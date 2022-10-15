ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is the last time the Detroit Lions won in Dallas?

The Detroit Lions will hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys this week, so when is the last time they won in Dallas?. The last playoff game the Detroit Lions won came over the Dallas Cowboys in January of 1992, a 38-6 domination by the Lions of a Cowboys’ team that would go on to win three of the next four Super Bowls.
