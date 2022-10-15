ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribune-Review

Rugged cross-country bike race benefiting Westmoreland Heritage Trail rolls through Delmont

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c35Zf_0iaUSjWK00

The first-ever Delmont CX race took place Saturday morning featuring a course that runs the wooded trails, grass runs, steep hills and obstacles at Shields Farm.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the race hosts, the Delmont Visionary Committee, which is a citizens group working to bring a spur from the next phase of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail into the borough’s downtown area.

Cyclocross is a unique cycling sport where riders use lightweight racing bicycles with knobby tires to tackle an off-road course that can include grass, dirt, gravel, jumps and obstacles that require riders to dismount quickly and run parts of the course, carrying their bikes, before jumping back in the saddle.

Comments / 0

Related
activenorcal.com

71-Year-Old Man Completes the 2,650-Mile Pacific Crest Trail

Finishing the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada is a difficult feat for even the most in-shape young person. That’s what makes this man’s accomplishment so unbelievable. A 71-year-old man recently passed through the northern terminus of the PCT, finishing the world-renown trail at a remarkable...
thetrek.co

Congratulations to these 2022 Pacific Crest Trail Thru-Hikers: Part 7

2650 miles, 3 states, 26 national forests, 7 national parks, and countless ramen bombs later, these Pacific Crest Trail thru-hikers successfully trekked from Mexico to Canada. Making it to the northern terminus is merely dream when they take their first few steps on trail. It’s a goal that they work towards each and every day. These thru-hikers battled blisters, drought, raging forest fires, and several other obstacles that pushed them past their comfort zones. They took a dream and turned it into a hard-fought reality. Making it to Canada is a win – a win that they can carry with them for the rest of their lives.
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy