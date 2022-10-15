ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo begins treatment for brain tumor

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ABuS_0iaURpbf00

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has started undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA announced Saturday.

The league made the announcement on behalf of the 18-year NBA veteran center and his family, ESPN reported. Mutombo is being treated in Atlanta.

In a statement, the NBA said that the 56-year-old Mutombo, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015, was in “great spirits.”

“Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care,” the NBA said. “They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

Mutombo played for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets before retiring after the 2008-09 season, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

The 7-foot-2 center was the league’s top defensive player four times, earned three All-NBA selections and played in eight All-Star Games, ESPN reported. Mutombo is 17th on the NBA’s all-time list in rebounds (12,359) and had 3,289 career blocks, second to Hakeem Olajuwon (3,830), according to Basketball-Reference.com.

Born on June 25, 1966, in Kinshasa, Congo, Mutombo played college basketball at Georgetown and was the Denver Nuggets’ first-round pick -- and fourth overall -- in the 1991 NBA Draft.

Mutombo has been a global ambassador for the NBA and recently appeared at this year’s Hall of Fame enshrinement events in Springfield, Massachusetts, according to The Associated Press.

He also appeared with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in August in the Congo, the news organization reported.

Mutombo, who speaks nine languages, founded the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in 1997. The organization focuses on improving health, education and quality of life for the people in the Congo, ESPN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors: Russell Westbrook to start on NBA opening night; lineups, injury report, how to watch

The 2022-23 NBA season begins Tuesday night with a pair of games featuring last season's NBA Finals participants. The defending champion Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday (TNT). The Warriors will receive their championship rings ahead of the game. Draymond Green is expected to start after a preseason altercation in which he punched teammate Jordan Poole during a practice. Green stepped away from the team and was fined, but not suspended. Poole received a $140 million contract extension this offseason. Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports from both opening games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Stephen Curry calls for Brittney Griner's freedom during Warriors ring ceremony

After a preseason tinged with turmoil, the Golden State Warriors opened their championship defense on Tuesday with drama-free a ring ceremony. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole didn't hug it out. But they were both all smiles as they tried on their new hardware for size. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry used the moment to speak to a cause. Before the Warriors hung the fourth championship banner secured by their current core, Curry took a moment to give a birthday shoutout to Brittney Griner while calling for her release from a Russian prison.
AUGUST, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Steph Curry scores 33 as Golden State Warriors open title defense with win over Los Angeles Lakers; LeBron James scores 31

The 2022-23 NBA season began Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors received their 2021-22 championship rings and raised another banner before beating the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109. Stephen Curry had 33 points in the win, despite an off-shooting night from 3-point range (4 of 13). For the Lakers, LeBron James began his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record by notching 31 points. Here's a recap of all the action from opening night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

AP Top 25: Tennessee moves to No. 3 after Alabama win

Tennessee moved up three spots to No. 3 after beating Alabama by three. The Volunteers are behind Georgia and Ohio State in the post-Week 7 edition of the AP Top 25. Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49 after Chase McGrath’s game-winning field goal as time expired knuckled over the crossbar. It was the first time Tennessee had beaten an Alabama team coached by Nick Saban.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Dolphins' Thompson (thumb) leaves game, Bridgewater in

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
118K+
Followers
131K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy