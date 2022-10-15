ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston

The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
Padres To NLCS "That 7th Inning Was Like Nothing I've Ever Been A Part Of"

"We needed to do it here in front of these fans because they deserve it." Legends were born at Petco Park on October 15th, 2022. Following an upset of the highly favored Dodgers that send the San Diego Padres to their first NLCS since 1998, Josh Hader, Trent Grisham and Jake Cronenworth discussed an epic thriller and a surreal seventh inning.
Los Angeles Dodgers Offseason Outlook: Who Stays? Who Goes?

The 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers could look substantially different than the 2022 version, which made a disappointing exit from the MLB playoffs Saturday despite winning a franchise record 111 games during the regular season. Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner, Tyler Anderson, and Andrew Heaney are becoming free agents. The Dodgers hold a $16 million team option […]
Justin Turner: No Excuses For Dodgers Losing To Padres In NLDS

Justin Turner was among the several players who wore a look of disappointment and shock as he trudged around the visitors clubhouse after the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers set a franchise record with...
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown

Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
MLB Best Bets for Every Game Today (October 19)

The ALCS gets underway on Wednesday night, and baseball fans were treated to a close game in Game 1 of the NLCS on Tuesday night. Now, with both the American and National League in action, we have a pair of best bets to make. The New York Yankees didn’t get...
