Michelle Bermudez
3d ago

She had no issue after the fact to do a commercial with Teresa and get paid for it never bringing up this so called “lie” at all, Teresa can think whatever she wants about that, and think whatever she wants about it, Caroline needs to get over herself and her importance, she’s not, none of them are

WhatAClumsyGirl
3d ago

maybe Caroline can explain why she supported her husbads brother after he viciously attacked her Sister

K9 fan
3d ago

please she's a money hungry two faced woman. her husband should tell her to mind her own business. oh I will. shut your mouth

HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’

Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
NEW JERSEY STATE
HollywoodLife

Caroline Manzo Confirms She Recently Turned Down Another Invite To Return To ‘RHONJ’ (Exclusive)

Caroline Manzo revealed to HollywoodLife at BravoCon that she was recently asked to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she declined the invitation. “It was a thank you, no thank you,” the 61-year-old EXCLUSIVELY said on October 14. “I’ve had many conversations. Just had one a couple months ago,” Caroline added. “I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going.”
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Reality Tea

Dina Manzo Wishes Audriana Giudice A Happy Birthday Amid Fall Out With Teresa Giudice

What is going on in Jersey? And will the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey give us the full story? The behind the scenes dynamics between the Garden State women have been a lot to keep track of, and it all centers on Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas. It’s been a hot second since Dina Manzo graced the Bravo screen. […] The post Dina Manzo Wishes Audriana Giudice A Happy Birthday Amid Fall Out With Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Gets Candid About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga's Rift

Teresa Giudice has been at war with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for almost the entirety of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Per Bravo, for one reason or another, they have battled since Gorga joined the series in the show's third season. Gorga's first season featured a christening for her youngest son, which erupted into chaos after her husband got into a verbal altercation with Giudice. Following their showdown, the entire event erupted into chaos, with multiple attending guests coming to blows. For years, Giudice has asserted the belief that Gorga and her brother Joe came onto the show behind her back. However, Gorga has repeatedly maintained her story version, saying Giudice was aware of their addition to "RHONJ."
NEW JERSEY STATE
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga Reveals Why Her & Joe’s New Feud With Teresa Giudice Is ‘Dangerous’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are never surprised to see Teresa Giudice feuding with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, but the fight that went down while the cast was filming the Season 13 finale was so catastrophic that Melissa and Joe refused to attend Teresa’s wedding. And while Melissa was at BravoCon over the weekend, she told us why this fight, which allegedly involves a new cheating rumor, is “super different” from the ones that came before it.
The List

Vicki Gunvalson Doesn't Hold Back Her Disdain For Teresa Giudice At BravoCon 2022

The "OG of the OC," Vicki Gunvalson might not be a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" anymore, but that doesn't stop her from always having an opinion about the happenings on Bravo. Gunvalson was an original cast member of the first iteration of the Housewives franchise, which premiered in 2006. However, after thirteen years as a main cast member, she was demoted to a "friend" for the 14th season (via US Weekly). This didn't sit well with Gunvalson, and she had a boisterous meltdown at the season fourteen "RHOC" reunion. That moment was Gunvalson's final Housewives appearance until her participation in season two of "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip."
Reality Tea

Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Dorit Kemsley For Laughing After Erika Jayne Cursed At Garcelle’s Son

Garcelle Beauvais is one of the few reasons that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is even bearable to watch these days. She proves time and time again with the Fox Force Phonies that no matter how often they go low, she’ll go high. It’s clearly a trait she’s passed onto her children, who have been […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Dorit Kemsley For Laughing After Erika Jayne Cursed At Garcelle’s Son appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife

Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
Page Six

‘Shahs of Sunset’ star Mike Shouhed cuts deal in domestic violence case

“Shahs of Sunset” alum Mike Shouhed’s domestic violence charges will be dismissed thanks to a deal he cut with prosecutors. The former Bravolebrity is set to enter a diversion program that will dismiss his domestic violence, battery and unlawfully attempting to dissuade a witness charges upon completion, according to court documents filed on Sept. 30 and obtained by Page Six. Shouhed, 43, agreed to take anger management and parenting classes, as well as complete a gun safety course and community service. He’s also barred from owning or possessing a firearm until he finishes the program. Shouhed was arrested in March for allegedly getting...
Page Six

Dr. Wendy Osefo ‘heard whisperings’ of Gizelle’s rumored Peter Thomas romance

Dr. Wendy Osefo never expected any drama to result from her working relationship with Peter Thomas.  But after the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, 38, began planning a Nigerian lounge with the restaurateur, 58, he was romantically linked to her castmate and noted frenemy Gizelle Bryant.  “You know what’s so interesting, I had heard whisperings of it. And so I was just like, ‘What is happening?’” Osefo tells Page Six exclusively, detailing her initial reaction to the gossip.  “But let the record reflect it didn’t come from me,” she asserts. “It wasn’t a me thing.” In the trailer for “RHOP” Season 7, Candiace Dillard...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah TRASHES Andy Cohen After Bravo Boss Teases She's No Longer With Network After Guilty Plea

Jen Shah came for Andy Cohen after the Bravo daddy insinuated she's no longer a member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast after pleading guilty to wire fraud. In fact, she believes it's a double standard and she's dragging Real Housewives of New Jersey star-turned-convicted criminal Teresa Giudice into the mess, RadarOnline.com can report.Hours after Cohen addressed why Shah wasn't on her franchise panel at BravoCon on Sunday, she hit back at him on Twitter by agreeing with a fan who claimed he was making an example out of her because of the color of her skin."Once...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OK! Magazine

Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues

Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...

