Camas, WA

ClarkCountyToday

Evacuation notices upgraded as Nakia Creek Fire escalates

Due to severe weather conditions over the past two days, fire activity in the area has increased. The Nakia Creek Fire in northeast Clark County has spread and as a result evacuation notices have been upgraded. Clark Regional Emergency Services, on behalf of the Camas Police Department, reported Sunday afternoon...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Steady progress continues on Nakia Creek Fire

CAMAS – Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity aided firefighters out on the line of the Nakia Creek Fire overnight, allowing resources to continue to make steady progress on creating fuel breaks around the fire, or ‘fire line.’ These conditions helped to naturally decrease fire behavior, however fog greatly limited visibility, which increased risks to firefighters.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Woodland Public Schools collaborates with security experts to ensure students and staff a safe and healthy learning environment

Beginning in 2015, Woodland Public Schools has made significant investments in student safety, including restricting daytime school building access. Woodland Public Schools make student and staff safety the top priority by combining state-of-the-art hardware systems, the regular practice of security protocols, and close partnerships with law enforcement to create an always-improving approach to ensuring safe and healthy school environments for the Woodland community.
WOODLAND, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Nakia Creek Fire now estimated at 1,565 acres

Clark Regional Emergency Services officials updated the public Monday (Oct. 17) on current details about the Nakia Creek Fire, still burning in northeast Clark County. Evacuation notices sent out Sunday are still current. The evacuation area map has been updated to show the areas considered to be in Level 1 (Be Ready), Level 2 (Be Set) and Level 3 (Go Now).
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Sheriff’s Office issues request for public assistance

Collision claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for public assistance as they continue to investigate an Oct. 1 collision that claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. CCSO detectives learned Plato died as a result of injuries...
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Leah Hing’s fleet aircraft now on exhibit at Pearson Air Museum

The aircraft and engine have been donated by the Trust to the national park’s museum collection. The National Park Service and The Historic Trust (Trust) recently announced the new display of a historic aircraft flown by one of the first Chinese American female pilots and an OX-5 engine at Pearson Air Museum, a part of Fort Vancouver National Historic Site. The aircraft and engine have been donated by the Trust to the national park’s museum collection.
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

BG Parks & Recreation: Fall and winter fun ahead

City officials planning for several events during upcoming months. The city of Battle Ground Parks & Recreation staff has been hard at work creating new community engagement events and preparing for some of their annual favorites this fall and winter. Check out the fun they have in store:. Howl-o-ween Pooch...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Fire Marshal seeks public’s assistance identifying persons, vehicle of interest in Nakia Creek fire

VANCOUVER – The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying persons and a vehicle of interest in an ongoing fire investigation. The Fire Marshal’s office is asking the public to review the video and photo below to see if they recognize the people or vehicle. The video was taken Sunday, Oct. 9 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on a ridge near where the Nakia Creek fire is burning on Larch Mountain.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Letter: ‘We must take this opportunity to choose a bold and experienced leader who is willing to confront the challenges we face – John Horch’

Jill Brown, wife of fallen Clark County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Brown, endorses John Horch in the race for sheriff. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. We face a race...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Third Congressional District candidates participate in League of Women Voters’ forum

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp and Republican Joe Kent faced off for the second time. The two candidates for Washington’s Third Congressional District faced off once more in a forum hosted by four county chapters of the League of Women Voters on Saturday (Oct. 15). Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican candidate Joe Kent appeared for the second time to discuss the issues involved in their campaign..
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Letter: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez ‘believes in listening to her constituency and working to get things moving forward in Congress’

Vancouver resident Glenna Scheidt shares her thoughts on the 3rd Congressional District race. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. Despite partisan divisions, misinformation, and the prevalent discontent with our current...
VANCOUVER, WA

