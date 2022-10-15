Local officers warn businesses of prop money

MARIONVILLE, Mo. – The Aurora & Marionville Police Department warns citizens of prop money circulating local businesses.

According to the department, two 100-dollar-bills were discovered and possibly used to purchase goods in the area.

The bills are marked as “prop money”, so they are not necessarily counterfeit, according to police officers on social media.

The AMPD urges anyone accepting cash in the area to inspect $100 bills to ensure legitimacy.

Click here to learn more.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.