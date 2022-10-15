(WLUK) -- Two Appleton Boy Scout troops were honored Tuesday night for their actions during a train derailment this past summer. Months after an Amtrak derailment left four dead and over 100 injured, the heroic actions by the members of the two troops continue to be recognized. The scouts were honored with National Heroism awards at the annual Golden Eagle Event at Lambeau Field Tuesday night.

