a pop up in foul territory for the second. Murfee added a 1-2-3 frame in the 16th.

The Mariners didn’t manage much against Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., who tossed six scoreless frames, allowing only two hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Seattle didn’t tally a hit until Ty France’s two-out single in the third, but the inning ended on the next at-bat.

Crawford recorded the Mariners’ only other hit off McCullers with two outs in the fifth. McCullers struck out Rodriguez swinging for a third time to end the inning, and retired the final four batters he faced.

Hector Neris tossed a scoreless frame in relief for the Astros in the seventh, retiring the side in order.

Rodriguez sent a line drive bouncing off the wall in left in his fourth at-bat, and dove into second for a two-out double in the eighth. But, Astros reliever Rafael Montero struck out France on three pitches the next at-bat to end the inning.

The Mariners had a pair of runners on base with one out in the ninth against Astros closer Ryan Pressly after Cal Raleigh reached on a fielder’s choice and Mitch Haniger on a hit by pitch, but Pressly responded with a swinging strikeout of Santana and got a fly out from Adam Frazier to send the game to extra innings still scoreless.

Bryan Abreu pitched a quick 10th for the Astros, getting swinging strikeouts of Kelenic and Crawford, and a pop up from Rodriguez.

Ryne Stanek added another 1-2-3 inning for the Astros in the 11th, getting flyouts from France and Raleigh and a swinging strikeout of Dylan Moore.

Carlos Santana reached on a one-out single for the Mariners in the 12th, but Hunter Brown kept the game scoreless in relief for the Astros, getting Frazier to ground into an inning-ending double play. Brown tossed another scoreless frame in the 13th, getting France to ground out to end the inning after Rodriguez walked with two outs and stole second.

Garcia kept the game scoreless in the 14th, getting a pair of flyouts from Moore and Raleigh, and followed up a Haniger single by striking out Santana looking. Garcia added a 1-2-3 inning in the 15th, including striking out Frazier and Kelenic swinging. Garcia struck out France and Moore in another 1-2-3 frame in the 16th.

The Mariners had the potential winning run on second base in the 17th — Santana hit a two-out single to the gap and then advanced on a wild pitch before Taylor Trammell entered the game as a pinch runner — but the Mariners couldn’t drive the run in. Garcia got a flyout from Frazier to extend the game again.

Pena’s go-ahead home run followed minutes later.

Update, 7:30 p.m. — The Mariners' postseason run ended Saturday night at T-Mobile Park in a heartbreaking 18-inning loss to the American League West champion Astros, who swept the best-of-five AL Division Series in three games. Jeremy Pena hit the game-winning home run in the top of the 18th to end a scoreless tie and lift Houston to a 1-0 victory.

Update, 7:23 p.m. — Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray recorded the final two outs of the 18th following Jeremy Pena’s go-ahead home run, getting a swinging strikout of Kyle Tucker and a flyout from Yuli Gurriel. Houston leads, 1-0.

Update, 7:12 p.m. — The Astros are on the board in the 18th. Jeremy Pena hit a leadoff solo home run to The Pen in center to give Houston a 1-0 lead more than six hours after first pitch.

Update, 7:07 p.m. — On to the 18th. The Mariners had the potential winning run on second base in the 17th — Carlos Santana hit a two-out single to the gap in right center and advanced on a wild pitch before Taylor Trammell entered the game as a pinch runner — but could not capitalize. Astros reliever Luis Garcia got a flyout from Adam Frazier to extend the game.

Update, 6:56 p.m. — Mariners reliever Penn Murfee tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the 17th, striking out Christian Vazquez looking and getting flyouts from Chas McCormick and Jose Altuve.

Update, 6:49 p.m. — On to the 17th. Astros reliever Luis Garcia added swinging strikeouts of Ty France and Dylan Moore in a 1-2-3 frame in the 16th.

Update, 6:40 p.m. — Seattle’s bullpen kept the game scoreless in the top of the 16th. After Alex Bregman reached on a one-out single and Kyle Tucker on a walk against Matthew Boyd, Penn Murfee entered the game and recorded the final two outs of the frame. The first was a sliding catch in center by Julio Rodriguez on a Yuli Gurriel flyout, and the second a pop up in foul territory on the first base side by Aledmys Diaz.

Update, 6:26 p.m. — On to the 16th. Astros reliever Luis Garcia tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the 15th, striking out Adam Frazier and Jarred Kelenic swinging and getting a groundout from J.P. Crawford.

Update, 6:16 p.m. — Matt Festa recorded a 1-2-3 inning for the Mariners in the 15th, getting flyouts from Christian Vazquez and Jose Altuve and a swinging strikeout of Jeremy Pena.

Update, 6:13 p.m. — On to the 15th. Astros reliever Luis Garcia kept the game scoreless in the 14th, getting a pair of flyouts from Dylan Moore and Cal Raleigh, and followed up a Mitch Haniger single by striking out Carlos Santana looking.

Update, 6 p.m. — Mariners reliever Matt Festa tossed a 1-2-3 frame in the 14th, getting a flyout from Yuli Gurriel, groundout from Aledmys Diaz and swinging strikeout of Chas McCormick.

Update, 5:52 p.m. — On to the 14th. Astros reliever Hunter Brown kept the game scoreless in the 13th after allowing a two-out walk to Julio Rodriguez — who then stole second — by getting Ty France to ground out to end the inning.

Update, 5:33 p.m. — Mariners reliever Erik Swanson tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the 13th, getting a swinging strikeout from Yordan Alvarez and flyouts from Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker.

Update, 5:23 p.m. — On to the 13th. Astros reliever Hunter Brown tossed a scoreless 12th, getting a swinging strikeout of Mitch Haniger before allowing a single to right from Carlos Santana. Adam Frazier then hit into an inning-ending double play.

Update, 5:14 p.m. — Mariners reliever Paul Sewald tossed another scoreless inning in the 12th. After Chas McCormick reached on a hit by pitch to lead off the inning, Sewald responded with swinging strikeouts of Christian Vazquez and Jose Altuve, and got Jeremy Pena to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the frame.

Update, 5 p.m. — On to the 12th. Houston reliever Ryne Stanek tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the 11th, getting flyouts from Ty France and Cal Raleigh and a swinging strikeout of Dylan Moore.

Update, 4:52 p.m. — Mariners reliever Paul Sewald tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the 11th, getting swinging strikeouts from Kyle Tucker and Aledmys Diaz and a flyout from Yuli Gurriel.

Update, 4:41 p.m. — The Astros and Mariners are headed to the 11th — still scoreless. Houston reliever Bryan Abreu struck out both Jarred Kelenic and J.P. Crawford swinging before getting a pop up from Julio Rodriguez to end a 1-2-3 inning.

Update, 4:33 p.m. — Mariners rookie reliever Matt Brash tossed a scoreless 10th, getting a line out from Jeremy Pena to open the inning, a warning track flyout from Yordan Alvarez and a three-pitch swinging strikeout of Alex Bregman.

Update, 4:25 p.m. — Astros reliever Ryan Pressly worked around two one-out base runners in the ninth, striking out Carlos Santana swinging and getting a fly out to center from Adam Frazier to send the game to extra innings.

Update, 4:10 p.m. — The Astros opened the ninth with a single and hit by pitch against Mariners reliever Diego Castillo, and both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Chas McCormick, giving Houston runners at second and third with one out. Rookie right-hander Matt Brash then entered the game for Seattle and struck out both Christian Vazquez and Jose Altuve swinging to keep the game scoreless.

Update, 3:55 p.m. — Houston reliever Rafael Montero kept the Mariners scoreless in the eighth. After allowing a two-out double off the wall in left to Julio Rodriguez, Montero struck out Ty France on three pitches to end the inning.

Update, 3:42 p.m. — Mariners reliever Andres Munoz worked around a two-out double by Alex Bregman in the eighth, striking out Jeremy Pena, Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker swinging in a scoreless frame.

Update 3:33 p.m. — Right-hander Andres Munoz has entered the game in relief for Seattle. Mariners rookie starter George Kirby tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing six hits and striking out five on 92 pitches.

Update, 3:32 p.m. — Houston reliever Hector Nerris tossed a 1-2-3 seventh, getting swinging strikeouts of Mitch Haniger and Adam Frazier and a fly out from Carlos Santana.

Update, 3:26 p.m. — Right-hander Hector Neris has entered the game in relief for Houston. Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. tossed six quality innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven and walking two on 88 pitches.

Update, 3:22 p.m. — Mariners rookie starter George Kirby has thrown seven scoreless innings in his first career postseason start. Kirby allowed a pair of singles to Yuli Gurriel and Chas McCormick in the seventh, but ended the jam with a swinging strikeout of Jose Altuve.

Update, 3:10 p.m. — Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. tossed another 1-2-3 frame in the sixth, getting a groundout from Ty France, a fly out from Eugenio Suarez and swinging strikeout of Cal Raleigh to keep the game scoreless.

Update, 3:02 p.m. — Mariners rookie starter George Kirby is through six scoreless innings. In another 1-2-3 frame in the sixth, he got consecutive fly outs to left from Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker.

Update, 2:53 p.m. — The game remains scoreless through five innings. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. allowed a two-out base hit to left from J.P. Crawford in the fifth, but then struck out Julio Rodriguez swinging for a third time to end the inning.

Update, 2:39 p.m. — Mariners rookie starter George Kirby has now tossed five scoreless innings. In the fifth, Martin Maldonado hit a leadoff single to right, but was doubled up at first moments later following a Jose Altuve pop up to first. Jeremy Pena grounded out moments later.

Update, 2:32 p.m. — A quick 1-2-3 inning for Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. in the fourth. McCullers struck out both Cal Raleigh and Mitch Haniger swinging before getting a groundout from Carlos Santana.

Update, 2:23 p.m. — Mariner rookie starter worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth to keep the game scoreless. Yordan Alvarez was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, Kyle Tucker singled and Trey Mancini was hit by a pitch to eventually load the bases with two outs, but Kirby eventually got a fly out to center from Chas McCormick to end the frame.

Update, 2:09 p.m. — The game remains scoreless through three innings. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. completed a quick third, allowing Seattle’s first hit of the game to Ty France with two outs, but got a fly out from J.P. Crawford, a second swinging strikeout of Julio Rodriguez and a groundout from Eugenio Suarez to end the inning.

Update, 2:07 p.m. — Ty France has Seattle’s first hit of the afternoon on a two-out single to right in the third.

Update, 1:56 p.m. — Another 1-2-3 inning for Mariners rookie starter George Kirby in the third. Kirby struck out Martin Maldonado swinging, got a pop up from foul territory from Jose Altuve and groundout from Jeremy Pena in a quick frame.

Update, 1:47 p.m. — Cal Raleigh and Mitch Haniger drew back-to-back walks against Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. to open the bottom of the second, but Carlos Santana and Adam Frazier both hit flyouts and Jarred Kelenic struck out swinging to end the inning.

Update, 1:31 p.m. — Fans were on their feet cheering as Mariners rookie starter George Kirby struck out Chas McCormick swinging to end the top of the second. Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel both reached on back-to-back base hits, and pulled off a double steal with two outs, but Kirby struck out McCormick on seven pitches to end the inning with the game still scoreless. Kirby struck out Alex Bregman and Trey Mancini swinging for the first two outs of the frame.

Update, 1:20 p.m. — Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. is through a 1-2-3 first inning on eight pitches after striking out Julio Rodriguez and getting groundouts from Ty France and Eudenio Suarez.

Update, 1:13 p.m. — In the first postseason start of his career, Mariners rookie George Kirby recorded a quick 1-2-3 inning in the first, getting fly outs from Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez on 11 pitches.

Updated, 1 p.m. — Former Mariners ace Felix Hernandez returned to T-Mobile Park on Saturday afternoon to throw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Seattle’s first home playoff game since 2001.

Game 3 preview — It’s on.

Postseason baseball returns to Seattle on Saturday afternoon for the first time in 21 years.

The Mariners are set to host the Astros in Game 3 of the best-of-five American League Division Series at 1:07 p.m. Pacific at T-Mobile Park, in their first playoff game in their home ballpark since 2001.

Houston has a 2-0 lead in the series, meaning the Mariners need a win to keep their postseason run alive.

Game 4 of the series, if necessary, is scheduled Sunday afternoon in Seattle. Game 5 would return to Houston on Monday.

Rookie right-hander George Kirby — who finished 8-5 with a 3.39 ERA in 25 starts during the regular season, striking out 133 while walking only 22 across 130 innings — is set to make his first postseason start for Seattle on Saturday.

The 24-year-old former first-round pick by Seattle in 2019 tossed a scoreless ninth inning last week against the Blue Jays, earning a save in his first career playoff appearance as the Mariners swept Toronto in two games in the wild-card round.

Kirby pitched once against the Astros during the regular season on July 31, but did not earn a decision in an eventual Houston win. He tossed four innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking one in the contest.

Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., who missed much of the regular season due to injury, is set to start for Houston.

McCullers finished 4-2 in eight appearances since being activated from the injured list in August, striking out 50 while walking 22 across 47 2/3 innings.

This will be the first time McCullers will face Seattle this season, though he is 10-3 — his most wins against an opposing club — with a 2.80 ERA in 18 starts against the Mariners in his career.

McCullers, now in his seventh season in the majors, is 2-2 with a 2.83 ERA across 16 career postseason appearances.

Follow along with us all afternoon for live updates from Saturday’s third game of the series.