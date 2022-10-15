2023 5-star Arkansas target Ron Holland making second stop in Fayetteville to headline Red/White game visitors

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks picked to finish 2nd in SEC preseason rank
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team was picked to finish second in the SEC for the 2022-23 season, their highest ranking since being picked to win the western division prior to the 2007-08 season. Freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. also received honors, being selected...
Hogs’ Lofty Ranking Not a Big Deal to Eric Musselman
But Razorbacks know it will put a target on their back for everybody they play.
A Really Interesting Foe Projection for Hogs’ Bowl Trip
Razorbacks will be in a bowl game (somewhere) and opponents could be interesting.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs picked No. 2 during SEC media preseason voting; freshman guard Smith named preseason All SEC first team
LITTLE ROCK — The 10th-ranked Arkansas men’s basketball team was picked to finish second during the upcoming 2022-23 SEC season behind No. 4 Kentucky by a select panel of both SEC and national media members, it was announced on Wednesday during the SEC media event for basketball in Birmingham, Ala.
swark.today
Hogs Hoops No. 10 in AP Poll
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 10 in the first Associated Press preseason men’s basketball poll released on Monday. Arkansas is coming off a 28-9 season that saw them advance to the Elite Eight for the second season in a row. Arkansas has two players returning from last year’s squad. On Sunday following the Red-White game, Eric Musselman talked about the expectation Arkansas would be ranked high in the poll released today.
Defensive Back Hudson Clark Delivers Perfect Response to Lunatic Fringe
After a lot of the recliner expert fans criticized him, Sam Pittman's most dependable delivered again.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas men’s basketball begins 2022-23 season ranked No. 10 in AP Top 25 poll
LITTLE ROCK — For the first time in the Eric Musselman era as Head Hog, and for the first time in 28 years in the program, Arkansas men’s basketball will BEGIN a season ranked in the Associated Press Top 10. Musselman’s two previous Hoop Hogs teams ENDED their...
swark.today
Chris Jones to Host Wednesday Community Roundtable in Little Rock
Chris Jones For Governor Campaign To Host “Conversations With Chris: Issues Affecting Black Men” Community Roundtable in Little Rock. Where: Station 801, 801 S. Chester Street, Little Rock, AR. What: Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for governor of Arkansas, is eager to hear from the diverse groups of individuals...
Well-known Maumelle swan ‘Romeo’ passes away
A central Arkansas community is mourning the passing of a bird known by locals as “The King of Lake Valencia”.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. We haven't had highs in the 40s since March. The lows are what make the week truly historic. Monday night into Tuesday morning,...
Community of Pine Bluff mourns former chancellor emeritus
The Pine Bluff community is remembering a man they called a beacon of hope after the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced former Chancellor Emeritus Dr. Lawrence Davis Jr. passed away Saturday at the age of 85
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas senior forward Jalen Graham puts up red-hot 25 points in Red team’s 64-59 win over White on Sunday at Barnhill Arena
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks opened their second exhibition season with their annual Red-White intra-squad scrimmage on Sunday in front of an excited crowd of 5,147 fans inside venerable Barnhill Arena, and it was the Red team that defeated the White team, 64-59, as senior transfer forward Jalen Graham exploded for 25 points for the winners to lead all scorers.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Cheba Hut marijuana-themed sandwich shop finds Fayetteville location
It’s been a few years since marijuana-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut told us of their plans to open a Fayetteville location. Now, it appears they’ve found their spot. According to a Facebook page that popped up recently, the restaurant will be located at 1947 N. College Avenue, in the space formerly home to Arvest Bank.
KNWA Today: 7Hills Concert Series at Arvest Ballpark
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 7Hills Homeless Center will host its “Camp Out” event from Oct. 28- Oct. 29. Companies will camp out at Arvest Ballpark Friday night, then on Saturday, everyone is invited to attend the concert series! Gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit 7Hills. You can […]
Arkansas State Fair has $2 Day on Oct. 17
A state fair promotion is running all day Monday is a discount on admission and parking.
KHBS
Arkansas Lieutenant Governor debate between Frank Gilbert, Kelly Krout and Leslie Rutledge
CONWAY, Ark. — The three candidates competing to become Arkansas' lieutenant governor debated the issues in Conway. 40/29's Brandon Evans was among the panelists asking questions. Frank Gilbert (L), Kelly Krout (D), and Leslie Rutledge (R) will appear on the ballot. Arkansas PBS hosted the debate. Qualifications For Office.
localmemphis.com
Everything Arkansas voters need to know about 2022 elections
From the historic governor race to voting on recreational marijuana, here's all of the information you'll need for the upcoming 2022 elections in Arkansas. Arkansans are set to cast their votes for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Below, you can find everything you need to know about candidates, ballot issues, voting, and other key dates in Arkansas.
nwahomepage.com
Watson Primary School Weather Talk October 18 2022
Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff traveled to Huntsville the morning of October 18th and spoke with the kindergarten through 2nd grade class at Watson Primary school teaching them all about severe weather safety. Here's the video during weather in the 5 PM News on KNWA. KNWA Today: 7Hills Concert Series at...
Arkansas police searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.
nwahomepage.com
World Restart a Heart Day
Madison County considers location for proposed jail. Madison County considers location for proposed jail. Crawford county inmate dies after medical emergency. A 26-year-old man, Jacob Jones, died Saturday after being transported from the Crawford County jail. Doing Good: Veterans find healing through fly fishing. Doing Good: Veterans find healing through...
Comments / 0