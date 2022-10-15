VANCOUVER – The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying persons and a vehicle of interest in an ongoing fire investigation. The Fire Marshal’s office is asking the public to review the video and photo below to see if they recognize the people or vehicle. The video was taken Sunday, Oct. 9 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on a ridge near where the Nakia Creek fire is burning on Larch Mountain.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO