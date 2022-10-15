Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Pushaw Road will take time to be fixed
GLENBURN– Road crews were busy Monday repairing damage caused by the weekend rain storm, including in Glenburn where a portion of a busy roadway will remain closed for a couple weeks while repairs are made. This was the scene Saturday morning after heavy rains opened up across the area....
Part Of Pushaw Rd. Closed Down After Large Section Washed Away During Storm
Hard rain and heavy wind hit most of Eastern Maine overnight. Many folks woke up without power or to flooded basements and backyards. The damage from so much rain falling in such a short amount of time could be seen in low-lying parking lots and roads throughout the area. The...
A Central Maine Man Is Dead Following A Tuesday Morning Crash
According to an article in the KJ, a 53 year old man from Skowhegan has died following an early Tuesday morning crash. The article explains that Mario Centofanti was driving his 2005 GMC SUV west on Route 2, which is also known as Canaan Road, just before 5 AM when his vehicle flipped end-over-end. Centofanti was ejected from the vehicle and died of his injuries at the scene.
Brewer Firefighters Use New Boat to Rescue a Flooded-Out Family
Friday's rain and wind storm wreaked havoc on a lot of Mainers, including a Brewer family who had to be rescued from their home by boat. What a crazy start to the weekend. Hours of heavy rain caused flooding in areas that don't usually fill with water. And those high winds took down branches and trees that blocked roadways and prompted power outages, even totally washing out one portion of Pushaw Road in Glenburn. Road crews and first responders were busy, keeping everyone safe, including in Brewer where firefighters were faced with a unique situation.
foxbangor.com
Stockton Springs building goes up in flames
STOCKTON SPRINGS — Crews are still investigating a fire that happened at a Main Street residence in Stockton Springs Monday morning. Stockton Springs fire chief Vern Thompson says the fire was likely caused by an electrical problem in the second story of the multi-family home. Fire crews from multiple...
foxbangor.com
Enfield Road in Lincoln has a washout
LINCOLN– Another washout, this time in Lincoln. The Enfield Road around the area of Thompsons Trucking is in the process of being repaired and reopened. The road caved in due to the washout which require motorists to seek an alternative route until crews finish its repair.
NECN
Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire
A Maine marijuana growing facility was destroyed in a fire over the weekend, fire officials said. The Vassalboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday after someone who was passing by reported seeing a fire. The first units to arrive at the scene reported two large commercial structures that were connected in the middle with heavy fire showing in most of one building.
Former Stockton Springs town office burns Monday morning
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — Fire heavily damaged the former town office in Stockton Springs early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the building just before 6 a.m. and arrived three minutes later, Stockton Springs Fire Chief Vern Thompson said. Crews determined the fire was on the second floor, where...
wabi.tv
Man killed in Skowhegan crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
Pair of Little Piggies Didn’t Go To Market, But Did Dig Up an Ohio Street Lawn
What's with all the livestock on the run these days?. It's beginning to make us wonder. Not too long ago we told you about some cows that had escaped in the Alton area. Then earlier in the month, we had a story about a different set of cows who were on the run in Orland.
foxbangor.com
Pumpkin Train
ELLSWORTH — A train is giving its passengers rides to a pumpkin patch but is making sure to take the scenic route when they do. Downeast Scenic Railroad ended their season with their annual pumpkin train. For the event, families climb aboard the train and are treated to an...
foxbangor.com
Ellsworth police department gets approved for new facility
ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth City Council voted five-to-two in favor of moving the police department to 416 High Street Monday night. The police unit currently shares the same building as City Hall and the Ellsworth Fire Department. Ellsworth Police Department Captain Shawn Willey explained why they needed a new facility.
Glenburn Man Wanted by Bangor Police was Found in a Homeless Camp
A man who was sought by Bangor Police in connection with several robberies was located in a homeless encampment. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says law enforcement has been looking for Allen Everett, 48, of Glenburn for a number of crimes, including theft from Walmart on Saturday. In addition, Everett is suspected of four other thefts in the Bangor/Brewer area, as well as one burglary. The details of those crimes have not been released.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
wabi.tv
Ellsworth Police lease new headquarters
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth Police have found a new home. Ellsworth City Council approved a 20-year lease to occupy the former home of Associated Builders on High Street with a 5-2 vote. It will cost the city almost $1.1 million for renovations and security like bullet-resistant glass, plus rent...
wabi.tv
Two charged after years-long drug investigation in Bradford
BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested this morning in Bradford after a years-long drug investigation. 41-year-old Bryan Jazowski and 40-year-old Lisa Jazowski are facing multiple drug and gun charges. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Middle Road at 7 a.m.
Masks Required in All Bar Harbor Municipal Buildings Effective Monday October 17
Effective Monday, October 17th masks must be worn inside all Bar Harbor Municipal Buildings because of the fact that Hancock County has been deemed as "High" for community transmission of COVID. The CDC releases updated COVID transmission rates for each county every Thursday evening. Based upon the "High" level the...
High COVID-19 transmission prompts indoor mask requirement at Acadia
BAR HARBOR, Maine — Rising COVID-19 cases in Hancock County have prompted the National Park Service to reinstate the mask requirement in all indoor spaces at Acadia National Park effective Oct. 15. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Hancock County as having "high" community-level transmission. Three...
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
