Sheriff's office: No plans to ticket bonfire explosion witnesses for underage drinking
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Sheriff's officials say they do not plan to issue tickets for underage drinking, in an effort to encourage those who were present at a bonfire explosion over the weekend to come forward. Only a fire pit with debris remains after a bonfire explosion sent at...
Green Bay mourns the death of 5-year-old girl after east-side shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay community is gathering together to mourn the death of a 5-year-old after she was shot Monday night. Community members, family and friends gathered Tuesday night, lighting candles in memory of the little girl, named Skye. The gathering was outside the Amy Street home,...
Green Bay inmate convicted of threatening to kill Outagamie County judge
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay inmate is facing additional prison time for threatening to kill an Outagamie County judge. Benjamin J. Biese, 44, was sentenced Tuesday for threatening to kill the judge in February of 2021. Based on his sentence and current custody status, Biese is expected to be released in 2047.
Sheriff's deputies looking to hear from victims, witnesses of bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Shawano County detectives still want to hear from former and current Pulaski school students who were at a bonfire that exploded Friday night. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says it believes the accelerant to blame for the bonfire explosion was a large, 55-gallon drum barrel.
5-year-old girl shot in Green Bay dies, police search for person of interest
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police say the 5-year-old girl who was shot on Green Bay's east side Monday has died. Officers responded to a weapons call at a residence in the 1600 block of Amy Street before 5 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital. Police confirmed Tuesday she...
'Moderate damage' reported from house fire in Town of Lima
TOWN OF LIMA (WLUK) -- Over half a dozen fire departments responded to a house fire in the Town of Lima Monday night. A homeowner in the W3000 block of County Road V called 911 at approximately 7:23 p.m. Monday, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office. The homeowner said he thought he had a chimney fire.
Green Bay police investigating dog bite incident near park
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are looking for the owner of a dog that bit a juvenile Monday morning. The bite happened between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. near Meyer Park at 425 Goodell Street. The dog is described as light brown with a white stomach and short...
Green Bay stabbing suspect convicted
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – Wesley Brice was convicted Monday of stabbing two people, killing one, rather than going to trial next week. Brice, 24, pleaded no contest to five counts, including first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety, for the March 15, 2021 incidents on Green Bay's west side.
Winnebago County man accused of shooting at his wife
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man whose blood alcohol level was more than four times the legal driving limit faces attempted homicide and other charges for allegedly shooting at his wife. Kasey Oaks, 43, is also charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, and...
Green Bay police investigating hit-and-run that injured pedestrian
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian with non-life threatening injuries. Officers were called to the area of Eastman Avenue and N. Irwin Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday on the city's east side. The...
Appleton Boy Scout troops honored for heroism in June Amtrak crash
(WLUK) -- Two Appleton Boy Scout troops were honored Tuesday night for their actions during a train derailment this past summer. Months after an Amtrak derailment left four dead and over 100 injured, the heroic actions by the members of the two troops continue to be recognized. The scouts were honored with National Heroism awards at the annual Golden Eagle Event at Lambeau Field Tuesday night.
Plea deal expected in De Pere trail attack
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The man accused of attacking a woman on a De Pere recreational trail is expected to be convicted Wednesday. Miles Cruz, now 18, faces five charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, for the Oct. 5, 2021 incident on the East River Trail. A plea questionnaire and...
Menominee, Mich. shifts into longer-term recovery phase after warehouse fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Emergency responders are shifting into a longer-term recovery phase regarding the paper warehouse fire earlier this month. Several agencies gathered together to form a unified response to the fire. All involved agencies are planning a press conference Thursday. They will discuss containment and management of runoff...
Green Bay students practice bus evacuation drills as part of National Bus Safety Week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay schools are highlighting bus safety this week. Every year the district holds two emergency school bus evacuation drills for the students. In the fall, it coincides with National Bus Safety Week. On Tuesday, students at Baird Elementary were able to practice for a potential...
Essential Oil Spray from Aurora's Apothecary
Aurora's Apothecary carries tons of essential oils and sprays to keep your home smelling great this fall & holiday season. Aurora stopped by the Living with Amy show to share some tips to making a homemade spray. Take a look. Aurora's Apothecary has locations in Green Bay, Appleton and Fish...
Wisconsin DNR launches waste site for firefighting foam containing PFAS
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Some Wisconsin residents -- like those in Peshtigo -- have been waiting years for a reliable water source due to PFAS contamination. Now, the state is making strides to remove one source of these dangerous chemicals. “Removing the foam from the firehouses will prevent its potential use,...
Threat to air quality continues to diminish following warehouse fire in Menominee, Mich.
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Officials have determined that air monitoring and sampling can be reduced after the warehouse fire in Menominee, Mich. earlier this month. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will scale down the number of air monitoring stations surrounding the fire site. The EPA had been collecting measurements for...
COVID-19 cases tick up in Wisconsin
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin ticked up over the weekend. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 856, with 837 new cases added on Monday. The seven-day average had fallen as low as 837 last Wednesday. Seven-day average test positivity was at 9.8%.
Oshkosh humane society in 'desperate' need of fosters
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Animal shelters across the U.S. are in desperate need of people to foster animals. The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is particularly looking for fosters for their cats. Last week alone, the humane society took in 55 cats. "It's at a rate unseen before in the last decade...
Bellin Health Oconto clinic temporarily closed for repair work
OCONTO (WLUK) -- A healthcare clinic in Oconto will be temporarily closed while crews repair damage caused from a burst pipe. The Bellin Health Oconto Clinic on Arbutus Avenue is expected to be closed through late October or early November. Patients are being rescheduled at nearby Bellin facilities until the...
