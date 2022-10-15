Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see.
WTOP
Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.
The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
Morgantown billboard remembers those poisoned by fentanyl
A group of parents has come together to spread fentanyl awareness in memory of their children who were poisoned by the drug.
PHOTOS: First snow of the season
Let it snow Areas north of Pittsburgh saw some accumulation Wednesday morning. Viewers sent Channel 11 their photos.
cranberryeagle.com
Zelienople packed for annual festival
ZELIENOPLE — Smiling faces of all ages graced the sidewalks of the borough Saturday, the first day of the two-day Zelienople Country Fall Festival. The sunny sky and blowing, fiery leaves set the scene for the annual festival, which was swarming with folks looking for an unusual craft, a piece of artisan jewelry, unique Christmas present or tasty treat.
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
Clues surface in missing PA woman case
Pittsburgh, Pa. — Police in Castle Shannon located the vehicle of a missing woman who was last seen Oct. 10. Police issued an alert for Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, who was last seen leaving Trader Joe’s in Upper St. Clair at approximately 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Stalter, described as 5' 5" with hazel eyes and brown hair, works at the store and lives on Hoodridge Drive in Castle...
WDTV
Morgantown triplets featured for first birthday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln, Emilia, and Liliana Elliott turned one on October 3. The triplets were featured by Smuckers for their first birthday. Tyler and Lindsey Elliott knew they wanted three kids. However, they weren’t planning on it happening at the same time.. After an ultrasound, that’s what they found out.
Ohio River has an alarming increase of small plastic ‘nurdles’ according to researchers
A regular monitoring of water quality and floating plastics in the Ohio River in Beaver County revealed a major surge in the small plastic pellets known as nurdles, and a change in their appearance, according to researchers A nurdle is a very small pellet of plastic that serves as raw material in the manufacture of […]
wtae.com
Crews battle fire at Beaver County pizza shop
Firefighters were called to a fire at a pizza shop in Midland, Beaver County. The fire broke out at Fox's Pizza on Sixth Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday. There were no initial reports of injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the...
Watch 'Superheroes' Rescue Trucker As Tractor-Trailer Explodes On PA Turnpike (VIDEO)
"Some superheroes"— including a member of the US military— rescued a truck driver from the cab of his smoking tractor-trailer seconds before it exploded, and another driver caught the whole thing on camera. The crash—turned explosion— rocked the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Irwin at mile...
lootpress.com
Halloween Events in Greater Morgantown
From Visit Mountaineer Country – This fall is filled with endless activities! From decorating your house in vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges, to carving pumpkins, shopping for candy, or finally breaking out the costume you’ve been waiting to wear this year —the fall season is always a good time in Mountaineer Country!
Wheeling to be home to Food Hub
Grow Ohio Valley announced on Tuesday that they have been awarded $1.5million by theAppalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to develop the Wheeling Food Hub. This award is part of a recently announced nearly $47 million package supporting 52 projects in 181 coal-impacted counties through ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative, which […]
School district in Butler on lockdown as threat investigated
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Knoch School District is operating under a modified lockdown Wednesday, with no visitors allowed in any of their four schools. The district is working with state and school police to determine if a threat is credible, according to a release from the district. There is an increased police presence on campus. An announcement about after-school activities is to be made during the day.
uncoveringpa.com
Visiting Buffalo Bill’s House from “Silence of the Lambs” in Perryopolis, PA
There are many fun and unique places to stay the night in Pennsylvania, but there is only one place where you can stay in the home of a fictional serial killer: Buffalo Bill’s House in Perryopolis. Buffalo Bill was the main antagonist of the film “The Silence of the...
City of Weirton’s website has a new look
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The City of Weirton’s website has a new look! They launched the redesign of their ‘CivicPlus’ website for more convenient resident accessibility with more self-serve features. City officials wanted a platform to serve as a communication tool for residents and visitors to utilize. Some of the new features include emergency alerts, online […]
Impractical Jokers to launch new tour in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — TruTV’s Impractical Jokers live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour, will kick off in Pittsburgh Feb. 2, 2023, at PPG Paints Arena. Q, Murr and Sal will be back on tour for the first time in three years, according to a news release from the venue. Other stops include Boston, Charleston, Seattle, New York and Chicago.
Uncertain waters: Four months after the frack out, a rural community is told it still shouldn’t drink the water
As investigations by a gas company and a state agency continue, residents of New Freeport, in Greene County, mull troubling test results and shell out for bottled water. The post Uncertain waters: Four months after the frack out, a rural community is told it still shouldn’t drink the water appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
pghcitypaper.com
Local radio stations run hateful anti-trans ad from far-right group
This weekend, at least six local radio stations have aired a paid ad that local advocates have called out as hateful and transphobic. The ad, which is reportedly running in some instances with a disclaimer that it does not represent the views of the station, repeats familiar right-wing messaging about gender-affirming medical care for trans children, incorrectly claiming that Joe Biden and the “new left” are forcing children to transition against their will.
Comments / 0