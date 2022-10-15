Read full article on original website
KIMT
Minnesota man sentenced for damaging Clear Lake car wash
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time for damaging a North Iowa car wash. Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Boynton did more than $3,000 in damage to the Laser Wash in Clear Lake on August 6.
Waterloo Eatery Will Close Very Soon For The Season
Fall temperatures are coming in swinging in full force. For some seasonal businesses that means that it's time to close up shop...at least for the year. It's been an interesting few weeks for businesses in the Cedar Valley. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared...
KIMT
Chicago man is sentenced for the murder of a Garner man.
A Chicago man received his sentence today for murdering a Garner man last year. The killing took place in Mason City and Faulk was shot after being confronted by officers.
Radio Iowa
Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero
It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record...
KIMT
Consecutive sentences handed down for Mason City killing
MASON CITY, Iowa – A little more than a year after shooting someone in Mason City, a Chicago man is sentenced to prison. Jelani Armon Faulk, 26, was given three consecutive 15-year sentences Tuesday, putting him behind bars for up to 45 years. Faulk pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter,...
KGLO News
North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon
BUFFALO CENTER — The superintendent of the North Iowa Community School District in Buffalo Center and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department say the district went into a lockdown response on Tuesday afternoon in response to a call made to 9-1-1. The Sheriff’s Department says at 12:22 PM, they received a call from a cell phone at the school, which faculty later determined was made from a student.
kchanews.com
Human Trafficking in Iowa Doc Film in Charles City Sunday
A documentary that chronicles illegal human trafficking will have a special showing in Charles City this weekend. The film “Gridshock” will be presented during a free showing at the Charles Theater at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. That’s Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson, who says human trafficking can...
KGLO News
Developer says Mason City downtown hotel groundbreaking will happen this year, USDA loan approved
MASON CITY — The developer of a downtown Mason City hotel and a revamped Southbridge Mall says barring any complications in the permitting process, a groundbreaking on the hotel project will take place by the end of the year. David Rachie is spearheading both efforts and told the City...
KIMT
Man, 24, arrested after destroying property, including a Corvette, in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after a rash of incidents involving damage to property. Austin Mahana, listed as homeless, is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on charges of felony criminal mischief and burglary. Court documents state he used a hammer to cause...
KIMT
Mason City woman sentenced for selling meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in probation for a Cerro Gordo County woman. Savannah Victoria Esser, 35 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Esser pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
KIMT
Freeborn County, Albert Lea pursue grant for emergency shelter
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Freeborn County and the city of Albert Lea is pursuing a grant from Homeland Security and Emergency Management to build an emergency shelter stationed in southeast Albert Lea. The request for funding has been brought forth in consideration of those that are exposed to severe weather...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea man finds kidney donor through social media
(ABC 6 News) – Waiting for a life-saving organ can feel like forever. For one Albert Lea man in need of a kidney transplant, he has been waiting for more than a year. But now, he finally has a match. Todd Fjeldberg was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease at...
KIMT
Garner company receives state recognition for health and safety
GARNER, Iowa – Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc. (IMT) has been given the Voluntary Protection Programs Star certification by the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA). The Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP) promote exceptional worksite-based safety and health and the VPP Star certification recognizes employers and employees who demonstrate...
KIMT
4 finalists announced for Freeborn Co. Administrator position
Four finalists have been announced for the Freeborn County Administrator. Interviews will be held in the middle of November. Michael Harvey: has twelve and a half years of county government experience, in Benton, Dakota and St Louis Counties. His focus has been Land Services and Assessing, hiring, managing, mentoring, and training staff. Michael holds a BS in Finance /Economics. Currently Michael is taking a career break in 2022 to invest time in his family and travel and make great memories. He is now ready to return to full time work.
KBUR
Three men accused of dealing drugs in Waterloo area sentenced to prison
Waterloo, IA- Three men who were arrested with large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Waterloo area have been sentenced to prison. Radio Iowa reports that court records indicate 43-year-old Levi Dull of Cedar Falls sold illegal drugs to two men who overdosed in August of last year. One of the men died.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
KIMT
Austin man injured in two vehicle collision on Highway 218
AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is hurt after an early Monday collision in Mower County. It happened around 6:14 am near the intersection of Highway 218 and County Road 4. The Minnesota State Patrol says Charles Wesley Branchaud, 31 of Austin, and John Anthony Lavelle, 77 of Austin, were both northbound when the crashed.
95 Years Later: Iowa Man Still Has “World’s Longest Beard” Record [PHOTOS]
When you begin growing a beard at age 19 and continue until you pass away at age 81, the results are like nothing we have ever seen before. Neither have the Guinness Book of World Records or the Smithsonian. Hans Langseth was born in Norway in 1846. He would begin...
Cedar Falls Native Almost Causes Celebrity Divorce [WATCH]
One Cedar Falls native had viewers of 'The Voice' at the edge of their seats on Monday evening. WARNING: THE FOLLOWING STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR RECENT EPISODE OF 'THE VOICE' THAT AIRED ON MONDAY OCTOBER 18TH, 2022. Rising country star Jay Allen has been making waves on the hit NBC...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Monday morning
An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 1997 Mazda 626 being driven by 77-year old John Anthony Lavelle of Austin and a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup being driven by 31-year old Charles Wesley Branchaud of Austin were both northbound on Highway 218 at approximately 6:14 a.m. Monday morning when they collided near the intersection with County Road 4 in Austin Township.
