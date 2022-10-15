Read full article on original website
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Centre Daily
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get...
Centre Daily
NFC WEST TRADE: Cardinals Acquire WR Robbie Anderson From Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Anderson, who played against the Rams on Sunday, was kicked out of the game by his own head coach, Steve Wilks. "I was honestly confused," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to be in the game....
Centre Daily
What to Expect from Bears at Receiver Before Trade Deadline
It's two weeks until the trade deadline so Bears social media will begin firing up with demands they deal for a wide receiver, any wide receiver. They don't need a deadline to demand this or even the possibility of a trade, as pleas for the Bears to sign one of the unsigned wide receivers floating about have been common since last summer.
Centre Daily
Did Bills RB Devin Singletary Shut Down Christian McCaffrey Trade Idea?
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary isn't a household NFL name. Even after his best ground game of the season in Sunday's 24-20 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which saw him total 17 carries for 85 yards, his popularity remains buried on a roster of celebrities like Josh Allen, Von Miller, and Stefon Diggs, along with rising names like Gabe Davis, Jordan Poyer, and Matt Milano.
Centre Daily
Ravens Adding Veteran Speedster Following Workout
CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former Pro Bowler worked out for the team on Tuesday. Jackson, 35, is entering his 15th NFL season. He has 11,110 career receiving yards and gives the Ravens a...
Centre Daily
Giants Add Receiver Marcus Johnson to 53-man Roster
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson from their practice squad to fill one of two vacancies on the 53-man roster. The two roster openings resulted from the Giants placing defensive lineman D.J. Davidson and defensive back Tony Jefferson on...
Centre Daily
Broncos Player Grades for Week 6’s Overtime Loss to Chargers
Another week and another disappointing loss from the Denver Broncos. While the Broncos' defense kept Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in check, Denver's offense stalled in the second half. Denver's offensive model isn't sustainable. The Broncos' offense started off strong on Monday night, but their ball movement came from...
Centre Daily
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: How to Win?
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of the professional sports. Each week we endeavor to answer the emails and questions that you send us. So let's get right at this week's mailbag:. Hondo -The Raiders need a # 2 at this...
Centre Daily
‘Biggest Trait’ that got Alec Pierce Drafted by Colts
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce announced himself to the rest of the NFL with his game-winning catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. When the Colts were looking for another weapon to help ease the load on wide receiver Michael Pittman, they focused in on Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce. The Colts selected him with their first available pick (No. 53 overall).
Centre Daily
Week 7: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Backs
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Centre Daily
Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams
After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, Von Miller hit free agency for the first time in his career. And, even though Los Angeles wanted Miller back, the pass rusher opted to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. However, if the result of the...
Centre Daily
Packers Grades After 27-10 Loss to Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 on Sunday following a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets that was as dreary as the weather. The Packers couldn’t run the ball, pass the ball, stop the run or successfully kick the football. Otherwise, it...
Centre Daily
Patriots Mac Jones Honeymoon Over?
Once upon a time this was going to be such a promising year for Mac Jones. He arrived in May at New England Patriots' offseason workouts in improved shape. He assumed a more aggressive leadership role. He even worked with Tom Brady's old throwing coach to improve his Pro-Bowl level passing mechanics.
Centre Daily
Steelers vs. Dolphins Storylines: Claypool Trade, Flores Return, Locker Room Fights
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers sent Tampa Bay packing with a loss and now head to Miami where they'll meet the Dolphins in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football. It's only the beginning of the week, but the storylines are long. From Kenny Pickett starting - if he's cleared - to Chase Claypool trade possibilities and an apparent locker room fight. Plus, Brian Flores returns to Miami for the first time since being fired.
Centre Daily
Soft Spoken Wes Goodwin Is ‘Yelling Now’
It's not very often you see a coach move from serving as an analyst one day and into his very first role as a coordinator the next. That is exactly what happened with Wes Goodwin, though. After serving as Brent Venables' righthand man since 2018, Goodwin was named his successor after Venables left to take the head coaching job at Oklahoma.
Centre Daily
2023 NFL Draft: Former FCS Standout Looks Like A First-Round Lock
The Albany Great Danes produced one of the better pass-rushers we could see in the 2023 NFL Draft. After spending two seasons with the team (redshirted the first year), Jared Verse finds himself in several headlines for the Florida State Seminoles. Looking back at his time with the Great Danes,...
Centre Daily
How Nathaniel Hackett can Earn Back Broncos Country’s Trust
Expectations for the 2022 Denver Broncos were high entering the season. Although there have been exciting moments, the Broncos haven't consistently performed well. The team's struggles can be attributed to a lack of preparation and execution. Broncos Country appears to be unsatisfied and frustrated with the outcome of the season...
Centre Daily
How Bad Luck has Torpedoed the Broncos’ 2022 Start
There is no doubt that the Denver Broncos have had a difficult start to the season. The Broncos have staggered out of the gate to a 2-3 record largely due to significant offensive struggles. The media has been piling on, taking cheap shots and relishing in the demise of the...
Centre Daily
Packers at Commanders: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Following back-to-back losses that have them on the outside of the way-too-early NFC playoff race, the Green Bay Packers (3-3) will kick off a three-game road trip at the Washington Commanders (2-4) on Sunday at FedEx Field. “We’re in a pretty bad predicament right now,”...
Centre Daily
Cincinnati Bengals Open As Significant Favorites in Week 7 Matchup Against Atlanta Falcons
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have won three of their last four games and are hoping to stay hot on Sunday against the Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 5.5-points according to SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 47.5. Both teams enter Sunday's matchup with a 3-3...
