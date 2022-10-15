2023 5-star Arkansas target Ron Holland making second stop in Fayetteville to headline Red/White game visitors

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 10 in the first Associated Press preseason men’s basketball poll released on Monday. Arkansas is coming off a 28-9 season that saw them advance to the Elite Eight for the second season in a row. Arkansas has two players returning from last year’s squad. On Sunday following the Red-White game, Eric Musselman talked about the expectation Arkansas would be ranked high in the poll released today.

