Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-Run Crash at Pomona Taco Stand
A 25-year-old woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and other counts, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana was also charged Monday with two counts...
Pair Suspected in High-Speed Pursuit Through Moreno Valley, Ending in Crash
A 25-year-old man suspected of fleeing from sheriff’s deputies and colliding with a pickup truck while driving under the influence and running red lights in Moreno Valley was being held Tuesday on $750,000 bail. Gabriel Cabrera of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in...
Motorist Allegedly Runs Car into CHP Motorcycle During Traffic Stop
An unlicensed motorist was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer for allegedly backing into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer after the lawman stopped him for a traffic violation in Home Gardens. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was taken into custody about 9:30...
Man Found Shot to Death in City Terrace Area; Investigation Underway
A man was found shot to death Tuesday in the unincorporated area of City Terrace near East Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Dwiggins Street about 3:25 a.m. “regarding a body dumped at the location,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Accused in Holdup on Elsinore Street Arraigned
One of two men accused of robbing a Lake Elsinore resident at gunpoint was charged Tuesday with armed robbery, while his alleged cohort was out of custody, awaiting arraignment. Alfredo Dominguez, 23, of Perris, was arrested last week with 18-year-old Carlos Fabian Ventura Calderon, also of Perris, following a Riverside...
Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Moreno Valley Girls Granted Bail Reduction
A 32-year-old man accused of exposing himself to two Moreno Valley girls and trying to lure them into his vehicle was granted a bail reduction Tuesday, likely enabling him to get out of jail. Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure and...
Menifee Man Suspected of Killing His Brother
A felon accused of fatally assaulting his brother at their Menifee home was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. Abisola Afuwape, 30, of Menifee, was formally booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on the allegation, though he was already locked up for alleged parole violations. According to...
Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Killing Partygoer in River Bottom
A Jan. 31 trial date was confirmed Monday for a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing two partygoers, one fatally, during an altercation involving a mass of people gathered in the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside. Raul Sanchez of Rialto was arrested in March 2021 following a month-long investigation into...
Driver injured after crashing into utility pole on Mariposa Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was transported to a local hospital after crashing into a utility pole Tuesday morning in Hesperia. It happened at about 6:50 am, on October 18, 2022, in the area on Mariposa Road just north of Joshua Street. For reasons still unknown, a black...
16-year-old on ATV killed after crashing into a school bus in Helendale identified
HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old killed on an ATV that crashed into a school bus was identified as Benjamin T. Chavez, a resident of Oro Grande. It happened on Friday, October 14, 2022, at about 12:23 pm, in the area of Helendale Road and Blue Water Road in the community of Helendale also known as Silver Lakes, located off National Trails Highway.
Two suspects commit armed robbery and assault employee at jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga
Two suspects committed an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga and assaulted an employee, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 15 at about 2:40 p.m. at Gemma’s Jewelers in the 10500 block of Foothill Boulevard. During the robbery,...
