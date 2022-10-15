Read full article on original website
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s feelings on Padres’ playoff run revealed
The San Diego Padres are enjoying their best postseason run since 1998, and they’re doing it all without Fernando Tatis Jr. If you’ve been wondering what the shortstop’s feelings are while watching his team succeed without him, you’re not alone. But we now have some information...
3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston
The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has serious regret about Brett Gardner
As New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone awaits the end of a Game 5 rain delay, he had some time to reminisce on the season, and in particular his regret with Brett Gardner. Gardner is not a member of this Yankees team, though some can argue he ought to be.
Padres To NLCS "That 7th Inning Was Like Nothing I've Ever Been A Part Of"
"We needed to do it here in front of these fans because they deserve it." Legends were born at Petco Park on October 15th, 2022. Following an upset of the highly favored Dodgers that send the San Diego Padres to their first NLCS since 1998, Josh Hader, Trent Grisham and Jake Cronenworth discussed an epic thriller and a surreal seventh inning.
Los Angeles Dodgers Offseason Outlook: Who Stays? Who Goes?
The 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers could look substantially different than the 2022 version, which made a disappointing exit from the MLB playoffs Saturday despite winning a franchise record 111 games during the regular season. Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner, Tyler Anderson, and Andrew Heaney are becoming free agents. The Dodgers hold a $16 million team option […]
Justin Turner: No Excuses For Dodgers Losing To Padres In NLDS
Justin Turner was among the several players who wore a look of disappointment and shock as he trudged around the visitors clubhouse after the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers set a franchise record with...
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
Dodgers fans whining about MLB playoff structure have lost the plot
Most Los Angeles Dodgers fans are in agreement: this team choked in 2022 and has a reputation of falling short in the postseason. It’s nothing new. It’s a narrative that envelopes this franchise in the worst kind of way. Historically, even, the Dodgers are unspectacular with just seven...
MLB Best Bets for Every Game Today (October 19)
The ALCS gets underway on Wednesday night, and baseball fans were treated to a close game in Game 1 of the NLCS on Tuesday night. Now, with both the American and National League in action, we have a pair of best bets to make. The New York Yankees didn’t get...
Phillies vs. Padres Prediction and Odds for NLCS Game 2 (Nola Pushes Philly to 2-0 Series Lead)
The Philadelphia Phillies drew first blood in the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres 2-0 in Game 1 on Tuesday evening. Can they take a commanding 2-0 series lead in San Diego?. Aaron Nola takes the ball for the Phillies after a fantastic start to his first...
Padres fans shop for NLCS gear as they prepare for Game One
Fans are buying new merch to celebrate the postseason run, and they're hunting for tickets for the home games of the NLCS as well.
