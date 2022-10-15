ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mynewsla.com

Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-Run Crash at Pomona Taco Stand

A 25-year-old woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and other counts, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana was also charged Monday with two counts...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Allegedly Runs Car into CHP Motorcycle During Traffic Stop

An unlicensed motorist was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer for allegedly backing into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer after the lawman stopped him for a traffic violation in Home Gardens. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was taken into custody about 9:30...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Shot to Death in City Terrace Area; Investigation Underway

A man was found shot to death Tuesday in the unincorporated area of City Terrace near East Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Dwiggins Street about 3:25 a.m. “regarding a body dumped at the location,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused in Holdup on Elsinore Street Arraigned

One of two men accused of robbing a Lake Elsinore resident at gunpoint was charged Tuesday with armed robbery, while his alleged cohort was out of custody, awaiting arraignment. Alfredo Dominguez, 23, of Perris, was arrested last week with 18-year-old Carlos Fabian Ventura Calderon, also of Perris, following a Riverside...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KTLA

1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting

A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Menifee Man Suspected of Killing His Brother

A felon accused of fatally assaulting his brother at their Menifee home was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. Abisola Afuwape, 30, of Menifee, was formally booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on the allegation, though he was already locked up for alleged parole violations. According to...
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Killing Partygoer in River Bottom

A Jan. 31 trial date was confirmed Monday for a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing two partygoers, one fatally, during an altercation involving a mass of people gathered in the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside. Raul Sanchez of Rialto was arrested in March 2021 following a month-long investigation into...
RIVERSIDE, CA
vvng.com

16-year-old on ATV killed after crashing into a school bus in Helendale identified

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old killed on an ATV that crashed into a school bus was identified as Benjamin T. Chavez, a resident of Oro Grande. It happened on Friday, October 14, 2022, at about 12:23 pm, in the area of Helendale Road and Blue Water Road in the community of Helendale also known as Silver Lakes, located off National Trails Highway.
HELENDALE, CA

