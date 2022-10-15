Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
Ohio State football gets tremendous boost after shocking turn of events in Week 7
The Ohio State Buckeyes are still undefeated as they have just slayed the Michigan State Spartans on the road last Saturday, 49-20. By doing so and combined with the other notable results in college football in Week 7, Ohio State football now has the best chance to win the National Championship, at least according to […] The post Ohio State football gets tremendous boost after shocking turn of events in Week 7 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update
Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
Nick Saban gets brutally honest on Alabama football’s loss to Tennessee
It was a frustrating weekend for Nick Saban and the Alabama football program. Saban’s Crimson Tide shockingly lost to the Tennessee Volunteers at Neylan Stadium for the first time since 2006. The loss dropped Alabama football out of the top five in the AP rankings while boosting the Volunteers to no. 3. A frustrated and answer-less Saban took to the podium to attempt to provide explanations for the shocking upset to the media after the game.
Nebraska football AD reveal details of compensation in contract of ex-HC Scott Frost
Scott Frost’s firing from the Nebraska football program wasn’t exactly surprising to many fans. After inheriting the team in 2018 , Frost failed to lead the team to any semblance of consistent success. It all came to a head in the 2022 season, when the Cornhuskers’ awful start forced their hand. After the conclusion of […] The post Nebraska football AD reveal details of compensation in contract of ex-HC Scott Frost appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest
The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
Packers QB Jordan Love takes over for Aaron Rodgers amid stunning defeat vs. Jets
The Green Bay Packers threw in the towel during the late stages of their Week 6 home loss to the New York Jets. After the Jets capped off a 13-play drive with a field goal in the fourth quarter, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur decided to sit Aaron Rodgers for the remainder of the game […] The post Packers QB Jordan Love takes over for Aaron Rodgers amid stunning defeat vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McDaniel’s ‘demand’ to Dolphins after losing 3rd straight game amid QB woes
The Miami Dolphins’ quarterback woes just will not let up. In a 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, Skylar Thompson got injured and forced Teddy Bridgewater into action just one week after the opposite happened. Thompson’s thumb injury is just the latest injury to Dolphins quarterbacks that began with Tua Tagovailoa’s scary injury. Mike McDaniel is doing what he can to keep the team competitive.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gets honest on where it went wrong on the game-ending INT vs. Bills
When the Kansas City Chiefs’ season was on the line during their AFC divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills earlier this year, Patrick Mahomes rose to the occasion with a game-winning touchdown drive in overtime. When Mahomes had an opportunity to secure another pivotal win over the Bills in Week 6, cornerback Taron Johnson […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gets honest on where it went wrong on the game-ending INT vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
Dan Campbell gets brutally honest on being frustrated with Lions’ 1-4 record
The Detroit Lions are off to a better start than last year, but that’s not saying much. They have a 1-4 record this season, their second under Dan Campbell. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Campbell realizes that the Lions are a few plays away from a winning record but is still […] The post Dan Campbell gets brutally honest on being frustrated with Lions’ 1-4 record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Football Odds: Troy vs. South Alabama prediction, odds and pick – 10/20/2022
The Troy Trojans (5-2) take on the South Alabama Jaguars (5-1) in a pivotal Sun Belt matchup Thursday night. The kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our College Football odds series with a Troy-South Alabama prediction and pick. Troy is 5-2 but has won 4 straight games after a 1-2 start. […] The post College Football Odds: Troy vs. South Alabama prediction, odds and pick – 10/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Franklin’s strong message to Penn State fans crying for QB change
James Franklin and Penn State football are off to a solid season. They currently have a 5-1 record and are the 19th-ranked team in the nation. But even with their success, they have still faced struggles. After starting the season off with five straight wins, including victories over Purdue and Auburn, things came to a […] The post James Franklin’s strong message to Penn State fans crying for QB change appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts QB Matt Ryan’s 7-word take on the major factor behind his game-winning TD pass vs. Jaguars
After weeks of criticism because of his sluggish start to the season, Matt Ryan responded by orchestrating a vintage performance in the Indianapolis Colts’ 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. Ryan had his way in his sixth career game against the Jaguars, as he completed a team-record 42 passes and also tallied […] The post Colts QB Matt Ryan’s 7-word take on the major factor behind his game-winning TD pass vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘More urgency across the board’: Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett points finger everywhere after latest disaster vs. Chargers
The Denver Broncos are slowly digging themselves in a hole that’s getting harder to get out of. Russell Wilson and co. were dealt another sloppy defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, with Nathaniel Hackett’s first six games yielding just two wins. After the game, Hackett...
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins addresses animated sideline discussions with Kevin O’Connell
It was not smooth sailing for the Minnesota Vikings’ formidable offense in the Week 6 road matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings struggled to get going for much of the contest, as the Kirk Cousins-led offense anchored a mere two scoring drives through three quarters. From the woes on third downs to the inability […] The post Vikings QB Kirk Cousins addresses animated sideline discussions with Kevin O’Connell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Heat prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The Chicago Bulls (0-0) travel south to take on the Miami Heat (0-0) in their first NBA games of the season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Heat prediction and pick. The Bulls and Heat will face off in the...
Josh Allen pulls off Patrick Mahomes feat no other NFL quarterback has done
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs can’t seem to figure out Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Just look at their latest meeting in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. The Bills got the better of the Chiefs once again in the highly anticipated showdown, with Allen propelling his team to the 24-20 […] The post Josh Allen pulls off Patrick Mahomes feat no other NFL quarterback has done appeared first on ClutchPoints.
