Mason City, IA

KIMT

Minnesota man sentenced for damaging Clear Lake car wash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time for damaging a North Iowa car wash. Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Boynton did more than $3,000 in damage to the Laser Wash in Clear Lake on August 6.
MASON CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo Eatery Will Close Very Soon For The Season

Fall temperatures are coming in swinging in full force. For some seasonal businesses that means that it's time to close up shop...at least for the year. It's been an interesting few weeks for businesses in the Cedar Valley. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared...
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Consecutive sentences handed down for Mason City killing

MASON CITY, Iowa – A little more than a year after shooting someone in Mason City, a Chicago man is sentenced to prison. Jelani Armon Faulk, 26, was given three consecutive 15-year sentences Tuesday, putting him behind bars for up to 45 years. Faulk pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter,...
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon

BUFFALO CENTER — The superintendent of the North Iowa Community School District in Buffalo Center and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department say the district went into a lockdown response on Tuesday afternoon in response to a call made to 9-1-1. The Sheriff’s Department says at 12:22 PM, they received a call from a cell phone at the school, which faculty later determined was made from a student.
BUFFALO CENTER, IA
kchanews.com

Human Trafficking in Iowa Doc Film in Charles City Sunday

A documentary that chronicles illegal human trafficking will have a special showing in Charles City this weekend. The film “Gridshock” will be presented during a free showing at the Charles Theater at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. That’s Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson, who says human trafficking can...
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman sentenced for selling meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in probation for a Cerro Gordo County woman. Savannah Victoria Esser, 35 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Esser pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Freeborn County, Albert Lea pursue grant for emergency shelter

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Freeborn County and the city of Albert Lea is pursuing a grant from Homeland Security and Emergency Management to build an emergency shelter stationed in southeast Albert Lea. The request for funding has been brought forth in consideration of those that are exposed to severe weather...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea man finds kidney donor through social media

(ABC 6 News) – Waiting for a life-saving organ can feel like forever. For one Albert Lea man in need of a kidney transplant, he has been waiting for more than a year. But now, he finally has a match. Todd Fjeldberg was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease at...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Garner company receives state recognition for health and safety

GARNER, Iowa – Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc. (IMT) has been given the Voluntary Protection Programs Star certification by the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA). The Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP) promote exceptional worksite-based safety and health and the VPP Star certification recognizes employers and employees who demonstrate...
GARNER, IA
KIMT

4 finalists announced for Freeborn Co. Administrator position

Four finalists have been announced for the Freeborn County Administrator. Interviews will be held in the middle of November. Michael Harvey: has twelve and a half years of county government experience, in Benton, Dakota and St Louis Counties. His focus has been Land Services and Assessing, hiring, managing, mentoring, and training staff. Michael holds a BS in Finance /Economics. Currently Michael is taking a career break in 2022 to invest time in his family and travel and make great memories. He is now ready to return to full time work.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KBUR

Three men accused of dealing drugs in Waterloo area sentenced to prison

Waterloo, IA- Three men who were arrested with large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Waterloo area have been sentenced to prison. Radio Iowa reports that court records indicate 43-year-old Levi Dull of Cedar Falls sold illegal drugs to two men who overdosed in August of last year. One of the men died.
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again

(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Austin man injured in two vehicle collision on Highway 218

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is hurt after an early Monday collision in Mower County. It happened around 6:14 am near the intersection of Highway 218 and County Road 4. The Minnesota State Patrol says Charles Wesley Branchaud, 31 of Austin, and John Anthony Lavelle, 77 of Austin, were both northbound when the crashed.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

