Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
Related
Phoenix New Times
Raising the Bar on Bar Food: These 8 Metro Phoenix Breweries Serve Outstanding Food
As the Valley’s craft beer scene has evolved, so has the food that accompanies it. Today’s brewpubs boast trained chefs who demand top-quality ingredients, put fresh twists on old favorites, often with house-made brews, and devise signature recipes to pair with what’s being poured. Also, more vegetarian...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 2 Arizona Restaurants Made Tripadvisor’s 2022 Best of the Best List
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, announced this year’s award-winning restaurants in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice® Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants. The list features top rated restaurants in the U.S. and around the world, including two restaurants in Arizona: Cafe Monarch...
theshelbyreport.com
Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Two Grand Openings
Phoenix, Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market has announced the grand openings of two locations in Tucson, Arizona, and Palmdale, California. The Tucson location will open its newest store Oct. 28 at 4800 S. Landing Way, hosting free samples, kids games and live music. The first 200 shoppers will also receive a reusable goodie bag filled with product samples from featured brands. The Tucson community can see locally produced products on shelves, including fresh fruits and vegetables from Martori Farms, Pacific Organic and Pinto Creek Ranches.
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale interior designer Tony Sutton dies
Tony Sutton, owner and president of Est Est, Inc. in Scottsdale, one of Arizona’s oldest and most well-known full-service residential and commercial interior design firms, died Oct. 6 after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 67. Mr. Sutton was remembered as “a beloved leader and brilliant interior design...
AZFamily
VAI resort in Glendale scheduled to open late 2023
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort announced it plans to open by late 2023! The $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort once it’s complete. The luxury resort is named for the Greek beach, Vai Beach, found on the Isle of Crete, where the ancient Minoans made their homes. Company spokespersons say that the resort has been inspired by globally celebrated resorts and will include a variety of luxury experiences for guests.
citysuntimes.com
Another chance to attend Phoenix Fashion Week
Phoenix Fashion Week, the leading fashion industry event in the Southwest, was rained out due to weather conditions last week and has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21 at Chateau Luxe. “Mother Nature decided to bring rain to our beautiful outdoor runway venue,” the Phoenix Fashion...
AZFamily
VAI resort in Glendale delays opening again, plans for late 2023
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - VAI Resort, the luxury resort that first planned to open in Glendale by fall 2022, has been delayed once again until late 2023. Previously, VAI Management expected the property to be open before the Super Bowl came to town in February 2023. When plans doubled in April, the scheduled opening was delayed until spring 2023. Management delayed the opening again on Monday, saying it plans to open at some point in late 2023. When it finally opens, the $1 billion-budget hotel will be Arizona’s largest resort.
'She was gentle, loving, and unique': Tako, the giant octupus dies at OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale shared some heartbreaking news Tuesday. Tako, the Giant Pacific Octopus passed months after she reached her end-of-life cycle called "senescence." The beloved sea creature has been part of the OdySea Aquarium family...
citysuntimes.com
Lil' Town Butcher recognized by Chamber
Lil’ Town Butcher, a diner and butcher shop, was officially welcomed into the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce community with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 12. Family-owned and operated, Lil’ Town Butcher is a full-service butcher shop that offers a large selection of quality, all-natural meats including beef, poultry, pork, exotics and fish. The shop, which operates under the motto “Come as a stranger, leave as a friend,” aims to provide great quality service and products to the community.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona
10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Arizona
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
Glendale Star
Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale
Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale artist featured at Argentina gallery show
Scottsdale photo artist and resident Audrey Szoke currently has 12 of her still life photos featured at the prestigious Hoy en el Arte Galeria in Buenos Aires. Hoy en el Arte, which means “today in art,” has a history of more than 40 years in Argentine art and exhibits a variety of fine arts including sculptures, drawings, engravings, serigraphs and jewelry art.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
Graycor completes massive Metro East Valley Commerce Center
On behalf of Metro Commercial Properties, leading national design-build contractor Graycor Construction Company has delivered the final industrial buildings at Metro East Valley Commerce Center in Mesa, Arizona. Designated as Phases III and IV, the delivery totals five buildings and marks the completion of the 11-building, 1.1 million-square-foot Class A industrial project – one of the largest master planned commerce parks in Phoenix’s Southeast Valley.
WM Phoenix Open to be an 'elevated tournament' on PGA Tour in 2023
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Valley of the Sun is one of the best places in the nation to play a round of golf and now the PGA Tour's top players will get a chance to experience that as the WM Phoenix Open next February was named one of four new 'elevated tournaments' on the Tour, according to a report from Golfweek.
AZFamily
Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Tentative deal reached to sell Foothills Golf Course
Wilson Gee and his partners have reached an agreement to sell the Foothills Golf Course. Gee declined to discuss the sale, citing a nondisclosure agreement he has signed that remains in effect until a 45-day escrow period ends and pending a closing on the deal. Gee had put the 166-acre...
lafamilytravel.com
Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
New 'five-star' restaurant approved for Old Town Scottsdale
Scottsdale-based Riot Hospitality Group has received approval on its design for a new high-end restaurant to be built where a vacant office building currently stands in Old Town Scottsdale.
Comments / 1