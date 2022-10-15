Rugged cross-country bike race benefiting Westmoreland Heritage Trail rolls through Delmont

The first-ever Delmont CX race took place Saturday morning featuring a course that runs the wooded trails, grass runs, steep hills and obstacles at Shields Farm.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the race hosts, the Delmont Visionary Committee, which is a citizens group working to bring a spur from the next phase of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail into the borough’s downtown area.

Cyclocross is a unique cycling sport where riders use lightweight racing bicycles with knobby tires to tackle an off-road course that can include grass, dirt, gravel, jumps and obstacles that require riders to dismount quickly and run parts of the course, carrying their bikes, before jumping back in the saddle.