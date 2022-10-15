ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky stood on the Acrisure Stadium sideline two weeks ago with a baseball cap on, his future uncertain and his chance at proving he's a capable NFL starting quarterback all but gone. He didn’t complain. Or throw a tantrum. Or give up his captaincy for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

Today in Sports History-Dr. J traded to the 76ers

1923 — Zev, winner of the 1923 Kentucky Derby, beats England’s Papyrus, winner of the 1923 Epsom Derby, in a $100,000 match race at Belmont Park. The race, the International Special, marks the first time an English champion is sent to the U.S. to race. The race is so popular that it is broadcast on the radio, a first.
WVNews

Jets continue surge with convincing 27-10 win at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams and the young New York Jets are making a convincing statement to the rest of the NFL. They aren't the same old Jets who haven't reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the league's longest active drought.
NEW YORK STATE
WVNews

Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve, Houston’s diminutive superstar, has long been a postseason powerhouse. But Altuve has been a non-factor at the plate since the playoffs began. The Astros hope he finds his stroke when they return to the AL Championship Series for a sixth straight year and host the New York Yankees in Game 1 Wednesday night.
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

Giroux scores, Senators beat Bruins 7-5 in home opener

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux opened the scoring in his Ottawa homecoming and the Senators outscored Boston 7-5 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season and the Bruins' first loss. The 34-year-old Giroux signed with the Senators as a free agent in the offseason. He...
BOSTON, MA
WVNews

Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WVNews

Tatum, Brown each score 35, Celtics beat 76ers 126-117

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the NBA regular season. Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points and Grant Williams finished with 15 as the defending Eastern Conference...
BOSTON, MA
WVNews

Broncos drag prime-time scoring to lowest mark in 16 years

The offensive performances in prime-time games this season have been downright offensive at times. From the more than 100 minutes of game action without a touchdown on Thursday nights to the recent Monday night slog between the Chargers and Broncos, teams playing on the NFL's biggest stage have struggled to score points.

Comments / 0

Community Policy