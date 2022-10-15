ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 2 Arizona Restaurants Made Tripadvisor’s 2022 Best of the Best List

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, announced this year’s award-winning restaurants in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice® Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants. The list features top rated restaurants in the U.S. and around the world, including two restaurants in Arizona: Cafe Monarch...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
theshelbyreport.com

Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Two Grand Openings

Phoenix, Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market has announced the grand openings of two locations in Tucson, Arizona, and Palmdale, California. The Tucson location will open its newest store Oct. 28 at 4800 S. Landing Way, hosting free samples, kids games and live music. The first 200 shoppers will also receive a reusable goodie bag filled with product samples from featured brands. The Tucson community can see locally produced products on shelves, including fresh fruits and vegetables from Martori Farms, Pacific Organic and Pinto Creek Ranches.
TUCSON, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale interior designer Tony Sutton dies

Tony Sutton, owner and president of Est Est, Inc. in Scottsdale, one of Arizona’s oldest and most well-known full-service residential and commercial interior design firms, died Oct. 6 after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 67. Mr. Sutton was remembered as “a beloved leader and brilliant interior design...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

VAI resort in Glendale scheduled to open late 2023

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort announced it plans to open by late 2023! The $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort once it’s complete. The luxury resort is named for the Greek beach, Vai Beach, found on the Isle of Crete, where the ancient Minoans made their homes. Company spokespersons say that the resort has been inspired by globally celebrated resorts and will include a variety of luxury experiences for guests.
GLENDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Another chance to attend Phoenix Fashion Week

Phoenix Fashion Week, the leading fashion industry event in the Southwest, was rained out due to weather conditions last week and has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21 at Chateau Luxe. “Mother Nature decided to bring rain to our beautiful outdoor runway venue,” the Phoenix Fashion...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

VAI resort in Glendale delays opening again, plans for late 2023

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort, the luxury resort that first planned to open in Glendale by fall 2022, has been delayed once again until late 2023. Previously, VAI Management expected the property to be open before the Super Bowl came to town in February 2023. When plans doubled in April, the scheduled opening was delayed until spring 2023. Management delayed the opening again on Monday, saying it plans to open at some point in late 2023. When it finally opens, the $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort.
GLENDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Lil' Town Butcher recognized by Chamber

Lil’ Town Butcher, a diner and butcher shop, was officially welcomed into the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce community with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 12. Family-owned and operated, Lil’ Town Butcher is a full-service butcher shop that offers a large selection of quality, all-natural meats including beef, poultry, pork, exotics and fish. The shop, which operates under the motto “Come as a stranger, leave as a friend,” aims to provide great quality service and products to the community.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona

10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Glendale Star

Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale

Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
GLENDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale artist featured at Argentina gallery show

Scottsdale photo artist and resident Audrey Szoke currently has 12 of her still life photos featured at the prestigious Hoy en el Arte Galeria in Buenos Aires. Hoy en el Arte, which means “today in art,” has a history of more than 40 years in Argentine art and exhibits a variety of fine arts including sculptures, drawings, engravings, serigraphs and jewelry art.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Graycor completes massive Metro East Valley Commerce Center

On behalf of Metro Commercial Properties, leading national design-build contractor Graycor Construction Company has delivered the final industrial buildings at Metro East Valley Commerce Center in Mesa, Arizona. Designated as Phases III and IV, the delivery totals five buildings and marks the completion of the 11-building, 1.1 million-square-foot Class A industrial project – one of the largest master planned commerce parks in Phoenix’s Southeast Valley.
MESA, AZ
12 News

WM Phoenix Open to be an 'elevated tournament' on PGA Tour in 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Valley of the Sun is one of the best places in the nation to play a round of golf and now the PGA Tour's top players will get a chance to experience that as the WM Phoenix Open next February was named one of four new 'elevated tournaments' on the Tour, according to a report from Golfweek.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Tentative deal reached to sell Foothills Golf Course

Wilson Gee and his partners have reached an agreement to sell the Foothills Golf Course. Gee declined to discuss the sale, citing a nondisclosure agreement he has signed that remains in effect until a 45-day escrow period ends and pending a closing on the deal. Gee had put the 166-acre...
MARICOPA, AZ
lafamilytravel.com

Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
PHOENIX, AZ

