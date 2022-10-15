ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines out vs. Jaguars

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

Indianapolis Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines have been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.

Deon Jackson is in line to handle the bulk of the rushing duties for the Colts (2-2-1) on Sunday against the Jaguars (2-3). Jackson, 23, rushed 13 times for 62 yards in Indianapolis' 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6.

Also on Saturday, the Colts elevated running backs Phillip Lindsay and D'Vonte Price to the active roster from the practice squad. They also signed wide receiver Keke Coutee to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived tackle Luke Tenuta.

Taylor did not play in the Week 5 victory against the Broncos due to an ankle injury that also kept him out of practice on Wednesday. He was limited in both Thursday's and Friday's sessions.

The 2021 NFL rushing champion sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts' Week 4 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Taylor, 23, has rushed for 328 yards and a touchdown and has nine catches for 44 yards in four games this season. He was held to 54 yards in the first meeting with the Jaguars, a 24-0 loss in Jacksonville in Week 2.

Hines was limited in practice on Wednesday before putting forth full participation in Thursday's and Friday's sessions. He is working his way back from a concussion he sustained on the third offensive play of the game versus the Broncos.

On Friday, the Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion, nose, back) and defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) for Sunday's rematch with the Jaguars.

Lindsay, 28, has 11 carries for 40 yards and three catches for 14 yards in one game this season.

Price, 23, has yet to play in an NFL game after going undrafted out of Florida International.

Coutee, 25, had one catch for 5 yards in two games this season.

Tenuta, 23, was claimed by the Colts on Aug. 31, one day after he was released by the Buffalo Bills. He has yet to play in an NFL game.

--Field Level Media

