Centre Daily
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers’ fanbase
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a sluggish start. The team is just 3-3 through six games and the struggles have had some members of the fanbase calling for a new play-caller. With that being said, as poor as the offense has performed, the defense hasn't been much better over the past three weeks.
Centre Daily
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get...
Centre Daily
NFC WEST TRADE: Cardinals Acquire WR Robbie Anderson From Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Anderson, who played against the Rams on Sunday, was kicked out of the game by his own head coach, Steve Wilks. "I was honestly confused," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to be in the game....
Centre Daily
Falcons CB Darren Hall ‘Stepped Up’ vs. 49ers After Being Thrust Into Spotlight
When the Atlanta Falcons selected San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they did so with the belief that he could grow into a starting-caliber player in the secondary. Hall was coached in college by Brady Hoke, the brother of Falcons secondary...
Centre Daily
What to Expect from Bears at Receiver Before Trade Deadline
It's two weeks until the trade deadline so Bears social media will begin firing up with demands they deal for a wide receiver, any wide receiver. They don't need a deadline to demand this or even the possibility of a trade, as pleas for the Bears to sign one of the unsigned wide receivers floating about have been common since last summer.
Centre Daily
Ravens Adding Veteran Speedster Following Workout
CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former Pro Bowler worked out for the team on Tuesday. Jackson, 35, is entering his 15th NFL season. He has 11,110 career receiving yards and gives the Ravens a...
Centre Daily
2023 NFL Draft: Former FCS Standout Looks Like A First-Round Lock
The Albany Great Danes produced one of the better pass-rushers we could see in the 2023 NFL Draft. After spending two seasons with the team (redshirted the first year), Jared Verse finds himself in several headlines for the Florida State Seminoles. Looking back at his time with the Great Danes,...
Centre Daily
Giants Add Receiver Marcus Johnson to 53-man Roster
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson from their practice squad to fill one of two vacancies on the 53-man roster. The two roster openings resulted from the Giants placing defensive lineman D.J. Davidson and defensive back Tony Jefferson on...
Centre Daily
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: How to Win?
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of the professional sports. Each week we endeavor to answer the emails and questions that you send us. So let's get right at this week's mailbag:. Hondo -The Raiders need a # 2 at this...
Centre Daily
Steelers vs. Dolphins Storylines: Claypool Trade, Flores Return, Locker Room Fights
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers sent Tampa Bay packing with a loss and now head to Miami where they'll meet the Dolphins in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football. It's only the beginning of the week, but the storylines are long. From Kenny Pickett starting - if he's cleared - to Chase Claypool trade possibilities and an apparent locker room fight. Plus, Brian Flores returns to Miami for the first time since being fired.
Centre Daily
NFL Rookie Storylines: QB Controversies, Game Winners, and First-Time Starters
We are almost one-third of the way through the NFL season (please slow down), and we saw yet another set of rookies produce remarkable contributions over the weekend. Quarterbacks are making headlines, running backs are earning their first start, and offensive and defensive players have sealed victories for their respective teams.
Centre Daily
Dallas Cowboys Trade DE Tarell Basham? Source Addresses Rumor
FRISCO - The truth about the Dallas Cowboys at defensive end? In a game of Musical Chairs, they have more EDGE rushers in the meeting room here at The Star than they have seats. And that - not any actual phone calls, according to a league source - is why...
Centre Daily
Patriots Mac Jones Honeymoon Over?
Once upon a time this was going to be such a promising year for Mac Jones. He arrived in May at New England Patriots' offseason workouts in improved shape. He assumed a more aggressive leadership role. He even worked with Tom Brady's old throwing coach to improve his Pro-Bowl level passing mechanics.
Centre Daily
Packers at Commanders: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Following back-to-back losses that have them on the outside of the way-too-early NFC playoff race, the Green Bay Packers (3-3) will kick off a three-game road trip at the Washington Commanders (2-4) on Sunday at FedEx Field. “We’re in a pretty bad predicament right now,”...
Centre Daily
Week 7: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Backs
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Centre Daily
Soft Spoken Wes Goodwin Is ‘Yelling Now’
It's not very often you see a coach move from serving as an analyst one day and into his very first role as a coordinator the next. That is exactly what happened with Wes Goodwin, though. After serving as Brent Venables' righthand man since 2018, Goodwin was named his successor after Venables left to take the head coaching job at Oklahoma.
Centre Daily
Packers Grades After 27-10 Loss to Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 on Sunday following a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets that was as dreary as the weather. The Packers couldn’t run the ball, pass the ball, stop the run or successfully kick the football. Otherwise, it...
Centre Daily
Gators No. 1 Target Cormani McClain Sets Commitment Date
The long-awaited end of priority Florida Gators defensive back target Cormani McClain’s recruitment is in sight. On Tuesday evening, McClain’s mother, Kaishay White, announced that the talented Lakeland prospect will be committing to his school of choice on Oct. 27, just nine days away. The ceremony will be...
Centre Daily
List of Inactives for Panthers at Rams
The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams are just one hour away from kickoff in SoFi Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and...
Centre Daily
‘Genuine’ Marcus Mariota Has Full Support in Falcons Locker Room
The Atlanta Falcons are sitting in a tie for first place at .500 six weeks into the season, which is far from where many pundits placed them before the year began. Many people believed that starting Marcus Mariota, a quarterback who hadn't started since 2019, was a sign that the Falcons were folding the season. However, it's been quite the opposite in Atlanta. In fact, Mariota has been celebrated for his leadership, and rightfully so.
