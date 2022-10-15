Read full article on original website
ClarkCountyToday
Evacuation notices upgraded as Nakia Creek Fire escalates
Due to severe weather conditions over the past two days, fire activity in the area has increased. The Nakia Creek Fire in northeast Clark County has spread and as a result evacuation notices have been upgraded. Clark Regional Emergency Services, on behalf of the Camas Police Department, reported Sunday afternoon...
ClarkCountyToday
Steady progress continues on Nakia Creek Fire
CAMAS – Cooler temperatures and high relative humidity aided firefighters out on the line of the Nakia Creek Fire overnight, allowing resources to continue to make steady progress on creating fuel breaks around the fire, or ‘fire line.’ These conditions helped to naturally decrease fire behavior, however fog greatly limited visibility, which increased risks to firefighters.
ClarkCountyToday
Woodland Public Schools collaborates with security experts to ensure students and staff a safe and healthy learning environment
Beginning in 2015, Woodland Public Schools has made significant investments in student safety, including restricting daytime school building access. Woodland Public Schools make student and staff safety the top priority by combining state-of-the-art hardware systems, the regular practice of security protocols, and close partnerships with law enforcement to create an always-improving approach to ensuring safe and healthy school environments for the Woodland community.
ClarkCountyToday
Nakia Creek Fire now estimated at 1,565 acres
Clark Regional Emergency Services officials updated the public Monday (Oct. 17) on current details about the Nakia Creek Fire, still burning in northeast Clark County. Evacuation notices sent out Sunday are still current. The evacuation area map has been updated to show the areas considered to be in Level 1 (Be Ready), Level 2 (Be Set) and Level 3 (Go Now).
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: ‘Protect our rights and our community and vote for Rey Reynolds on November 8th’
Washougal resident Louise Bradley offers her support for Rey Reynolds in the race for Clark County Sheriff. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. Which candidate for sheriff has vowed to...
ClarkCountyToday
Sheriff’s Office issues request for public assistance
Collision claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. Clark County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for public assistance as they continue to investigate an Oct. 1 collision that claimed the life of 58-year-old Vancouver resident Gerald Plato. CCSO detectives learned Plato died as a result of injuries...
ClarkCountyToday
Friends of the Carpenter to host dedication ceremony of Friendship Center
VANCOUVER – Friends of the Carpenter will host a dedication ceremony on Thurs. Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Friendship Center, 1600 W 20th Street. The event will include the dedication of the Friendship Center, as well as the organization’s new shower and laundry trailers.
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: The bizarre ‘purpose’ Auditor Greg Kimsey gives election observers in Clark County
Vancouver resident Mark Engleman addresses the role of election observers in Clark County. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. Election Observers are citizens who watch the processing of ballots at...
ClarkCountyToday
Leah Hing’s fleet aircraft now on exhibit at Pearson Air Museum
The aircraft and engine have been donated by the Trust to the national park’s museum collection. The National Park Service and The Historic Trust (Trust) recently announced the new display of a historic aircraft flown by one of the first Chinese American female pilots and an OX-5 engine at Pearson Air Museum, a part of Fort Vancouver National Historic Site. The aircraft and engine have been donated by the Trust to the national park’s museum collection.
ClarkCountyToday
BG Parks & Recreation: Fall and winter fun ahead
City officials planning for several events during upcoming months. The city of Battle Ground Parks & Recreation staff has been hard at work creating new community engagement events and preparing for some of their annual favorites this fall and winter. Check out the fun they have in store:. Howl-o-ween Pooch...
ClarkCountyToday
Fire Marshal seeks public’s assistance identifying persons, vehicle of interest in Nakia Creek fire
VANCOUVER – The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying persons and a vehicle of interest in an ongoing fire investigation. The Fire Marshal’s office is asking the public to review the video and photo below to see if they recognize the people or vehicle. The video was taken Sunday, Oct. 9 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on a ridge near where the Nakia Creek fire is burning on Larch Mountain.
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: ‘We must take this opportunity to choose a bold and experienced leader who is willing to confront the challenges we face – John Horch’
Jill Brown, wife of fallen Clark County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Brown, endorses John Horch in the race for sheriff. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. We face a race...
ClarkCountyToday
Third Congressional District candidates participate in League of Women Voters’ forum
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp and Republican Joe Kent faced off for the second time. The two candidates for Washington’s Third Congressional District faced off once more in a forum hosted by four county chapters of the League of Women Voters on Saturday (Oct. 15). Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican candidate Joe Kent appeared for the second time to discuss the issues involved in their campaign..
ClarkCountyToday
City of Vancouver adding third community information session regarding proposed location of next Safe Stay Community
VANCOUVER – The city of Vancouver is adding a third engagement and information session for community members to share their thoughts and feedback on the city’s proposed site at 415 W. 11th St. for its next Safe Stay Community for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The additional online listening...
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez ‘believes in listening to her constituency and working to get things moving forward in Congress’
Vancouver resident Glenna Scheidt shares her thoughts on the 3rd Congressional District race. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. Despite partisan divisions, misinformation, and the prevalent discontent with our current...
